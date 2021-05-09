Best TV mounts in 2021

The best TV mount can be an essential, though often overlooked, part of your home theater set up. If you’re having trouble finding a place to put your TV, a TV mount can clear space by removing the need for a stand for your TV. A TV mount can also help keep your TV out of the way until you are ready to watch it, or make it easier to see if you’ve got tricky viewing angles.

With options including fixed mounts, tilting and articulating arms, the best TV mount for you depends on your TV, the room you’re putting it in, how you want to use it and your budget. With so many choices, there is a right TV mount for you. Our best TV mount buying guide will help you find the best one for your room.

What are the best TV mounts?

The best TV mount for most people is the Echogear Full Motion TV Wall Mount EGLF2. This dual-arm articulated TV mount is a great balance of flexibility and cost. It has one of the farthest extending arms on our list and a wide range of motion (tilting or swiveling), so you can find your ultimate viewing angle. It supports TVs up to 90 inches and has the strength to hold those large TVs solidly. It also has important extras, such as post-installation level adjustments.

If price is no object and you just want the best TV mount available, that’s the Sanus Advanced Full-Motion Premium TV Mount BLF328. This beast of a TV mount is also a dual-arm articulated mount, but it ups its game by extending 28 inches. It has the same tilt angle as the EGLF2 but a slightly more limited swivel. What really sets it apart is its looks — it’s as refined as the slick OLED or QLED TV you’ll want to attach to it.

If you can’t spring for those premium options, take a look at our budget pick — and the bestseller on Amazon — the Mounting Dream Tilt TV Wall Mount MD2268-LK. This is a different style — tilt only — but if you don’t need to extend and swivel the TV, it will keep your TV securely on the wall and allows for some angling to adjust the screen and manage glare. Even though it doesn’t cost much, it can hold a lot of weight and will fit a variety of TV sizes.

The best TV mounts in 2021

Echogear EGLF2 (Image credit: Echogear)

1. Echogear Full Motion TV Wall Mount EGLF2 Full-featured, full-motion TV mount Type: Dual arm articulated | TV sizes: 42 - 90 | Weight limit: 125 lbs | VESA: 200 x 100 - 600 x 400 millimeters | Extends: 22 inches | Unit size: n/a Prime $99.99 View at Amazon $126.11 View at Sears Extends 22 inches Wide range of motion Great for large TVs Sticks out 2.4 inches from wall

Finding the perfect spot for a large TV can be hard. That’s where a dual-arm articulated mount comes into play, and the Echogear Full Motion TV Wall Mount EGLF2 has the flexibility you want in this type of mount. It works with TVs from 42 inches all the way up to 90 inches, and can support up to 125 pounds — good enough for almost all current TVs. Best of all it extends 22 inches from the wall, can move 130 degrees and tilts 15 degrees, allowing you to get the best viewing angle from a lot of different seating locations.

You can install the EGLF2 on studs that are either 16 or 24 inches apart and it includes important post-installation levelling for minor adjustments. The EGLF2 works with VESA patterns from 200 x 100 to 600 x 400 millimeters. The only potential drawback is that, when collapsed, the unit is 2.4 inches from the wall.

Sanus BLF328 (Image credit: Sanus)

2. Sanus Advanced Full-Motion Premium TV Mount BLF328 A premium choice for premium TVs Type: Dual arm articulating | TV sizes: 42 - 90 inches | Weight limit: 125 lbs | VESA: 200 x 200 - 600 x 400 millimeters | Extends: 28 inches | Unit size: 33.8 x 17.7 x 2.2 inches Prime $299.99 View at Amazon $299.99 View at Best Buy $319.99 View at Best Buy Extends 28 inches Good tilt and swivel range Well built Very expensive

If you’ve spent thousands — or even tens of thousands — on a TV, you may want to get a TV mount that matches the quality of your screen. Sanus Advanced Full-Motion Premium TV Mount BLF328 costs much more than any other TV mount on our list, but it also looks and feels better than the rest. Its brushed metal construction comes in two colors, charcoal or stainless steel, to help better match your decor. It also extends the farthest of our top picks — a full 28 inches, and collapses back to just 2.15 inches to stay out of the way. It's able to swivel 57 degrees to either side from center (114 degrees total) and tilts 15 degrees, as well. With those options you should be able to find an ideal viewing angle in most situations.

The BLF328 supports a wide range of TV sizes and holds up to 125 pounds. If you can swing the cost of the BLF328, you may get as many oohs-and-aahs about your TV mount as you do for your TV.

Mounting Dream MD2268-LK (Image credit: Mounting Dream)

3. Mounting Dream Tilt TV Wall Mount MD2268-LK Inexpensive and very popular tilt-mount unit Type: Tilt | TV sizes: 37 - 70 inches | Weight limit: 132 lbs | VESA: 200x100 - 600 x 400 millimeters | Extends: n/a | Unit size: n/a $32.61 View at Walmart Check Amazon Inexpensive Supports as variety of TV sizes Can hold a lot of weight Limited tilt No after installation level adjustments

You don’t have to spend a lot to get the advantages of a tilting TV mount. The Mounting Dream Tilt TV Wall Mount MD2268-LK proves that point. The MD2268-LK has a lot of features for the money — which is probably why it is the best-selling TV mount on Amazon. You can adjust the tilt of the mounted TV 8 degrees to help you find just the right viewing angle. It also has a fairly low profile — just 1.5 inches from the wall, keeping it out of the way. The MD2268-LK also features quick release straps to make it easier to get to ports behind the TV — something not all inexpensive tilt mounts offer. With support for a wide range of TV sizes, VESA patterns from 200 x 100 to 600 x 400 millimeters, and a weight capacity of up 132 pounds, this mount will work with almost any TV.

One thing you give up with a less expensive mount is the ability to adjust the level after installing the mount, so make sure you spend the time during installation to get it right!

Rocketfish RF-TVMLPT03V3 (Image credit: Rocketfish)

A tilting TV mount can be useful when you’re watching in a bright room — you can tilt the TV down (or up) to reduce the glare from the sun or lights. It can also improve your viewing angle if you have to mount the TV higher than the ideal. The Rocketfish Tilting TV Wall Mount RF-TVMLPT03V3 tilts a full 10 degrees down (or 5 up), giving you plenty of angles to play with.

This solidly built mount works with almost any TV — from 32 to 75 inches — and holds up to 130 pounds. It is also compatible with VESA patterns up to 700 x 400 millimeters. Its low, 2-inch profile means it won’t stick your TV too far off the wall and it has a quick release option for when you need to get to the ports on the back of your TV. You can find other tilt mounts that cost less, but none that are better.

Sanus MLL11 (Image credit: Sanus)

5. Sanus Classic Low-Profile Fixed Position TV Wall Mount ML111 Low-profile fixed mount with handy extras Type: Fixed | TV sizes: 37 - 80 inches | Weight limit: 130 lbs | VESA: 75 x 75 - 700 x 400 millimeters | Extends: n/a | Unit size: 27.6 x 19 x 1 inches View at Sanus Very low profile Post installation horizontal adjustments Quick release cords for access to back of TV No tilt or options to adjust angle of TV

A fixed TV mount, which doesn’t tilt or extend, can be the best option for mounting your TV if you want it to be as close to the wall as possible. The Sanus Classic Low-Profile Fixed Position TV Mount ML111 protrudes just 1 inch from the wall — that’s about as tight as you can get. Fixed mounts often make it hard to access any connections on the back of your TV, so Sanus includes cords you can pull to release the TV from being locked on the mount — making it much easier to get to those ports.

The ML111 can handle just about any TV, from 37 to 80 inches, and supports a large variety of VESA patterns, from 75 x 75 all the way to 700 x 400 millimeters. With a weight capacity of 130 pounds, you needn’t worry that it will crack under pressure. Able to work with studs up to 24-inches apart, the ML111 makes finding the right place to put the mount easy. You can also move the TV horizontally after installing the bracket to better center your screen.

Echogear EGMF2 (Image credit: Echogear)

6. Echogear Full Motion TV Wall Mount EGMF2 Full-motion mount for smaller or lighter TVs Type: Single-arm articulated | TV sizes: 32 - 60 inches | Weight limit: 60 lbs | VESA: 100 x 100 - 400 x 400 millimeters | Extends: 20 inches | Unit size: n/a Check Amazon View at Echogear 20-inch extension Good swivel and tilt angles Single stud mounting Harder to center than a dual stud mount Somewhat limited VESA pattern support

Not everyone who wants a TV mount that swivels needs the robust features of a dual-arm articulating model. A single-arm articulating mount, such as the Echogear Full Motion TV Wall Mount EGMF2, can do many things its beefier cousin can, and usually costs less. With an impressive 20 inches of extension, 15 degrees of tilt and 90 degrees of swivel, the EGMF2 could be a solution if you have a TV that’s between 32 and 60 inches and weighs less than 60 pounds.

The EGMF2 is easier to install than a dual-arm model because you only need to mount it to a single stud. But that means you ideally want that stud in the center of where you want to mount the TV — not always an option. The EGMF2 supports VESA patterns from 100 x 100 to 400 x 400 millimeters — fewer than many of our picks.

Peerless-AV ETA100 (Image credit: Peerless)

7. Peerless-AV Full-Motion TV Wall Mount ETA100 Handy for computer monitors and very small TVs Type: Single arm articulated | TV sizes: 10-29 inches | Weight limit: 25 lbs | VESA: 75 x 75 - 100 x 100 millimeters | Extends: 12.7 inches | Unit size: 8.5 x 7.9 x 2.6 inches $28.65 View at Amazon $29.29 View at Walmart $31.99 View at Best Buy Extends, tilts and rotates Great for small screens Only extends 12.7 inches Limited size and weight allowances

If you’ve got a small TV or a computer monitor, you can mount that too, clearing valuable desktop space or just to keep it out of the way when you’re not using it. The Peerless AV Full-Motion TV Wall Mount ETA100 is perfect for screens ranging from 10 to 29 inches. The single-arm articulating design lets you extend out to 12.7 inches from the wall and retracts to just 2.6 inches. You can move the mount around 90 degrees and tilt it 15 degrees to get a better viewing angle. And it’s very affordable for the quality.

Of course, this mount is designed for very specific screen sizes, so if you have something larger than 29 inches, this isn’t the mount for you. And 12.7 inches of extension may not be far enough, depending on your set up.

How to choose the best TV mount for you

Picking the best TV mount starts with your TV: how big is it and how heavy is it? You want to make sure the TV mount will work with its size and be able to handle the weight. Next, you’ll need to check that the TV mount you choose will attach to your TV properly. Most TVs these days are VESA compatible, meaning the mounting holes on the back of the TV are a standard distance from each other. VESA patterns differ based on the TV size itself, but generally are listed as 200 x 200 millimeters, 400 x 400 millimeters and so on.

With several styles of TV mounts to choose from, your next choice is whether you want one that’s fixed (no movement); tilts; or uses an articulated arm (extends and can swivel). Fixed mounts tend to have the lowest profile, meaning the TV will be closest to the wall. This can make it challenging to get to ports unless the TV mount has a way to release the TV from the mount for access. Tilting TV mounts can be great for angling a TV for better viewing. Articulated TV mounts give you a lot of flexibility, with arms that both extend and swivel, allowing you to position the TV for the best viewing angle.

Finally, you need to consider where on the wall you are placing the TV mount. It should be attached to the studs in the wall (or concrete) to make sure it is secure. Find out how far apart your studs are and get a TV mount that can accomodate that distance. When installing you want the mount to be level; some mounts come with a level, though one you get at a hardware store may be more accurate. The best TV mounts allow you to adjust the level further after installation, to correct for any slight variations.