Bose recalls 670,000 Bluetooth speaker batteries due to fire risk — what to do now
Affects the S1 Pro and S1 Pro+ systems
Bose has issued a recall of more than 670,000 lithium-ion battery packs used in the company's S1 Pro and S1 Pro+ Bluetooth speaker systems due to overheating issues.
According to a Consumer Product Safety Commission announcement, Bose has received reports of the battery packs overheating to the point of melting, producing smoke or catching fire. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.
The recall specifically affects battery packs that include any one of the following six digits in the serial numbers: 083723, 078352, 084105, 078591, 078592, 084106, or 086409. You can find the 17-digit number on the label printed on the bottom of the pack.
These packs were sold both with the S1 Pro and S1 Pro+ speakers as well as accessories, for between $100 and $160 from December 2017 through July 2026. The speaker systems cost $700.
In total, 634,759 were sold in the US, with an additional 35,400 in Canada.
What to do if you have an affected Bose battery
If you have the S1 Pro or S1 Pro+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker Systems, Bose requests that you stop using the battery packs immediately and remove them from the speakers. You can still use the speakers connected to AC power.
If you have an uninstalled battery pack, you just need to find the serial number and send it to Bose.
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Bose is asking owners to register and provide the serial number at http://www.bose.com/support/s1-battery-recall. The company is providing a free replacement battery pack.
You'll need to dispose of the battery safely, which means do not just throw the battery pack in the trash or in used battery recycling boxes at retail or home improvement stores. Lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently from other batteries because of the greater risk of fire.
You'll need to look up your local municipality's household hazardous waste collection center. You should contact the center because not everyone accepts lithium-ion batteries. They will generally be able to point you in the right direction.
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Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.
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