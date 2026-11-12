Samsung Galaxy S27 dummy units could change what we thought we knew about the upcoming flagships — but I'm not convinced these are accurate and here's why

Even more Samsung Galaxy S27 dummy units have appeared online, and these ones are proving to be a little bit controversial. Why? Because they don't actually match up to any of the leaks or the dummy units that have already shown up online.

These dummy units come from Sonny Dickson, showing off the Galaxy S27 Ultra, S27 Pro and the S27 Plus. Normally, Dickson has a pretty solid track record, but anyone who's paid attention to previous Galaxy S27 leaks will notice something isn't quite right.

The Ultra and the Pro appear to have four cameras, which, according to past reports, just isn't going to be the case with the real thing.

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Here’s your first look at the dummy units for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S27 lineup, including the Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Plus. https://t.co/ap2UlwmHkPNovember 10, 2026

Long-time Samsung leaker Ice Universe has offered their comment on the units, pointing out this same fact. "The camera in the upper right corner of the S27 Pro and S27 Ultra does not exist," they wrote.

The camera in the upper right corner of the S27 Pro and S27 Ultra does not exist, and this picture is wrong.November 10, 2026

Samsung has offered four rear cameras on its Ultra phones for several years now, and some people may have assumed that the S27 Ultra would follow that trend. The rumors we've heard so far suggest otherwise, though, claiming that Samsung will ditch the secondary 10MP telephoto — opting for a more typical triple-lens rear camera system.

Past renders and dummy units have already shown off the design we're supposedly getting next year. Sadly Dickinson seems to have thrown a wrench into the works with a dummy unit that completely ignored the consensus.

The question is, who is correct in this instance? Multiple leaks have specified that the S27 Ultra will only get a single telephoto camera, and earlier this week we learned what kind of hardware and resolution to expect from all four S27 devices. Not once has the possibility of a fourth camera lens been mentioned for the Ultra or the Pro.

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My personal feeling is that the S27 Ultra will skip the fourth camera lens, but the truth is that we don't actually know what the situation is.

My personal feeling is that the S27 Ultra will skip the fourth camera lens, but the truth is that we don't actually know what the situation is. Only Samsung knows for sure, and it's not going to divulge those details until the next Galaxy Unpacked — which is expected in January.

Which is a gentle reminder that we can't always believe all the rumors we hear about upcoming phones — regardless of which leaks you actually believe. Leakers get it wrong, either deliberately or accidentally, or things change behind the scenes without anyone realizing. So we're just going to have to wait and see how things play out between now and January.

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