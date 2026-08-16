"Some of the best sleep I've ever had" is how our tester described a night on the ComfortNext Lux smart mattress, now 25% at Sleep Number in the Labor Day sales. This adjustable firmness mattress is a smart solution to sleep problems and a queen size is down from $3,999 to $2,999.25 — that's a $999 saving.

Sleep Number beds are different to most of the best mattresses you can buy online. These smart beds feature adjustable firmness, so you can make the mattress softer or firmer depending on your needs. For our testing team, that means waking up "more refreshed and with less joint pain."

"At this point, I don't think I can see myself going back to a traditional mattress," says our lead tester, Dave LeClair (and Tom's Guide news editor — watch this space for his full review). Here's why it's one of our top picks in this month's mattress sales (and the upcoming Labor Day mattress sale).

Who can benefit from a smart bed?

Sleep Number beds are famous for their adjustable mattress firmness. Put simply, you can change how the bed feels. Press the button (or, in the case of the ComfortNext Lux, the app) and the bed gets softer or firmer, depending on your preferences.

Even better, the larger sizes have dual firmness. That means each side of the bed adjusts independently. As you and your co-sleeper can enjoy a tailored feel, it's ideal for couples with different needs.

"It's pricey compared with some other high-end beds, but it's really worth it for how much better it's made me and my partner feel each morning," says LeClair.

"Once I locked in on the right firmness level, I've found myself waking up more refreshed and with less joint pain."

Looking for something cheaper? Try this...

I'll level with you: there's no such thing as a cheap smart bed. (Yet... they're coming.) If you want a bed with a crowd pleasing feel that suits most sleepers, try the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid. It's $699 for a queen at DreamCloud and the plush top is soothing against aching joints.

However, Sleep Number does offer a more budget-friendly option for shoppers seeking personalized comfort for less.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.