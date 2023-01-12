LG 2023 TV Lineup: LG C3 OLED, QNED TVs and more

LG 2023 TVs are all about small tweaks on an already winning formula. Yes, the LG G3 OLED is getting a big uptick in brightness, thanks to some innovations in LG Display’s latest OLED panel design, but the LG C3 OLED and B3 OLED are all about refining what’s already good.

Helping make those refinements is LG’s new Alpha a9 Gen 6 processor that enables better picture processing and better sound processing. Out of the box, all the new LG OLED TVs can do virtual 9.1.2 channel surround sound. They’re still limited in how loud they can get — as we can attest to after hearing them at CES 2023 — but they do sound better than before.

If you’re after the TV with the biggest improvements in 2023, you’ll want the new LG G3 OLED that’s 70% brighter than previous generations of OLED models. It too benefits from the Alpha a9 Gen 6 processor in addition to the boost in brightness from the panel.

Finally, LG’s QNED TVs are shrinking in size — from an average depth of 44.5mm to 29.7mm — which should make them look a little sleeker when wall-mounted and less heavy to lift out of the box. They’re also getting better grayscale accuracy, which will help with color uniformity and accuracy in our TV tests.

The bad news? Pricing and release date information isn’t available on any of the models we saw at CES 2023 quite yet — but we’re expecting that to come out in just two or three months, followed by a full rollout of the TVs in April or early May.

LG OLED TVs: the four main series in 2023

LG B3 OLED

(Image credit: LG)

Let’s start off with the lowest-end OLED TV in 2023 and work our way up. For most countries, that’s the LG B3 OLED. Some countries will get a new LG A3 OLED with a 60Hz panel, but according to LG, it wasn’t as popular here in the US, so they’ve done away with it in the 2023 lineup.

The B3 will benefit from a 120Hz native refresh rate — the same as the more high-end models on this list — but only uses the LG Alpha a7 Gen 6 processor instead of the new Alpha a9 Gen 6 processor that the C3 and G3 use. Is that a huge deal? Probably not, but we’ll be able to tell you definitively when we get one in the lab for testing.

LG C3 OLED

(Image credit: Future)

The LG C3 OLED is the successor to last year’s LG C2 OLED – one of the best TVs of the year – so expectations are high. While not much has changed about the underlying panel, the C3 OLED uses the Alpha a9 Gen 6 processor, which offers better upscaling performance. On top of the processor, you can expect to see a few extra features for WebOS 23, including a new custom picture mode that you'll program yourself. The only bad news? It still doesn’t have an ATSC 3.0 tuner inside of it. For that, you’ll need to upgrade to a G3 OLED.

LG G3 OLED

(Image credit: Future)

The LG G3 OLED is where things get spicy. Not only does it use the Alpha a9 Gen 6 processor but, according to LG, it’s up to 70% brighter overall than non-evo OLED TVs. Not only is this generation brighter, but it will sit closer to the wall than ever before thanks to LG’s new zero gap mount design – just be warned, if you want to put it on a stand, that will cost extra.

In terms of notable ports, the LG G3 OLED TV has 4 HDMI 2.1 inputs as well as an ATSC 3.0 tuner for 4K over-the-air broadcasts in the markets where NextGen TV is available. This is the whole package as far as 4K OLED TVs are concerned.

LG Z3 OLED

Want the biggest, baddest OLED TV? That's the 8K Z3 OLED. The Z Series is, in our opinion, overkill. It’s an 8K OLED TV with an even better processor than the Alpha a9 Gen 6 – one that’s designed for 8K upscaling. So why is it overkill? Well, despite its excellent upscaling, there’s almost no 8K content for you to watch out there. Still, if you can afford one, expect the best and brightest picture in an OLED.

The Signature Series M3: Wireless OLED TV

(Image credit: LG)

The LG Signature Series M3 OLED is something special: it’s a 97-inch wireless OLED TV that can transmit 4K/120Hz video across the room without cables. It made its debut at CES 2023, and even won our product of the show for its new proprietary wireless technology. According to LG, the architecture is designed to be faster than Wi-Fi 6 and can carry both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos information. It’s still in the production stage, so don’t expect to see it on store shelves soon – but it’s one of the most exciting TVs we’ve seen so far this year.

LG QNED Series: the QNED85, QNED80 and QNED75

This year’s QNED TVs come in three flavors – the QNED85, QNED80 and QNED75. These TVs weren’t available for us to see at LG’s CES 2023 media event, but the company did give us the crib notes on all three models.

The top-of-the-line QNED85 is the only QNED TV that has both LG’s version of quantum dot and Mini-LED in the same TV. Expect the best performance and contrast out of this one.

Moving down the line, the QNED80 is the slim model in the lineup, but it doesn’t have a Mini-LED backlight.

The lowest model on the list, the QNED75, has quantum dot but uses basic local dimming technology. It’s the equivalent of, say, Samsung’s Q60 series.

Again, we won’t have real-world testing data for these TVs to verify these stats until later this year.