Killer Labor Day sale takes $175 off these top mattresses

Brentwood Home's Labor Day sale is in full swing with deals on mattresses and other California-inspired sleep products.

For a limited time, Brentwood Home is taking $175 off select luxury mattresses via coupon code, "NATURE175". The sale includes its Oceano, Crystal Cove, and Cedar Natural Luxe mattress line. After the discount, you can get the brand's best-selling Oceano Luxury Hybrid Mattress for $824($175 off).

Brentwood Home Oceano Luxury Hybrid Mattress: was $999 now from $824 @ Brentwood Home

Brentwood Home's Labor Day sale on mattresses takes $175 off the Oceano Luxury Hybrid mattress via coupon code"NATURE175". It features memory foam with plant-based BioFoam for a medium-soft feel. This coupon is valid until September 8.View Deal

Brentwood Home Hybrid Latex Mattress: was $899 now from $799 @ Brentwood Home

Save $100 on the new Hybrid Latex Mattress in the Brentwood Home Labor Day Sale. Made entirely from alternative, natural, and recycled materials, its has a 12-inch thick luxury design, 4 inches of natural latex in 3 zones, and up to 975 8-inch contouring pocketed coils. View Deal

With prices starting from $999 for a twin size mattress, the Oceano Luxury Hybrid is one of the best mattresses to buy. It features GOTS organic certified wool and cotton, up to 3,163 coils for maximum support, and a 5-zone core system. Memory foam with plant-based BioFoam provides a medium-soft feel, making it perfect for all types of sleepers.

The newest addition to the brand's line is the Hybrid Latex Mattress (Twin) now on sale for $799 ($100 off). Made from alternative, natural and recycled materials, this medium feel mattress provides exceptional comfort and zoned support for a good night's rest.

All mattress purchases come with free shipping, a 1-year home trial, and are backed by a 25-year warranty.

Brentwood's Labor Day sale is not just all about mattresses. You can also save 20% on the brand's top-rated Crystal Cove Yoga Collection pillows via code, “YOGA20”. And for our four-legged friends, use code, “PETBED20” for a 20% discount on Brentwood's popular Runyon and Griffith pet beds.

Brentwood Home's Labor Day Sale coupons are valid until September 8.