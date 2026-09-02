Apple Sept. 9 event — all 9 new products we're expecting to see

Apple iPhone 18 event latest news and rumors Updated September 2 • iPhone Ultra preview interview has all the details you need to know

• Unboxing video gives us our best look at iPhone 18 Pro Max and Ultra

• New iPhone pre-order date may be Saturday, September 12

• "Surprise and shine" event officially set for Wednesday, September 9

Apple's Tim Cook officially stepped down yesterday with an emotional memo sent to Apple employees as new CEO John Ternus steps in. And Ternus is taking over just before one of the biggest Apple events in years is about to kick off.

The company's annual iPhone event has been officially confirmed to take place on September 9. Of course, we expect to see the new iPhone 18 series but also several other devices.

Apple September 9 Event Confirmed! Everything We're Getting! - YouTube Watch On

Apple rumor aggregator AppleTrack posted a video this week highlighting the nine products we should expect at Apple's 'Surprise and shine' September event, and when it's kicking off.

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When is the iPhone 18 event?

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has slated its "Surprise and shine" event for Wednesday, September 9 at Apple Park. Typically, Apple would hold its event on a Tuesday, but this year it's running into Labor Day, meaning it's being pushed to Wednesday.

This has happened before and Apple's reasoning has been that the company doesn't want to ask attendees to travel on the holiday weekend. As an example, the iPhone 14 launched on Wednesday, September 7, following Labor Day on Monday 5.

The event is set to take place at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST and will be livestreamed on various social media platforms as well as Apple's own site.

iPhones generally go up for pre-order the Friday following the Apple event, but this year that's September 11. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that pre-orders will be pushed to Saturday, September 12.

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New CEO John Ternus is expected to host the event, and his tenure appears ready to start with a bang.

New iPhones

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

(Image credit: Macworld)

This year, we believe that Apple will only launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. The entry-level iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Plus reportedly won't debut until next spring alongside the iPhone 18e.

The design of the Pro models should look similar to last year's iPhone 17 Pro models. However, the Dynamic Island should be smaller, with a 24MP selfie camera. Rumors suggest the Pro Max model will exclusively have a new variable aperture lens, but it's not clear if that will come to the iPhone 18 Pro. The Pro Max might also have a longer 6x zoom.

Both models should feature Apple's new 2nm A20 Pro chip and a new C2 modem. For more, see our iPhone 18 Pro vs Pro Max comparison.

Unfortunately, analysts have predicted that the new iPhone 18 Pro models could cost between $200 and $250 more than the iPhone 17 Pro family.

iPhone Ultra

(Image credit: AppleTrack)

The biggest announcement of the Apple event is sure to be the debut of the foldable iPhone Ultra.

An unboxing video from this week revealed a squat passport shape similar to the new Galaxy Z Fold 8, with a 7.8-inch foldable display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. Apple has allegedly made a crease-free display, one of the hangs up that stopped the company from making a foldable until now.

The Ultra could measure between 4.5 and 4.8mm when unfolded, making it one of the thinnest iPhones ever.

iPhone Ultra Might Beat Android “From Day One" (ft. Mark Gurman) - YouTube Watch On

Inside, the Ultra would also feature the A20 Pro chipset and Apple's in-house C2 modem, plus a Touch ID fingerprint scanner in the power button in lieu of Face ID. It's supposed to feature a 4,883 mAh battery.

The rear panel should feature two 48MP cameras horizontally positioned (wide and ultrawide) and two separate 24MP selfie cameras — one for the cover display and one for the interior screen.

Apple reportedly delayed releasing a folding iPhone until it could eliminate the crease in the display, but whether it's accomplished this remains to be seen. Even Samsung and Oppo, despite their long lead time, have only had moderate success.

One downside is that the iPhone Ultra could be very expensive, costing anywhere from $2,000 to 2,500. And a recent leak suggests that iPhone Ultra may not be immediately available, with only "extremely limited" availability.

Just keep in mind that the iPhone Ultra could have a number of trade-offs versus the iPhone 18 Pro, including the lack of a telephoto zoom.

AirPods 5

(Image credit: Apple)

The rumor mill has been excitedly leaking information about the AirPods Ultra, which could feature a camera that will feed into Siri to allow it to "see" the world. But according to a Mark Gurman report, we aren't expecting the AirPods Ultra until 2027 at the earliest.

Instead, we should get a slightly upgraded pair of AirPods 5. AppleTrack claims the design will be similar to the current AirPods 4.

Only two real upgrades have been suggested, including a better chip, volume control on the buds and a heart sensor similar to the Pro models.

From a software side, the new AirPods 5 will likely take advantage of the more powerful Siri AI releasing this fall, though what features it gets remains to be seen.

Apple Watch 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4

(Image credit: Future)

Similar to the AirPods, the leakers have been fairly quiet about the next Apple Watches. We are expecting to see the Apple Watch Series 12 and the Apple Watch Ultra 4.

The designs shouldn't change too much, though Apple might offer a ceramic case option for the new watches. The biggest change might be a new kind of band attachment. This does mean that your old bands might not be compatible with the new watches.

AppleTrack suggests Apple will put a new S12 chip in the watches with a focus on speed and battery life, though exactly how fast and how much better was not revealed.

Both watches should get new health and fitness features. We already know that watchOS 27 will bring new AI features, an updated Workout Buddy and more useful data tracking. Plus, it should feature better integration with the upgraded Siri AI, which we've already seen in the iOS 27 beta.

Apple TV 4K 2026

(Image credit: Lebedev Yury/Shutterstock)

Apple hasn't released a new version of the Apple TV 4K since 2022. We're long overdue for an upgrade — even if it's only a more powerful chip for stronger performance.

Like everything else this year, don't expect new designs. It should look similar to older editions. Rumors have repeatedly suggested that the streaming box will feature the A17 Pro chip — the same as in the iPhone 15 Pro models. It should also get the in-house N1 chip for better Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Outside of chips, the big upgrade would be Siri AI, which could let you connect the Apple TV as a hub for smart devices. One rumor suggested that Apple might release a set-top box with a camera, which would allow for FaceTime calls and gesture-based controls.

AppleTrack suggests that the new Apple TV will be expensive, possibly costlier than the current edition, which is currently priced at $199 and $179 after price hikes this summer.

Smart Home

Since Apple Intelligence was introduced in 2024, rumors and leaks have hinted at Apple's ambitious plans to create a suite of smart home devices, and it all starts with revamped HomePods. The problem has been a lack of a viable AI-powered Siri, which will finally come to fruition thanks to iOS 27.

If it actually releases and works as pitched, this year could actually be the start of Apple Home.

HomePod Home hub

(Image credit: Yanko Design)

The totally redesigned HomePod would likely get a new name, the HomePad, because it's functionally an iPad stapled to a HomePod speaker.

Several different iterations of this device have been rumored, including one with a $1,000 robot arm. Currently, rumors claim it will launch in two versions: the iPad/speaker and a wall-mounted touchpad similar to the Google Nest Hub or Amazon's Echo Show 8.

The system would run a new HomeOS, based on watchOS. It could have a FaceTime camera for video calls and presence sensors to initiate smart home routines. The camera might enable face recognition that would display personalized displays based on the user.

HomePod mini 2

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Voice)

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, long a reporter of the rumored HomePod updates, believes that a new HomePod mini could launch this September alongside the rumored HomePod Home hub.

A new HomePod mini might debut, but it probably won't be as big of an upgrade as the Hub. Most rumors suggest that it will feature a new chip and audio improvements. The current version debuted in 2020, and like the Apple TV 4K, is long overdue for an update.

Like the HomePad, it will use Siri AI to run smart home routines, though only through voice commands.

What we don't expect to see

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Even with a huge event like this, there are still going to be devices that won't make an appearance. Due to staggered release schedules and supply-chain timing, Apple is spreading its hardware roadmap across multiple release windows over the next year. As a result, the following devices are unlikely to make any sort of appearance at the event.

iPhone 18: Apple is reportedly holding back the base model until early 2027 to drive early demand toward the Pro models.

Apple is reportedly holding back the base model until early 2027 to drive early demand toward the Pro models. AirPods Ultra: Rumored AirPods with cameras for Siri AI context are reportedly delayed until 2027 due to software and supply-chain bottlenecks.

Rumored AirPods with cameras for Siri AI context are reportedly delayed until 2027 due to software and supply-chain bottlenecks. New Macs: Upgraded M6 MacBooks and touchscreen models are typically saved for dedicated computing announcements in October or later.

Upgraded M6 MacBooks and touchscreen models are typically saved for dedicated computing announcements in October or later. OLED iPad mini: The next refresh of the compact tablet is slated for an October arrival rather than competing for stage time with the new iPhones.

The next refresh of the compact tablet is slated for an October arrival rather than competing for stage time with the new iPhones. Apple Watch SE (4th gen): The entry-level wearable update will sit out this event, with Apple likely to focus on the Series 12 and Ultra 4 instead.

Will you be tuning in to Apple's event? Let me know which device you're most hyped for in the comments.

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