There are very good VPNs, and then there's NordVPN. This world-famous VPN has claimed the top spot in our best VPN rankings year after year. It’s everything you want from a VPN – fast, super secure, and excellent at unblocking geo-restricted content.

NordVPN has always been competitively priced, too, but in the run-up to this year’s Black Friday, it's dropped its prices even further, making this one of the best Black Friday VPN deals I've seen.

Nord’s most affordable Basic plan is now just $2.99 per month, which works out as $80.73. Compared to the regular price of $3.49 per month, this works out at a generous saving of $14, and you also get three months completely free, bringing your total protection to 27 months.

I've outlined all the details of this excellent, limited-time VPN deal below, so don't wait too long to grab it!

NordVPN Basic | 2 years + 3 months FREE

Was: $3.49 per month

Now: $2.99 per month

NordVPN ticks all the right boxes, from airtight privacy and security to super-fast speeds and effortless streaming – and this latest deal makes our #1 rated VPN even easier to recommend. What you'll get: 🌍 8,000+ servers in 167 countries

🔒 Class-leading privacy & security

📱 The best streaming VPN

🚀 1,200+ Mbps speeds A 27-month NordVPN Basic plan costs $2.99 per month ($80.73 upfront pre-tax) and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN gets pretty much everything right

NordVPN hardly misses, and we'd urge you to read our full NordVPN review to see why we rate it so highly.

It has over 8,000 servers spread across 167 countries, more than any of its big rivals. Combine that with some of the fastest VPN speeds we've recorded, and you've got a service that makes 4K streaming, video calls, gaming, and large downloads child's play. It's also consistently ranked among the best VPNs for streaming, having unblocked pretty much every library we threw at it.

Importantly, it does all that without compromising on privacy. Alongside a strict no-logs policy, which has been independently audited six times, most recently in February 2026, NordVPN offers post-quantum encryption through its NordLynx protocol, a kill switch, split tunneling, and Double VPN, which routes your traffic through two servers rather than one.

There’s also Onion over VPN for secure Tor access, and one of its most beloved features, Meshnet. Moreover, every NordVPN server is RAM-only, so your data is wiped clean every time the hardware reboots. Combined with its privacy-friendly Panama jurisdiction, NordVPN has plenty of safeguards in place to keep your data private.

All NordVPN plans support 10 simultaneous connections, which is enough to protect your phone, laptop, tablet, and smart TV, with a few connections left over for other family members. That said, Surfshark has the upper hand when it comes to multi-device households, thanks to its unlimited simultaneous connections.

While NordVPN Basic isn't as feature-rich as the higher-tier plans – which include NordVPN Threat Protection Pro, the cross-platform password manager NordPass, and 1 TB of encrypted cloud storage – it's not completely barebones either. It has a couple of handy extras I really like.

The first is scam and phishing protection, which filters your online traffic through NordVPN's DNS servers to block ads and malicious domains. The other is a dark web monitor, which keeps an eye on the nefarious dark web and immediately alerts you if your email address shows up in exposed data.

Overall, I have full confidence in recommending NordVPN Basic as the best option for most people, and its Black Friday deal – just $2.99 per month – makes it an even easier pick. There's still a generous 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can give it a proper try before committing.