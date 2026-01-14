<a id="elk-5be60923-fa40-4ca8-9d10-21e2b10709e6"></a><h2 id="huge-spike-in-reports-2">Huge spike in reports</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="3c854b8e-7212-4e46-884e-d21dd3ef5469"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:709px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:41.75%;"><img id="uU2hohNajiHve9fVyQuR6A" name="Screenshot 2026-01-14 095450" alt="Verizon outage 1-14-26" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/uU2hohNajiHve9fVyQuR6A.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="709" height="296" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Down Detector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="17da0cb3-28ba-4500-a0de-6a1204d5fd98">Down Detector received a sudden spike of outage reports around 9:30 am Pacific and the coverage map appears to show the majority of issues is affecting the eastern half of the United States.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>