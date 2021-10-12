The Samsung TU7000 TV is good — not great — for the price. It’s a breeze to set up and excels at 4K upscaling, but overall performance won’t blow you away.

Samsung TU7000 TV: specs Price: $399.99

Model number: UN43TU7000FXZA

Screen size: 43 inches

Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

HDR: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Ports: 2 HDMI, 1 USB

Audio: 20W, 2.2.2 channel sound

Smart TV software: Tizen

Size: 37.9 x 26.4 x 5.6 inches (w/o stand)

Weight: 17.9 pounds (w/o stand)

Cheap TVs come with caveats, and the Samsung TU7000 TV is no exception. On paper you’re promised Crystal UHD performance, which is a just distracting way to say the set is a step down from the company’s branded QLED quality.

The Samsung TU7000 TV also falls short on ports and gaming options, but it’s not all bad. For one, there’s an abundance of size options, all that come at a fair price. Seriously, you can get a 75-inch screen for around $1,000. And that screen offers consistent 4K upscaling, elevating average movie-watching like all the best 4K TVs .

As an entry-level set, you’ll often find the best cheap TV deals bring further discounts, making this assuming Samsung TV an attractive buy. So read this Samsung TU7000 TV review for a full look at the corners Samsung cuts to make it convenient for your wallet, and whether those trade-offs should matter to you.

Samsung TU7000 TV price and configurations

Like the entry-level sets of many major TV manufacturers, the Samsung TU7000 TV comes in a generous number of size options. The smallest configuration (and the one I tested) has a 43-inch screen and costs $399.99. This set tops out at an 82-inch version, which costs $1,399.99.

The Samsung TU7000 I tested may be the smallest and least expensive option in the lineup, but when it comes to features, it keeps up with its extended family. The device has the same HDR performance, 2 HDMI ports and Tizen OS as all the larger models have. As such, you can expect similar performance to our experience, no matter which size you purchase.

Samsung TU7000 TV review: Design

The Samsung TU7000 TV doesn’t offer much in terms of design. It’s not impossibly thin like the Samsung QN90a, nor does it benefit from aesthetic accents. It’s an incredibly basic-looking set, down to the V-shaped legs.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The legs clip-in conveniently, saving set up time. Of course, if you'd prefer a wall mount for this set, you can install a standard VESA 200 x 200-millimeter bracket. See our list of the best TV mounts for recommendations.

(Image credit: Samsung)

If I were to use one word to describe the Samsung TU7000 TV design, it’s versatile. You don’t need a screwdriver to set it up and the size options make it ideal for those with specific size restraints. Be sure to see our ‘What size TV should you buy?’ guide for help deciding which version is right for you.

Samsung TU7000 TV review: Ports

As mentioned above, this TV has 2 HDMI ports. One supports HDMI ARC that lets you send a Dolby Audio signal to additional home-theater hardware, like one of the best soundbars , with a single cable connection. Alas, 2 ports is meager, even for an inexpensive TV. It limits your peripherals — one of the several reasons this set isn’t a great choice for new game consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X . More on that in our test results section.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The TV also has a single USB-A port, optical digital audio output and an antenna port for a coaxial cable. An ethernet port is a welcome addition, too, though Samsung TU7000 TV does support dual-band (2.4GHz/5GHz) Wi-Fi to enable the set’s smart functions.

Samsung TU7000 TV review: Performance

Besides price, the reason you’d buy the Samsung TU7000 TV is for 4K upscaling and HDR performance. There’s no Dolby Vision, as is usual for all the best Samsung TVs . Still, if you haven’t upgraded your TV in several years, you’ll appreciate the crisp picture quality. I’ve reviewed a number of high-end TVs recently, so I conducted anecdotal testing with a more critical eye.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As Spidey surveilled from the splintering Washington Monument in Spider-Man: Homecoming, I could clearly see his suit’s knitted texture against the marble stone. The subsequent action sequence’s details held up without any artifacts, too. I saw minimal blurring as Peter Parker propelled from the obelisk over the blades of a hovering helicopter and back through the Monument’s window.

The colors on his iconic red suit seemed less impressive, though. It came off a smidge orange and cartoonish, when I know it should look more of a mature crimson. I was pleased to see the same scene’s blue sky didn’t reproduce in bands, though there’s a slight vignette around the picture’s borders.

As the dimming technology isn’t as sophisticated as you’d find in the best OLED TVs or even the best QLED TVs, the Samsung TU7000 TV blacks are a little underwhelming. When I’m watching a movie or show, I want the darkest parts of every scene to be inky and intentionally shadowy — not a glob of dark greys. Only when my living room was completely dark could I get better complexities in these shots.

(Image credit: Samsung)

All detail and color depth vanished on wide viewing angles, too. In my experience, you'll only get suitable picture performance within 25 degrees from a centered, straight-on position.

Samsung TU7000 TV review: Test results

Our proprietary Tom’s Guide TV testing backed up my anecdotal viewing experiences. In pretty much every category, the Samsung TU7000 TV is average for an LED set at this price. It reached a max brightness of 264 nits. We usually see closer to 600 nits from higher-end sets, for comparison. The bargain priced Insignia Amazon Fire TV (NS-43DF710NA19) we recently tested produced over 300 nits of brightness, while the latest Vizio V-Series produced 272 nits.

We measure TV accuracy with a Delta-E rating. A smaller score is ideal (0 is perfect), and the Samsung TU7000 TV earned a 3.9, which isn’t impressive but matches the premium Samsung Q80T QLED TV’ s score. The Vizio V-Series (2.4) and TCL 4-Series (2.8) are both better contendors for color accuracy.

When it comes to color reproduction, which we measure using a X-Rite i1 Pro spectrophotometer and SpectraCal CalMAN Ultimate calibration software. The Samsung TU7000 TV was able to reproduce 93.22% of the Rec 709 color space. Top-tier 4K TVs reproduce near 100% (or beyond, for OLED specifically.) The Vizio V-Series reproduced a more respectable 97.6% of the color gamut.

(Image credit: Samsung)

With a lag time of just 17.5 seconds, you’d think gamers would flock to the Samsung TU7000 TV for a responsive experience. Yes, usually we recommend sets with sets with a lag time below 20 milliseconds for the best gaming TVs, but this TV lacks advanced features like variable refresh rate and auto-low latency mode.

Samsung TU7000 TV review: Audio

Though the Samsung TU7000 TV’s 20W speakers don’t get very loud, they’re balanced across several kinds of content. The set doesn’t get Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Plus technology for total immersion, but it does have a subtle Adaptive Sound feature that adapts audio to what you’re listening to, whether it’s sports or music.

It lacks overall oomph. Listening to the iconic intro of HBO’s social satire White Lotus sounded more silly than sinister, for example. Since the set supports Dolby Atmos via HDMI eARC, I’d recommend investing in a soundbar if you don’t already have one. See our best cheap soundbar recommendations for affordable options.

Samsung TU7000 TV review: Smart features

The Samsung TU7000 TV earns back some praise with its smarts. It runs Samsung’s familiar Tizen operating system, complete with an unobtrusive quick launch bar so you can browse apps without interrupting whatever you’re currently watching.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Tizen offers several streaming channels for free, while others – like Google Play – let you purchase or rent recent movie releases or popular TV series. More than 4,000 services such Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus can be accessed by signing in with existing credentials. It has Peacock TV, but not Peloton. You can cast from your workout bike, Samsung smartphone or iOS device with AirPlay 2, though.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Like other Samsung TVs, the Samsung TU7000 works with both Google Assistant and Alexa. That said, neither the set nor the remote have microphones, so the TV doesn’t act like one of the best smart speakers. If you want to change the volume or channel hands-free, you’ll need a compatible speaker within your voice’s reach.

Samsung TU7000 TV review: Remote

The Samsung TU7000 TV remote doesn't have built-in microphones or the same minimalist design as Samsung’s QLED sets. It’s cluttered in comparison, which I don’t necessarily mind. It doesn’t look clean on a coffee table but makes navigating the set a breeze.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In addition to a full set of channel numbers and play/pause controls, the Samsung TU7000 TV remote has dedicated launch buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Samsung TV Plus. If you use any of these services, this controller provides quick access.

Samsung TU7000 TV review: Verdict

The Samsung TU7000 TV is worth buying when you can get it on sale. Whether you need a temporary entertainment setup or want to upgrade your current set within a budget, we can overlook some of this TV’s shortcomings — again, as long as you find it for less than full price.

At full price, there are better options. If you want to stay in brand, the Samsung Q60T QLED TV isn’t much more expensive but gets more ports, the sleeker remote and Alexa built-in. If you’re interested in a 55-inch or 65-inch TV, the TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) remains the best value model on the market.