Get rid of mattress smells with this 5-second daily habit — no baking soda required

Nothing ruins a cozy bedtime routine like pulling back the bed covers and unleashing an unwelcome odor. There goes your calm mood and out floats the musty scent of a summer spent sweating yourself to sleep. Is it time to uncork the lavender oil and drown your pillow in a more welcome scent?

Even the best mattresses act as a sponge for bad odors, absorbing everything from body oils to sweat to your unwashed feet. And while a quick spritz of lavender or sandalwood might mask the scent, the best way to prevent your mattress from smelling is this five-second hack.

The 5-second daily hack

When you wake up, your first instinct might be to turn around and make the bed. (That, or leave the sheets in a bundle until you’ve had some coffee.)

But this seemingly good habit could be the reason your mattress smells, notes Dr. Shanina C. Knighton, PhD, RN, CIC, an infection prevention expert and Research Associate Professor at the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing at Case Western Reserve University.

(Image credit: Future)

“If [the bedding] is still damp from sweat, pulling the covers up seals that moisture and warmth against the mattress,” explains Dr. Knighton. “You have just slowed the drying and handed odor, dust mites, and microbial growth a more comfortable place to sit all day.”

Instead, she encourages you to “throw the covers back.” This allows the bed to breathe, and for sweat and body oils to escape — so they won't sit stewing all day.

It's important to fold back the sheets properly. Don't just leave them screwed up in a ball. Once that's done, you can grab a coffee. When you come back, it's time to make the bed. But not, Dr. Knighton warns, until it's fully dry.

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“A tidy bed should not outweigh a dry bed,” she says.

The weekly follow-up

Dr. Knighton recommends washing your pillow cover and sheets at least once a week, particularly during hot weather. This prevents sweat and moisture from building up, eliminating the risk of bad smells.

And while your bedding is in the wash, you can do a more thorough airing of your mattress. Strip it bare, open the window, and allow the fresh air to lift away any embedded sweat or odors. The result is a cleaner mattress with minimal effort.

(Image credit: Future)

The bad smell you should never ignore

Over time any mattress will start to emanate a slight odor. Often this will disappear with a quick airing and some fresh sheets. But there are two lingering smells that you should never ignore.

First, an earthy smell, like a damp basement. This is a sign that your mattress might be infected with mold. Look for black marks and spot treat them with a hydrogen peroxide solution. (Patch test a small area before using hydrogen peroxide on your bed).

Second, a musty, sweet scent, similar to spoiled raspberries. While it seems innocuous, this is often a sign of bed bugs. Diatomaceous earth can be used to limit a bed bug infestation but if the critters are calling your mattress home, you might need to contact the professionals.

While it’s possible your mattress can recover from mold or bed bugs, if you’ve noticed either smell, it might be time for a replacement.

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