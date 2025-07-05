Is upgrading your NordVPN plan worth it?

Based on our comprehensive testing, NordVPN is the best VPN on the market, thanks to its speed, robust encryption, and user-friendly apps. However, it does keep some of its more advanced cybersecurity features behind a steeper plan tier, which leaves us asking: is upgrading worth the extra cost?

All of NordVPN's higher tiers come with the enhanced protection of Threat Protection Pro. This includes real-time malware scanning, phishing-site blocking, ad and tracker filtering, and scam alerts, all of which are features typically reserved for standalone antivirus suites. Complete and Prime are even more feature-packed, with encrypted cloud storage and even cyber insurance included as well.

With its exclusive deal, you can upgrade now for as little as $0.85 per month more than NordVPN Basic, with an extra 4 months and an Amazon gift card worth up to $50 thrown in for free. Below we'll go more in-depth on NordVPN's subscription tiers, what they provide and whether or not the upgrade is worth it.

What you'll get...



How does Threat Protection Pro compare to other VPNs?

NordVPN offers four subscription tiers: Basic, Plus, Complete, and Prime, each with varying levels of cybersecurity features.

NordVPN Basic

The Basic plan includes access to NordVPN's core VPN service, Threat Protection Lite, and allows up to 10 simultaneous connections.

Threat Protection Lite provides DNS-based filtering that blocks ads, trackers, and known malware-hosting domains while browsing.

NordVPN Plus

Upgrading to the Plus tier unlocks Threat Protection Pro, a more advanced security tool.

In addition to ad and tracker blocking, Pro includes real-time anti-malware protection, advanced browsing security (such as phishing site detection), and a data breach scanner that alerts you if your credentials appear in known leaks.

This tier also adds NordPass, Nord's cross-platform password manager.

NordVPN Complete

NordVPN's Complete plan includes everything in Plus, and also adds 1TB of encrypted cloud storage.

This means you can securely back up sensitive files, safe in the knowledge that they will be kept safe from any prying eyes.

NordVPN Prime

At the top end, the Prime plan includes all of the above, plus NordProtect, a suite of identity and credit protection tools. This includes dark web monitoring, 1-Bureau credit monitoring, a VantageScore 3.0 credit score report by TransUnion, credit freeze assistance, and insurance coverage: up to $1 million for identity theft and up to $100,000 for cyber extortion.

As the tiers rise, the security benefits shift from browser-level filtering to full personal cybersecurity coverage, replacing the need for standalone antivirus or ID theft protection services.

What you'll get...



Is upgrading your NordVPN plan worth it?

For most users, the Plus tier represents the best value upgrade. For just $0.85 more per month than Basic, it unlocks Threat Protection Pro, a significant boost over the Lite version. This adds real-time malware protection, advanced phishing site blocking, a data breach scanner, and includes NordPass, a premium password manager. If you subscribe now, NordVPN is also offering a $20 Amazon voucher with this plan.

The Complete plan, at less than $1 more per month than Plus, offers all the same features plus 1TB of encrypted cloud storage, which is ideal if you need a secure place to back up sensitive files. This tier currently includes a $40 Amazon voucher on sign-up.

At the top end, Prime costs just over $2.50 more per month than Plus and adds NordProtect, which includes dark web monitoring, credit monitoring, identity theft insurance (up to $1 million), and cyber extortion insurance (up to $100,000). A $50 Amazon voucher is also included for new subscribers.

Ultimately, the Plus plan is a worthwhile upgrade for most users seeking extra security without overcommitting.

Complete is worth the upgrade if you like the added benefits of Plus but want to extend the protection offered by NordVPN to your files as well.

Finally, if you're looking for comprehensive digital protection, including identity and financial safeguards, the Prime tier justifies the added cost, especially considering how much the cost for separate VPN, antivirus and cyber insurance would be.