As the most-watched network in the US, a huge number of people watch CBS live every day – and even those who aren't regulars will no doubt be tuning in on February 7 to catch the Super Bowl 2021 live stream. Here, we've got a rundown of exactly how to watch CBS live wherever you are.

While most people reading this will be wanting to catch the football (we got you!), CBS also delivers a huge range of quality programming including The Late Show, RuPaul's Drag Race, NCIS and plenty more, so whatever you're looking for, CBS is sure to provide.

However, while it's relatively simple to access CBS in the US, you might run into problems if you're outside the States – even if you pay for the network. So, here we'll explain exactly how to watch CBS live anywhere in the world.

How to watch CBS live in the US

If you're in the USA, it couldn't be easier to watch CBS live.

If you pay for cable, CBS All Access (or Paramount Plus as it will soon be known), or another OTT subscription package that includes CBS, you can simply turn over to the channel on your TV or open up the app. If you're on a mobile device, all you need to do is open up your streaming provider's app and get watching.

Things get even better if you're looking for a way to watch the Super Bowl without cable – it's streaming for free on CBS Sports.

If you haven't got a TV package that includes CBS and want more than CBS All Access can offer, we recommend checking out FuboTV. For $64.99 a month it's a worthy cable-replacement service, and you'll get CBS alongside tons of other essential networks and excellent sports coverage.

The best bit? FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial so you can test out the service without commitment, letting you effectively watch CBS live for free.

How to watch CBS live abroad

Things are a little different when you're outside the US.

While viewers in America have a great range of providers that can access CBS, if you're out of the country or live elsewhere there's not a lot of choice.

If you already have cable or an OTT provider like FuboTV and you're out of the US, the most efficient way of getting access is to use the best VPN to change your location. All you need to do is select a US VPN server, then head over to the your streaming provider's site as if you were back home. Then sign in with your details, and get watching.

Our top recommendation is ExpressVPN, thanks to its super simple yet powerful apps, excellent unblocking power, and a great number of server locations worldwide.

If you can't view the Super Bowl on TV for free in your country, you can also use a VPN to watch it for absolutely nothing. All you need to do is change your location to the US and head over to the CBS Sports website. Then you can watch as if you were in the Raymond James Stadium itself. Well, almost...

How to sign up to CBS

For those in the US, signing up for CBS is super simple – in fact, you've probably already got it.

It comes with just about all basic cable and satellite TV subscriptions, and if you've totally cut the cord it's also available on OTT services like FuboTV, AT&T TV Now, Hulu with Live TV and others – check out our full TV provider comparison to choose.

However, if you only want CBS, the cheapest option is CBS All Access. It's just $5.99 a month, and is a useful way of topping up services like Sling TV that don't offer the network out the box.

How to sign up to CBS outside the US

If you're a US resident (or at least have a US credit card), you can sign up to CBS All Access or any OTT provider that carries CBS wherever you are in the world.

All you need to do is sign up to ExpressVPN, change your location to the US, and head over to the provider's website as usual. Then input your US credit card details and get watching!

However, if you don't have a US credit card, unfortunately you won't be able to get access to CBS this way, even if you use a VPN to change your location.

The good news is that football fans anywhere can catch the big one for FREE this Sunday. All you need to do is connect your VPN to a US server and head over to the CBS Sports website. It's also worth noting that it will be available for free in the UK on the BBC, so you've got a good choice wherever you are.

How to watch CBS live on Roku

If you've got CBS All Access, or a streaming or cable subscription that allows you regular access to CBS, you'll be able to watch it on your Roku, too. All you need to do is add the CBS All Access channel (or your streaming provider's app) on your Roku device, and then input your subscription information.

However, if you want to use a VPN to watch CBS on your Roku outside the US, you'll have to install a router VPN. This is because Roku devices don't support VPNs themselves. It's a little more complicated than on a desktop or smartphone, but our top choice ExpressVPN makes it super easy with a dedicated router app and clear walkthroughs.

How to watch CBS live on Fire TV stick

CBS All Access is available on the Amazon Appstore, and all you need to do is download the app and sign in with your relevant credentials. You'll also be able to watch CBS through your respective streaming provider's app.

Plus, because the Fire Stick is Android based, it supports VPNs. If you want to watch CBS on Fire Stick outside the US, check out our guide to the best Fire Stick VPN services available.

Why should you use a CBS VPN?

The first and most important reason to use a VPN with CBS is to get access to the content you pay for anywhere in the world. So, if you're in Canada, the UK, or anywhere else, you can connect to a US server and log in to CBS as if you were in your living room.

There's more to it than that, though. If you have a good Internet connection but still find that CBS is buffering or playing at a low quality, it could be because you're being subjected to network throttling.

This happens when your ISP detects high-bandwidth usage of your connection and intentionally slows you down to make sure everyone gets a similar speed. High-bandwidth uses include torrenting, gaming, and, of course, streaming HD content.

A VPN anonymizes what you're using your connection for, which means your provider can't tell you're streaming. Subsequently, it can't choose to slow down your connection.

Plus, a VPN gives unrivalled privacy and security for any kind of browsing, so if you want to watch CBS live abroad as well as keep your personal info safe, a secure VPN is the perfect solution.

What is the best CBS VPN?