Pink iPhone 13 could be on the way — what we know

A photo of what appears to be a concept design of an upcoming pink iPhone 13 recently made rounds on Twitter and left most of us hopeful for an introduction of a new trending color.

The photo of a "millennial pink" iPhone 13 Pro Max was tweeted by Peng Phones, an online phone store with a following of over 21,000 users. The color is actually being referred to as "Rose Pink", which is also featured in the gadgets surrounding the smartphone in the image, including the AirPods Max, the AirPods Pro, and a matching iPhone case. The tweet also hinted at a possible release date of December 2021.

Rumors about a possible pink iPhone from Apple have been going around for quite some time now, with some concept designs featuring rose gold, coral, and "millennial pink" color options.

Now, one thing to note is that at this stage, nothing has been officially confirmed yet and Apple hasn't responded to any rumors regarding the upcoming lineup, so all we can do right now is speculate.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Rose Pink coming soon in December 2021 💕 pic.twitter.com/B4gPiO1MGCMay 5, 2021 See more

How realistic is a pink iPhone 13?

Though Apple's intention to include a pink iPhone in its new smartphone lineup remains unclear, it wouldn't really come as a surprise, considering the company's latest introduction of colorful iMacs as well as a recent addition of a purple iPhone 12. As a matter of fact, one of the color options for the new iMac actually appears to be rose gold on the front and is advertised with pink wallpaper. Oh, and how could we forget the slick AirPods Max that also come in Pink?

It's becoming apparent that the tech giant is shifting from its traditional options and is aiming to implement a new range of products that feature a wide range of funky colors.

The upcoming iPhone 13 models could be released at different times, judging by last year's lineup. The iPhone 12 release schedule was just as complex, with the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro being revealed earlier than the iPhone Pro Max and the Mini versions.

Now, if the pink iPhone 13 were to happen, it's still hard to say whether the future Pro models would feature the trendy color since its predecessor's options differed from that of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini. Both the Pro and Pro Max models only came in four colors (Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue), while the standard and the mini models featured 6 colorful options (Black, White, Blue, Green, Product Red, Purple). This leads us to believe that if Apple was to introduce a pink color to the upcoming lineup, there's a good chance that it would only feature in the 13 and 13 mini models.

We've already seen quite a few pink-ish smartphone options coming from Apple in its past releases, including the pink iPhone 5C (released in 2013), the coral iPhone XR (released in 2018), and, of course, the rose-gold iPhone 6S (released in 2015). Since then, pink has gained even more popularity in tech products. Earlier this year, Samsung has also introduced new phantom pink and phantom violet options to its Galaxy S21 lineup, so if Apple wants to keep up with the competition, a pink iPhone 13 is quite realistic.

All-in-all, a pink iPhone 13 is entirely possible and we, for one, couldn't be more excited for it to arrive. And in case you wanted to keep yourself up-to-date, make sure to follow our iPhone 13 page for the latest updates, leaks and rumors.