Max, previously known as HBO Max, has been our choice for the best streaming service thanks to its library of HBO originals like "House of the Dragon," "The White Lotus" and "Euphoria. Last year, the service added Discovery content like "Sister Wives," "90 Day Fiance" and "Gold Rush," so it's living up its name.

Max has a pretty straightforward pricing structure that includes a basic ad-supported tier that costs $9.99 per month, an ad-free tier that runs $15.99 per month, and a third, “Ultimate” ad-free tier that includes additional features like 4K streaming and simultaneous downloads, for $19.99 per month.

Despite this array of options for customers of different budgets, there are actually a surprising number of ways to snag Max for free. From Max’s free episode library to bundled deals, here’s how you can binge-watch your favorite Max content without breaking the bank.

Is there a Max free trial?

If you’re a first-time Max subscriber, you may be dismayed to see no free trial option on the streamer’s official homepage. In addition, free trials through Amazon and Hulu have been discontinued as of 2024. However, there is a way to get a taste of Max for free for a limited time … as long as you have a new Roku.

Currently, if you activate a new Roku, you can get a 27-day free trial of the ad-free version of Max during a limited promotional period. Right now this is scheduled to end in mid-February 2024, but it may be extended in the future.

Learn more at Roku

Max’s free episode library

Max has a robust free episode library that includes episodes of acclaimed series like "Succession," "House of the Dragon," 90 Day Fiance" and more. You can access this content at any time at the official Max Watch for Free site, no login necessary.

Free Max with unlimited Cricket wireless plan

Though AT&T discontinued its free Max program last year, subsidiary Cricket Wireless still offers free Max subscriptions to customers who have its highest $60/mo. unlimited plan. New and existing customers who have this plan can enjoy an ad-supported subscription to Max free of charge, as long as you don’t switch plan tiers.

Learn more at Cricket Wireless

Free Max with cable subscription

If you pay for HBO through a cable provider like Spectrum/Charter, Xfinity or DirectTV, you already have access to the ad-free version of Max as part of your subscription. To access the service simply download the Max app on a supported device and sign in through your TV provider to start streaming.

Learn more at Max