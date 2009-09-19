Google Calls Apple a Liar; Apple Responds

Google and Apple went head to head earlier today, with the former company accusing the latter company of lying (generally speaking). Both companies were required to send letters to the Federal Communications Commission last month after Apple pulled the Google Voice app and all other apps using VoIP from its App Store. Apple claimed that it had not rejected Google's application, however suddenly it was no longer accepted. Suspicious, the FCC decided to get involved and requested queries from both companies and AT&T as well.



Google's original letter appeared publically, however many portions were omitted, concealing specific details and exchanges between Google and Apple. Now Google has re-released the document via the FCC, disclosing the full exchange after numerous requests based on the Freedom of Information Act; the posting is also in response to Apple publishing its own letter to the FCC here.



The document alleges that Apple ultimately lied about the application rejection, that senior vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing Phil Schiller personally told Google that the application was rejected. Naturally, Apple denies that claim. "We do not agree with all of the statements made by Google in their FCC letter," said an Apple representative. "Apple has not rejected the Google Voice application and we continue to discuss it with Google.”



AT&T said it had no part in the Google and Apple exchange, clarifying that Apple has complete control over the App Store.