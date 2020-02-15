2020 Daytona 500 live stream: How to watch the big race online now

Few events are bigger (or louder) than the Daytona 500. Live streams are a must to keep up with this event that is annual must-watch television — which is starting as you read these words.

Arguably the biggest racing day of the year, the 2020 Daytona 500 will present the world's best NASCAR drivers the opportunity to spend a Sunday in Florida and see if they have what it takes to join the racing game's legends.

Indeed, some of the biggest names in racing will be vying for the Daytona 500 championship, including Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, and many others. And if previous Daytona 500 races are any indication, this year's event will be an extremely competitive and must-watch race.

Given that, you may be wondering how you can watch the race when it kicks off from the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to watch the race, whether you've cut the cord or not. And even if you're traveling overseas, we can help you ensure you don't miss a single lap.

Read on for our guide on how to watch the 2020 Daytona 500 and experience all the fun it will surely deliver:

Daytona 500 live stream start time, channel

The Daytona 500 began today (Feb. 16) at 2:30 p.m. Eastern, 11:30 a.m. Pacific. The race airs on Fox.

How do I use a VPN to live stream Daytona 500?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the race, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access any game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble.View Deal

How can I get a Daytona 500 live stream without a cable or satellite subscription?

Since the race airs on Fox, you'll be able to watch it in a variety of ways.

If you've already cut the cord, you should know that FOX is available on a slew of streaming services. You might also want to keep in mind that with help from TV tuners, you can pick up the FOX broadcast over the air and watch the race completely free.

If you'd prefer to watch the race on a streaming service, however, you'll need to make a decision on which you find most appealing. So, we've compiled the following rundown of streaming services that all stream FOX. Be aware, however, that before you sign up, you should input your ZIP code to ensure FOX is available in your market:

FuboTV: FuboTV made its name as a sports-first streaming service, but now offers more than 100 channels for its $55-a-month service, including Fox affiliates.View Deal

Sling TV: At a starting price of $20 for your first month of service — it's $30 after that — Sling TV is the cheapest option in this roundup. It doesn't necessarily come with every channel under the sun, but Fox is available (in select markets) in the company's Sling Blue option. View Deal

Hulu's Live TV: package costs $55 per month for 60 channels, including Fox (and all other major networks). You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR. View Deal

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including all four major networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage. View Deal

AT&T TV Now: If you don’t mind spending $65 per month for AT&T TV Now’s 45+ channels, you’ll find that you’ll be able to stream all four major networks. Best of all, HBO is included in the package for the same price. View Deal