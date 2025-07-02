Early Prime Day monitor deals 2025 — here's 11 displays I'd grab at Amazon now

It's that time of year again when Prime Day deals start rolling in, and Amazon already has a few major discounts on some of my favorite monitors, whether its for work, gaming or everything in between.

So, what's in store? There's the Sony Inzone M9 II that's down to $759, a fantastic 4K display for PS5 and PC gaming, along with this Samsung Odyssey G6 curved monitor that's dropped by $300 with a 240Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth gameplay. You can even grab a simple, pocket-friendly Dell monitor for just $129 right now.

'Tis the season for savings, and if you're looking for that PC setup upgrade to match your RTX 50-series rig or a cheap display for productivity, then you can't go wrong with these Prime Day monitor deals. This is only the beginning, and we'll see plenty more price cuts for the big event. But in the meantime, get saving!

Monitors

Dell 24" S2425HS 1080p: was $149 now $129 at Amazon This cheap 24" 1080p monitor gives you two built-in 5W speakers, and it's a fantastic pick for a simple second monitor or to get work done on. It even comes with a 100Hz refresh rate. Not bad for $129, and it makes for an affordable display for work or even for kids.

Asus 31.5” VP327Q 4K Monitor: was $299 now $259 at Amazon Looking for an affordable 4K monitor? Look no further than this 31.5-inch Asus VP327Q should be right up your alley, and with its 75Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync support this IPS monitor is great for an office PC (or streaming shows in all their glory).

Samsung 32" Samsung UJ59 4K: was $339 now $274 at Amazon This is a nice productivity monitor that can game in a pinch, as the 32-inch IPS display is capable of achieving 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) at a refresh rate of 60Hz. And since it supports AMD FreeSync, you can count on some smooth entry-level gaming performance.

Dell 27" S2725QS 4K: was $299 now $279 at Amazon This ones a heavy hitter for its price, and it's considered great for work, photo and video edits, and even some light gaming. That's due to the Dell S2725QS offers a bright 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Gaming monitors

Acer 23.8" Nitro KG241Y: was $172 now $109 at Amazon If you need to save cash on a new display (which I did with this similar Acer Nitro KG272 E), you could do a lot worse than this Acer gaming monitor. The fact this 1080p display (1920 x 1080) has a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium support is impressive at this price.

Samsung 27" Odyssey G3: was $229 now $129 at Amazon This 27-inch Samsung monitor packs a lot of gamer-friendly features. You get AMD FreeSync support, 180Hz refresh rate, a response time of only 1ms and a “Virtual Aim Point” all make this extremely affordable monitor an enticing prospect for first-person shooter fans.

Gigabyte 24" G24F : was $179 now $139 at Amazon In our Gigabyte G27FC review, we called it a good gaming monitor for not a lot of cash. That's especially true of its smaller sibling, with the 24-inch model now down to just $139. This 24-inch 1080p 165Hz display looks good in person, and it supports AMD FreeSync (but not Nvidia G-Sync) for smooth high-frame rate gaming with compatible PCs.

LG 27" UltraGear 27GL83A-B: was $299 now $243 at Amazon This 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD Gaming Monitor (model number 27GL83A-B) is a super-responsive panel that boasts a 1ms response time, HDR 10 support, a 144Hz screen refresh rate and both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync features, all for well under $300 now!

Samsung 27" Odyssey G6: was $699 now $395 at Amazon This Samsung Odyssey G6 curved gaming monitor boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms low latency mode for seriously smooth gameplay. Plus, it offers a QHD resolution, and DisplayHDR 600 for impressive contrast. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is also included and rounds out a pretty impressive monitor for PC or console gamers.