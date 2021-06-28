Best 4th of July TV sales 2021

4th of July TV sales have officially landed. Independence Day is just over a week away, but that hasn't stopped retailers from offering serious discounts on 4K TVs.

Multiple retailers have slashed the price of several of our favorite 4K TVs from the likes of Samsung, Sony, and Toshiba. There's a sale on just about every size of television, from 32-inch screens up to gigantic 70-inch displays.

For instance, right now you can get a 43-inch Insignia 4K TV for as little as $279 courtesy of Amazon. Plus, Best Buy has a range of excellent deals on TVs from popular manufactures including Sony and Samsung.

We're rounding up all the best 4th of July TV sales currently available ahead of the big day. Whether you're shopping for a cheap TV for the bedroom or the best TV possible for the main lounge - you'll find a deal to suit your needs below.

Also, make sure to check out our 4th of July sales and TV deals coverage for more discounts.

Best 4th of July TV sales

32-49 inch TV deals

Fire TV sale: smart TVs from $109 @ Amazon

Amazon's Fire TVs give you easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. Fire TVs also come with an Alexa voice remote, which lets you operate your TV via voice commands. As part of its 4th of July TV sales — Amazon is cutting the price of its Fire TVs to as low as $109. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), they're all smart TVs and they all include Alexa remotes. View Deal

TCL 32" Roku Smart TV: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon

If you don't need a 4K TV, this 32-inch model from TCL is a great pick for just $158 at Amazon. It's a Roku Smart TV, which is our favorite OS for streaming as well. View Deal

Insignia 43" 4K Fire TV: was $319 now $279 @ Amazon

Want a 4K TV at the lowest possible price? You can't get wrong with this 43-inch Insignia model. With built-in Fire TV features, it offers support for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video.View Deal

Toshiba 43" 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $289 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has this Toshiba Fire TV on sale for just $289. It's a great pick for the budget-conscious who still wants a modern tv. It features Dolby Vision support, 4K resolution, and built-in Amazon Alexa support.View Deal

50-59 inch TV deals

Toshiba 50" 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $359 @ Best Buy

This Toshiba 4K Fire TV sports one of the lowest prices we've seen for a big-screen TV. It features Dolby Vision support, 4K resolution, and built-in Amazon Alexa support. Plus you'll have access to all the streaming services you need. View Deal

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is part of Amazon's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs, and it's already on sale for $100 off. This is one of the 4th of July TV sales you'll find for a Fire TV. It offers HDR support, DTS Studio Sound, and an Alexa voice remote that lets you control your TV via voice commands.View Deal

Sony 50" X80J 4K TV: was $849 now $699 @ Best Buy

Sony TV deals don't come around too often, but Best Buy has one that you won't want to miss. This 50-inch Sony 4K TV is currently just $699 at the electronics retailer. This model features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, AirPlay 2 support. View Deal

Hisense U8G 55" 4K QLED TV: was $949 now $899 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8G is part of Hisense's new 2021 lineup of 4K QLED TVs. The display features 132 local dimming zones, which provide a uniform picture throughout. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant with voice remote, and Dolby Atmos sound. In our review, we found the TV offers rich colors, sharp details, and overall excellent performance for the price. It's now on sale for $50 off. View Deal

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Best value OLED TV: Vizio's first OLED TV is here and it's now on sale. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox Series X and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. In our review, we found it to be one of the best TVs when it comes to value and performance. View Deal

60-85 inch TV deals

Hisense U6G 65" 4K QLED TV: was $749 now $699 @ Best Buy

The Hisense U6G is part of Hisense's new 2021 lineup of 4K QLED TVs. The display features 60 dimming zones and promises 600 nits of peak brightness. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant with voice remote, and Dolby Atmos sound. The TV is currently $50 off. View Deal

Samsung 70" 4K TV: was $749 now $699 @ Best Buy

The Samsung TU7000 delivers nice blacks and overall solid contrast. It also has low lag time, which makes it a great pick for gamers. You only get two HDMI ports — most 70-inch TVs have at least three — but otherwise you get 4K resolution, HDR support, and Samsung's Tizen OS. It's one of the best 4th of July TV sales for Samsung fans on a budget. View Deal

Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy

Samsung TVs aren't cheap, especially not big-screen ones, but this Best Buy 4th of July TV deal makes this 75-inch display a little easier on the wallet. The unit features HDR10 Plus/HLG support, Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and Samsung's Tizen OS. View Deal

Sony 65" X90J 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is currently offering $400 off this 65-inch 4K TV, making this one of the best 4th of July TV sales currently available. There's full HDR support as well as a HDMI 2.1 port for next-gen gaming. Plus Google TV features for streaming. View Deal