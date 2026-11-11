Why does my leaf blower keep shutting off? Here’s what you need to look out for and quick fixes

If, like me, your lawn is completely covered with fallen leaves, a leaf blower is a must-have garden tool. Not only can they quickly make cleanup a breeze (no pun intended), but they can also save you the back-breaking task of raking up piles of leaves.

So when your reliable leaf blower keeps cutting out unexpectedly right in the middle of a task, this can be frustrating. Rest assured, you are not the only one dealing with this frequent issue.

In fact, all it takes is a few quick checks and troubleshooting steps that will keep your leaf blower running reliably and ensure your lawn stays free of leaves all season. Here's what you need to do when your leaf blower suddenly stops running.

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Check the filter and give it a good clean

Blowing leaves into centre of lawn (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The first thing is to check for clogs, which will only take minutes. Clogging from trapped debris is a common reason both gas- and electric-powered leaf blowers cut out, as it restricts essential airflow.

For gas leaf blowers, simply remove the filter cover and give it a good clean before taking out the filter itself. To clean it, clear away any loose dirt or debris, then use compressed air to blast out any stubborn blockages.

For electric leaf blowers, simply remove debris in the air intake vent and give it a good wipe-down. Once you’ve done that, this should resolve the annoying shut-off issues you have.

Change old gasoline

If you have a gas-powered leaf blower, your gasoline might be the culprit of blockages that can affect the engine. This is usually the case if you haven’t used your blower for a long time, and the bad gasoline is no longer fit for use.

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Fortunately, this is an easy fix — simply drain the old gasoline in a suitable container, install a new fuel filter before refilling it with fresh gas and oil mix. If the problem continues, inspect the carburetor for build-up and spray it clean with a specialized carburetor cleaner. It’s also worth checking the spark arrestor and fuel cap to remove any debris or stubborn grime.

Another top tip is to test the fuel cap to check if it needs replacing. To determine whether the fuel cap requires this, try loosening it slightly and operating the blower. If the machine runs properly while loose but stalls again once the cap is tightened back down, then a new cap is needed.

Check for a damaged battery

Leaf blower and battery on grass (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have a battery-powered blower, you may be dealing with a damaged battery. Usually, a faulty battery struggles to keep its proper charge, resulting in your leaf blower constantly cutting out.

Simply swap it out with a spare or new battery to see if this makes a difference to your performance.

Additionally, store your batteries properly in a dry, moisture-free location away from extreme temperatures.

For more top tips, check out 5 things you need to know before buying a leaf blower.

Greenworks Cordless Leaf Blower : was $350.50 now $248 at Amazon This Greenworks leaf blower delivers 770cfm/180mph of power with a runtime of 60 minutes, and a rapid recharge of one hour. It offers a variable-speed trigger, as well as cruise control for precision cleaning, so you can swap between heavy and light cleanups.

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