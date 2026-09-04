3 best new to Netflix shows you should binge-watch this weekend (Sept. 4-6)

September 2026 is kicking off with a bang over on Netflix, and we're not just talking about that explosive new season of Guy Ritchie's "The Gentlemen." The month brings with it an influx of new movies and TV shows to the popular streaming service, which means that you surely won't be hurting for something great to binge during the first weekend of September.

Weekend one sees several high-profile TV additions to the streamer, including the aforementioned second installment of "The Gentlemen," led by Theo James as British nobleman-turned-cannabis dealer Eddie Horniman.

If you're a fan of both TikTok stars and reality TV, you should check out "Earle Meets World," a new unscripted series centered on social-media superstar Alix Earle. And for something that's equal parts funny and frisky, all three seasons of "The Sex Lives of College Girls" have recently arrived on Netflix.

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If you’re looking for something new to watch this weekend, here are three Netflix shows worth a binge-watch as September kicks off.

'The Gentlemen'

The Gentlemen: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Theo James is back as Eddie Horniman in this high-stakes second installment of Guy Ritchie's action-comedy series, only now, he's a lot less reluctant about his newfound status as a criminal power player.

This time around, he's working alongside Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) to expand their growing weed empire into a new territory—Italy—which brings them into dangerous contact with ruthless Italian crime boss Marco Moretti (Sergio Castellitto) and his mercurial fixer Cico Maldini (Michele Morrone).

Along with those aforementioned addictions, new cast members joining the crime-world chaos for season two include Hugh Bonneville, Benedetta Porcaroli, Benjamin Clementine and Maya Jama. A third season has already been greenlit, so catch up now if you haven't already!

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Watch "The Gentlemen" season 2 on Netflix now

'Earle Meets World'

Earle Meets World | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you've even dabbled in the world of video podcasts and TikTok clips, then you've likely come across Alix Earle (not to be confused with her frenemy and fellow social-media star Alex Cooper), the media personality known for her "Get Ready with Me" TikTok videos and "Get Real with Me" spinoff series on YouTube.

And now you can get to know the creator behind all that content better with this new eight-episode unscripted reality series, which follows Earle as she balances her burgeoning business empire and growing public scrutiny with her chaotic personal life. That means a look into the star's blended family (with appearances by her sister Ashtin, dad TJ, stepmom Ashley and her younger half-siblings) as well as her public breakup with athlete Braxton Berrios.

Watch "Earle Meets World" on Netflix now

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls'

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

If you missed this raunchy college-campus comedy during its original run on HBO Max, you can catch up with "The Sex Live of College Girls" on Netflix as of August 31. (The bawdy-yet-sweet teen dramedy, which was co-created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, aired for three seasons from November 2021 to November 2024.)

Set at Essex College, a prestigious (albeit fictional) university in New England, the series follows the lives of four mismatched freshmen roommates—Kimberly Finkle (Pauline Chalamet), Bela Malhotra (Amrit Kaur), Whitney Chase (Alyah Chanelle Scott), and Leighton Murray (Reneé Rapp)—as they navigate the newfound freedoms and unexpected struggles of coed life and young adulthood. And yes, as the title suggests, that means plenty of hilariously awkward attempts at getting some.

Watch "The Sex Lives of College Girls" on Netflix now

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