5 Meta Quest 3 accessories to upgrade your VR setup — starting from just $19

As much as I enjoy using my Meta Quest 3, it's far from perfect. Any VR user will know that the Quest 3 and Quest 3S aren't exactly the most comfortable headsets, nor do they have the longest battery life. But a few add-ons can sort that out.

I've been using Meta's VR headset to try out a bunch of its unique features lately, including setting up 3 virtual monitors through a Windows PC and learning how to draw using its mixed-reality capabilities. Oh, and satisfyingly beating up some thugs in Batman: Arkham Shadow.

But I wouldn't have nearly enjoyed any of that as much if I didn't have the VR accessories to give the Quest 3 (or Quest 3S) the upgrades it deserves. From head straps with battery packs that offer hours of extra playtime while giving your head miles more comfort, to cables that give you lag-free access to PC VR, these aren't just handy add-ons — many are downright essential.

Whether you're looking to give your Quest 3 or Quest 3S new life or are just about to grab the best VR headsets you can get today (I highly recommend it), I've rounded up the VR accessories that you won't want to miss — and some even come with a discount.

Meta Quest 3 (512GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+: $499 at Amazon Seeing as the Quest 3 was $649, it's a great time to grab the best VR headset for $499. It's an excellent choice, and the fact it's more affordable is a definite win. It also comes with the fantastic Batman: Arkham Shadow and 3-month subscription to Quest+ at no extra cost, which we think is exceptional value.

Now, onto the the accessories that will make using your Meta Quest 3 or Quest 3S shine.

Meta Quest accessories you don't want to miss

INIU Link Cable (16ft): was $30 now $19 at Amazon Want to go beyond Meta's offering of VR games and apps? Get the PC VR experience with a gamer-ready laptop by using this INIU Link Cable. At 16 feet, you're getting plenty of length to move freely despite being tethered, and it also offers an alternative way to charge your Meta Quest headset indefinitely while it's attached. This is the Link Cable you'll want.

AMVR Touch Controller Grip Cover: was $29 now $19 at Amazon Even been so absorbed in a VR game that you end up punching a wall? Well, I have, and it hurts, and I'd prefer not to ruin the Quest's controllers too. The AMVR Touch Controller Grip Covers are the solutions, though, and they're the best knuckle straps for the Meta Quest 3 and 3S. Expect protection and more control, and the comfortable grips make sure the controllers stick to your hands, especially when you're furiously punching the air.

Kiwi Design K4 Comfort Head Strap: was $39 now $34 at Amazon I'm not a fan of the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S' head strap that comes in the box. It does the job, but it can feel tight after long, active VR sessions. So, to elevate that comfort for longer VR sessions, you'll want to upgrade to the K4 Comfort Headstrap. It's extremely easy to set up, and gives you extra support when playing more movement-intensive games or apps. Better yet, it's now down to $34.