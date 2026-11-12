Google and Samsung’s AI glasses just launched starting at $449 with styles from Gentle Monster and Warby Parker: what you need to know

Google and Samsung's "intelligent eyewear" AI glasses are finally launching today (Nov. 12) with designs from Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. The Meta Ray-Ban rivals utilize Google's Gemini AI platform to bring "real-time assistance" throughout your day.

Starting at $395, intelligent eyewear costs much less than the Ray-Ban Meta (gen 3) glasses, but Meta still sells the Gen 1 and Gen 2 versions, plus a variety of styles with varying prices.

Read on to see what Google and Samsung are offering and how to pre-order a pair.

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High-end designs

(Image credit: Samsung)

Google and Samsung partnered with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to produce frames that are meant to look more stylish and like a normal pair of glasses.

Gentle Monster's collection includes six designs in multiple colors, including pink, dark red, gray and yellow, which can be paired with tinted, clear, blue or brown lenses. The Gentle Monster frames are more premium, with a starting price of $449.

Warby Parker's designs come in three styles — Alden, Reid and Wren — which are inspired by existing Warby Parker frames. You can choose optical or sun styles in "Pine, Saddles or Jet Black" colorways.

Prescription lenses are available for both Gentle Monster and Warby Parker options.

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Google says that the frames weigh around 41 grams. For comparison, the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer design weighs 51.5 grams and the newer Aviators weigh 54.5 grams.

The glasses feature open ear speakers that can provide the Gemini voice as well as music from YouTube or audiobooks.

They do feature a 12MP ultra-wide camera for capturing photos and videos by pressing a button or asking Gemini.

Privacy concerns

(Image credit: Future)

Meta has faced increasing backlash over what have been deemed "pervert glasses," including increased scrutiny from international governments.

Google seems aware of the privacy concerns and claims that the Intelligent eyewear was designed with privacy in mind. "We set out to design intelligent eyewear so that personal help doesn’t come at the expense of anyone’s privacy," the company said in a blog post.

According to Google, camera visuals are not saved in your Gemini history or used for AI training or ad targeting. The company says that your data is encrypted even if it leaves the glasses for processing on your phone or in the cloud.

You have control over what apps can access the camera, as they need to ask permission, which you can revoke. Gemini history can be reviewed and deleted as needed. Though, one aspect is that you may need to go into settings and tell Gemini if your chats can be used in generative AI models.

Like Meta's glasses, an LED light turns on to indicate when the camera is recording. Similarly, the light is designed to detect tampering and prevent photos or videos.

Google claims the glasses are designed to redact faces before sending images to Gemini.

"Privacy is foundational to how we design, build, and evolve wearable technology. As glasses become more capable, our focus is on creating helpful experiences that make both wearers and bystanders feel protected," Google says.

Do you trust Google to follow through on privacy protections? Let us know in the comments.

Gemini AI

(Image credit: Future)

Google is bringing its Gemini AI platform to intelligent eyewear glasses. It's similar to how you would expect AI to work on smart glasses.

You can access Google apps and services hands-free by saying "Hey Gemini" or tapping the frames to ask for recommendations or learn about what the cameras can see. Examples provided by Google include adding items to your grocery list or checking your Uber status while keeping your eyes up.

During Google I/O back in May, we didn't get a chance to test out the official intelligent eyewear glasses. Google only had prototypes available, but we did try the software.

"Gemini Live is the key to making these true Ray-Ban Meta beaters, and it frankly makes Meta AI seem feeble in comparison," my colleague Jason England said at the time. "Rather than having to follow rudimentary vocal steps to do certain things, a press and hold on the stem turns it on and I’m having a full conversational interaction with the AI about the world around me."

He was able to get turn-by-turn directions using Google Maps and AI image generation using Nano Banana.

How to pre-order

(Image credit: Samsung)

Pre-orders are now open on both the Gentle Monster and Warby Parker websites and in their retail stores. You can also pre-order directly from Google here.

If you want to wait, Intelligent eyewear will hit store shelves on December 10, where you can purchase both in-person and online.

The glasses work with Pixel and Samsung phones and even Apple's iPhones.

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