Forget Prime Day deals: This Alienware RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC just got a $300 price cut

Ready to leap to see the might of an RTX 50-series gaming PC? It doesn't come cheap, but Alienware's desktop deal with an RTX 5070 Ti certainly makes it more affordable. And it beats any Prime Day deal right now.

The Alienware Aurora R16 with an RTX 5070 Ti is now $300 off at Dell, and it's easily one of the best gaming PC deals you'll find, considering the horsepower this unit delivers. Not only does Nvidia's latest GPU provide a significant gaming boost, but its other components also contribute to this, including an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

It's sleek, it's quiet, and, most importantly, it's an excellent way to upgrade your PC setup to the latest in gaming performance at this price. It beats what Amazon currently has on offer (an RTX 5070 model for essentially the same price), so if you're ready for high-end performance, this Alienware Aurora R16 will get you there.

Alienware Aurora R16 (RTX 5070 Ti): was $2,299 now $1,999 at Dell This Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC delivers excellent performance in a sleek, compact design. How so? With its Intel Core Ultra 7 265F CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD. Expect this rig to run demanding PC games at their finest, and now that it's just below $2,000, it's an excellent choice for newcomers and PC gamers looking for an upgrade.

Nvidia's latest generation of RTX 50-series GPUs delivers significant performance gains. As you'll find in our RTX 5070 Ti review, this graphics card, featuring 16GB GDDR7 video memory, offers exceptional 1440p and 1080p gaming, as well as impressive 4K gameplay. Better yet, DLSS 4 makes the best PC titles offer jaw-dropping visuals with super-smooth frame rates.

It's a good thing it's wrapped in the best gaming PC around. We're big fans of the Alienware Aurora R16, with its minimalist yet subtly stylish design that won't take up much space on your desk (measuring 18 x 16.5 x 7.7 inches) and keeps calm and quiet under pressure.

Speaking of design, there are a vast number of ports to take advantage of, including USB-A, USB-C, 3.5 mm audio, Ethernet, DisplayPort, HDMI, SPDIF, and even ports for surround sound.

Despite its looks, this is a gaming PC through and through. With its glass side panel showcasing its internals, honeycomb vents for optimized cooling (along with its air-cooled CPU and 1000W Platinum-rated PSU for reduced heat output), and subtle RGB lighting, it makes quite the impression.

That glass panel will also give you a look at the other strengths of the Aurora R16, including its Intel Core Ultra 7 265F CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD. To manage it all, the Alienware Command Center helps you monitor system cooling, customize RGB lighting, and even create overclock profiles.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It's our top pick as the best gaming PC for good reason, and it's now even better, thanks to the RTX 5070 Ti model being $300 off. As a PC gamer, this is the desktop I'd have on my radar. However, I'm currently on board with gaming laptops, and would you look at that? The Alienware 16X Aurora with an RTX 5070 I spotted is still $450 off!

If you're after a more mobile machine, Amazon's big event is sure to have plenty more offers, so stay in the know to make fantastic savings on the best Prime Day gaming laptops in the lead-up to the sale.