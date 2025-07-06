Why a VPN is essential for summer travel

While the thrill of catching that flight to your dream destination this summer can be all-consuming, it’s important not to lose sight of the fact that keeping yourself safe while travelling goes beyond just locking up your valuables.

In today's digital age, online security is just as essential, which is why you should seriously consider packing one of the best VPNs alongside your sunblock and bathing suit.

Just in time for summer, our #1 rated VPN NordVPN has launched an exclusive deal with us, giving you a hefty discount, 4 months extra free and an Amazon gift card worth up to $50 if you subscribe to one of its Plus, Complete or Prime two-year plans. So, you can get protected by the best VPN on the market and get a little something extra for your holiday.

NordVPN Plus: get the best travel VPN and a free $20 Amazon gift card

NordVPN is our #1 VPN overall thanks to its super-fast speeds, top-of-the-line security and incredible server support. With this exclusive deal, you get a $20 Amazon gift card as well as 4 months extra free of NordVPN.



What you'll get...



• Protection for up to 10 devices

• 950 Mbps+ speeds

• Streaming service unblocking, including Disney+

• Post-quantum encryption

• Threat Protection Pro

• NordPass password manager

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• $20 Amazon gift card (for a limited time)

• 2-year deal for $3.76 per month ($105.36 up front for 28 months' coverage, discount applied at checkout)

Why a VPN is handy while travelling

If you've never used one before, you might be wondering why one would come in handy while you're on vacation.

Here are some of the top reasons why a VPN is especially useful when you're travelling.

1. Stream your favorite shows from anywhere

First, a VPN allows you to continue streaming your favorite movies, shows, and sports events from back home while you're out and about traveling in a country where those streaming platforms might be unavailable.

It's worth noting that streaming platforms operate under different copyright and licensing agreements in each country, which means the content available on services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, or BBC iPlayer can vary significantly from one region to another. That’s why your favorite show might be available at home but missing when you're abroad.

By using one of the best streaming VPNs, you can bypass these restrictions by spoofing your IP address and making it appear as though you're still in your home country.

All you have to do is connect to a VPN server located in your home region, and the platform will treat your connection as local, granting you access to the full library you're used to, no matter where you are in the world.

2. Stay safe on public Wi-Fi

Besides ensuring you're thoroughly entertained on your trip abroad, a VPN is also essential for maintaining your digital privacy, especially since you'll likely be relying on public Wi-Fi networks to conserve your limited mobile data while overseas.

Public Wi-Fi often lacks proper encryption or uses weak security protocols, leaving your online activity exposed to cybercriminals, who may be lurking on the network. Hackers can easily snoop on your data and steal sensitive information like login credentials for banking sites, email, or social media accounts, potentially leading to dangerous outcomes like identity theft or financial fraud.

By using one of the most secure VPNs, you can avoid these risks by encrypting your internet traffic. By routing your data through end-to-end encrypted tunnels, a VPN makes it unintelligible to anyone who might intercept it, ensuring your online activity remains private and protected.

3. Bypass internet censorship abroad

Oftentimes, you may find yourself traveling to a country that enforces strict internet censorship, whether for political, national security, or cultural reasons.

This can result in limited or no access to essential day-to-day websites and apps, including work tools like Slack or Zoom, communication platforms such as WhatsApp or FaceTime, and even independent news outlets.

Thanks to its IP spoofing capabilities, a VPN allows you to sidestep these restrictions and reclaim open access to the web. Plus, with the obfuscation of one of the most private VPNs, your VPN use will stay completely under the radar.

By connecting to a VPN server in a country where the content or services you need are freely available, you can browse, communicate, and stay informed without interference

4. Work securely while travelling

Last but not least, using a VPN while traveling also helps keep your professional data security intact. This is especially useful if you're someone who works remotely.

Accessing private company servers or intranets remotely can be risky, even if you're on a private Wi-Fi network, because there's just no guarantee it's truly secure. And when it comes to sensitive company resources, it's not something you can afford to take chances with.

As mentioned earlier, a VPN encrypts your connection end-to-end. This ensures that all your communications remain secure and helps prevent unauthorized access to company servers, whether you're tapping into internal company resources, transferring confidential files, or using remote desktop tools.

Why NordVPN is the best travel VPN right now

With all that in mind, whether you're looking for a VPN to secure your personal and business communications on unsecured Wi-Fi networks or access region-restricted content, including streaming platforms, NordVPN is my top pick as the best travel VPN.

In addition to rock-solid essentials, like a kill switch, an audited no-logs policy, and a huge server network, NordVPN also includes Threat Protection Pro, a full-fledged cybersecurity suite. It features anti-malware protection, advanced browsing safeguards, ad and tracker blocking, and even a data breach scanner to keep you extra safe, no matter where in the world you are.

The best part? You can get Threat Protection Pro for just $0.85 more per month than its basic subscription just by upgrading to NordVPN Plus. What's more, if you subscribe right now, you can also get a $20 Amazon voucher as part of the deal.

If you want to increase your protection even more, consider upgrading further to NordVPN Complete or NordVPN Prime. They cost just $0.96 and $2.57 more per month than NordVPN Plus, and come with excellent cybersecurity features like encrypted cloud storage and dark web monitoring.

Plus, each comes with an Amazon gift card for subscribing – $40 for Complete and $50 for Prime.

