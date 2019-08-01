Verizon Offering Free Month of YouTube TV: How to Get It

Verizon and Google are teaming up for a deal that's sure to please cord cutters.

Through August 15, buy any Verizon smartphone on a Verizon Unlimited plan and you'll get a free month of YouTube TV. Google's cable TV alternative normally costs $49.99 per month and they don't offer any free trials, so this deal saves you $49 and gives you a sneak peek at Google's service.

YouTube TV is designed for anyone looking to ditch their cable plan. It gives you access to more than 70 live channels, including local sports and news. You get unlimited DVR storage, six accounts for your household, and up to three people can stream simultaneously.

Buy a Verizon Unlimited smartphone, get 1 Mo. YouTube TV

Buy any Verizon smartphone w/ an Unlimited plan and get a free month of YouTube TV. YouTube TV is a cable TV alternative that typically costs $49.99/month.View Deal

You can watch YouTube TV on a computer, mobile device, Xbox One, Android TV, or Roku TV. Alternatively, you can also watch via any TV connected to a Chromecast, Apple TV, or Roku device. (You can find a full list of supported TVs and devices here).

Meanwhile, Verizon Unlimited plans start at $75/month for a single line. However, the more lines you add, the less you'll pay per line. For instance, a family of four can pay $40/line per month.

Just remember to cancel your YouTube TV subscription before your trial is over. Otherwise, you'll be charged $49.99 for subsequent months.