Why do you need an Amazon Prime VPN?

If you're an Amazon Prime Video user and go abroad, the streaming experience will be very different than when you're at home.

Amazon will provide a smaller number of TV shows and movies to watch if you leave your home country. But an Amazon Prime VPN can solve this issue and access all your favorite content abroad.

While this is the case, using the best VPN service differs in many ways compared to a Netflix VPN. In this article, we explain the things you can and cannot do with a VPN as a Prime user. Read on to find out.

What can a Prime VPN do?

Should you have an Amazon Prime account and try accessing the platform when you travel abroad, you’ll run into significant issues. Namely, you won’t be able to stream TV shows and movies on Prime like you normally would in your home country.

Because Amazon only allows users to access its streaming platform in the country where they subscribe, you’ll only be able to watch a small number of Amazon Originals when you travel to another country.

So, whenever you go on holiday or travel for work in a foreign country, you’ll have a far more limited experience with Amazon Prime. But you can easily gain full access to your home country's Prime library overseas by signing up for a VPN service. Our top Prime VPNs are ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark, Hotspot Shield, and CyberGhost.

After signing up for one of these first-rate services, all you need to do is connect to a VPN server based in your home country and use Prime like normal. With the help of a VPN, you can watch all your favorite TV shows and movies while you’re in a different part of the world.

What can’t a Prime VPN do?

Although a VPN is extremely handy if you want to access Prime Video abroad, there are some limitations. Due to licensing reasons, Amazon restricts the content users can access in a different country.

Because of this, you won’t be able to use a VPN to access a content library from a different country on Prime. The only thing you can do with one of these services is stream TV shows and movies in your home country’s content library when you travel abroad.

So, if you sign up for a Prime account as a UK user and go on holiday to Florida, you'll have a much smaller range of content to watch and won't have access to Prime's US content library.

This is very different from the experience you'd get with Netflix, which lets users access full international content libraries when traveling to another country. As a result, Netflix users can watch TV shows and movies from a different country's content library using a VPN. They just need to connect to a VPN server in their country of choice.

Why do I need one?

For Prime Video users who travel to different counties regularly, a VPN is pretty essential. Otherwise, you’ll only be able to watch a reduced number of Amazon Originals and not the wide range of content you’d usually experience at home. In many ways, a VPN will ensure you get your money’s worth as a Prime user.

Of course, there are many other benefits of using a VPN service. As well as allowing you to get around geo-restrictions, it’ll provide a secure internet connection and encrypt your personal data when you travel abroad. A VPN can also make it faster to stream content by stopping bandwidth throttling and DDoS attacks, which can slow down streaming.

Although using a VPN with Prime isn't quite as powerful as it is with Netflix, they’re still valuable if you’re a Prime subscriber. Ultimately, you’ll have the ability to access your country’s entire Prime library whenever you travel the globe. And that’s definitely a good thing if you want to stay entertained on your travels.

Which VPN do we recommend for Amazon Prime users?

ExpressVPN stands out from the competition in terms of price, features, and value. With servers in nearly 100 countries, MediaStreamer Smart DNS functions, blazing connection speeds, and reliable access to multiple streaming services, ExpressVPN offers everything a Prime user needs. While some users may prefer certain features of other top VPNs, it’s the best overall option for most users – and now Tom’s Guide readers can claim three months absolutely free.View Deal