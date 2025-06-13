Anker recalls over 1 million power banks due to fire hazard — see if you're affected

Anker makes some of the best portable charging accessories you can buy, but the company is now issuing a swift recall of one of its most popular power banks due to potential fire hazards.

In fact, the company is recalling over a million units of the AnkerPower Core 10000 with the model number A1263 — pictured above. The company says the affected units were manufactured between January 1, 2016, and October 30, 2019, and sold between June 2016 and December 31, 2022.

The power banks were sold through the likes of Amazon, Newegg and eBay and if you own one, you should stop using it right away. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, these batteries are at risk of overheating and causing a fire.

The commission says Anker has already received 19 reports of fires and explosions and two reports of minor burn injuries.

We often recommend Anker products here at Tom's Guide but this is the third product recall the firm has issued in recent memory. Last year, Anker issued two separate recalls for power banks and speakers due to fire risk. However, this one dwarfs those two.

According to the commission, a staggering 1,158,000 units are being recalled — making this one of the biggest accessory recalls in the U.S. due to a fire risk.

(Image credit: Future)

Anker is providing replacement power banks (a different model, the A1388 10,000mAh power bank) or a $30 gift card for affected units. You can find out if yours qualifies by locating the serial number at the bottom and letting the company know through its recall form here.

You'll need to provide proof of the purchase as well as a photo of the power bank with the serial number visible. Anker requests you submit a "photo of the recalled portable charger with the submission date and the word "recall" or "recalled" written on it in permanent marker."

Finally, if you do have an affected Anker 1623 power bank, please make sure you don't simply throw it in the trash. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal.

As the commission explains: "Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact it ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.

"Consumers will also be required to confirm disposal of the power bank in accordance with applicable laws and regulations before receiving a replacement."