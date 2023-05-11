How to watch Eurovision 2023 online: Semi-finals 2 free live streams, dates, songs

Finland wowed on night 1, but who knows what will happen when we watch the semi-finals 2 performances today for Eurovision 2023?

Eurovision 2023 dates, times The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is this week, and Semi-Finals 2 is today (Thursday, May 11), and the Grand Final on Saturday (May 13). The broadcasts begin at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET. Full details below.

Watch in the U.S. on Peacock

Watch from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

A total of 37 countries began the contest, down from the typical 40. Bulgaria, Montenegro and North Macedonia bowed out, citing increased financial costs. Azerbaijan, Ireland, Latvia, Malta and The Netherlands were eliminated in Semi-Finals 1 after receiving the lowest number of votes.

Today, we'll see (in order): Denmark, Armenia, Romania, Estonia, Belgium, Cyprus, Iceland, Greece, Georgia, San Marino, Austria, Albania, Lithuania and Australia.

Eurovision 2023 is happening in Liverpool in the United Kingdom, which is hosting on behalf of last year's winners, Ukraine. The tradition of the previous year's winners hosting could not happen this year, as Ukraine continues to be at war with Russia.

The UK pledged last year that it would pay tribute to Ukraine, whose Kalush Orchestra won with the song "Stefania" last year.

Here's everything you need to watch Eurovision 2023 online.

How to watch Eurovision 2023 online, from anywhere on Earth

Just because Eurovision isn't streaming on any channels in your country doesn't mean you need to miss out! Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Eurovision 2023 in the UK for free

Brits can watch Eurovision 2023 on BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). It's totally free to view; you'll need to register, but there's no cost.

The Semi-Final 1 broadcast is today (Tuesday, May 9) at 8 p.m. BST and airing on BBC One & BBC iPlayer. BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds will also broadcast Eurovision 2023.

Semi-Final 2 airs at 8pm BST on Thursday (May 11).

The Grand Final airs at 8pm BST on Saturday (May 13).

How to watch Eurovision 2023 in the U.S.

Fantastic news (again), for Americans who want to watch Eurovision 2023! After Peacock (one of the best streaming services) added Eurovision at the last second in 2021, the event is coming back for third round. Peacock is available on most of the best streaming devices, including Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast with Google TV and Apple TV.

The Eurovision 2023 live streams air at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT today (Tuesday, May 9), Thursday, (May 11) and Saturday (May 13). Tuesday was Semi-Final 1, Thursday is Semi-Final 2 and the Grand Final is on Saturday.

How to watch Eurovision 2023 in Australia

In Australia, Eurovision 2023 is on SBS and SBS On Demand, and it will be broadcast both at the live time of airing (which is extremely early) and during primetime (at a more normal hour).

The Eurovision 2023 live streams air on SBS at 6 a.m. on Wednesday (May 5) for Semi-Final 1, Friday (May 12) for Semi-Final 2 and Sunday (May 14).

SBS On Demand gets broadcasts later that day at 1 p.m. AEDT for the Semi-finals, and at 4 p.m. AEDT for the Grand Finals.

Prime-time rebroadcasts on SBS and SBS On Demand air at 8:30 p.m. AEDT on Friday (May 12), Saturday (May 13) and Monday (May 14).

Can you watch Eurovision 2023 in Canada?

In previous years, OMNI Television enabled you to watch Eurovision live streams in Canada, but that's not confirmed to be the case this year.

As we mentioned above, Eurovision is the perfect time to check out a VPN service such as ExpressVPN, to help you avoid geofencing restrictions.

Eurovision 2023 countries

Here's the full list of countries, bands and songs in the Eurovision 2023:

Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi "Duje"

Armenia: Brunette "Future Lover"

Australia: Voyager "Promise"

Austria: Teya & Salena "Who The Hell Is Edgar?"

Azerbaijan: TuralTuranX "Tell Me More"

Belgium: Gustaph "Because Of You"

Croatia: Let 3 "Mama ŠČ!"

Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou "Break A Broken Heart"

Czechia: Vesna "My Sister's Crown"

Denmark: Reiley "Breaking My Heart"

Estonia: Alika "Bridges"

Finland: Käärijä "Cha Cha Cha"

France: La Zarra "Évidemment"

Georgia: Iru "Echo"

Germany: Lord of the Lost "Blood & Glitter"

Greece: Victor Vernicos "What They Say"

Iceland: Diljá "Power"

Ireland: Wild Youth "We Are One"

Israel: Noa Kirel "Unicorn"

Italy: Marco Mengoni "Due Vite"

Latvia: Sudden Lights "Aijā"

Lithuania: Monika Linkytė "Stay"

Malta: The Busker "Dance (Our Own Party)"

Moldova: Pasha Parfeni "Soarele şi Luna"

Netherlands: Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper "Burning Daylight"

Norway: Alessandra "Queen of Kings"

Poland: Blanka "Solo"

Portugal: Mimicat "Ai Coração"

Romania: Theodor Andrei "D.G.T. (Off and On)"

San Marino: Piqued Jacks "Like An Animal"

Serbia: Luke Black "Samo Mi Se Spava"

Slovenia: Joker Out "Carpe Diem"

Spain: Blanca Paloma "Eaea"

Sweden: Loreen "Tattoo"

Switzerland: Remo Forrer "Watergun"

Ukraine: TVORCHI "Heart Of Steel"

United Kingdom: Mae Muller "I Wrote a Song"

Eurovision 2023 Semi-Final 1 qualifiers

The following 10 countries' musicians made it through to the finals:

Croatia: Let 3 "Mama ŠČ!"

Czechia: Vesna "My Sister's Crown"

Finland: Käärijä "Cha Cha Cha"

Israel: Noa Kirel "Unicorn"

Moldova: Pasha Parfeni "Soarele şi Luna"

Norway: Alessandra "Queen of Kings"

Portugal: Mimicat "Ai Coração"

Serbia: Luke Black "Samo Mi Se Spava"

Sweden: Loreen "Tattoo"

Switzerland: Remo Forrer "Watergun"

So, thank you for contributing Azerbaijan, Ireland, Latvia, Malta and The Netherlands.

Other Eurovision 2023 finalists

Here are the other countries who have also made it through to the finals.

Czechia: Vesna "My Sister's Crown"

France: La Zarra "Évidemment"

Germany: Lord of the Lost "Blood & Glitter"

Italy: Marco Mengoni "Due Vite"

Spain: Blanca Paloma "Eaea"

Ukraine: TVORCHI "Heart Of Steel"

United Kingdom: Mae Muller "I Wrote a Song"

How to listen to Eurovision 2023 songs early

Eurovision's YouTube Channel has already published a full playlist of the Eurovision 2023 songs, and we've embedded it below!