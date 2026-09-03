Lowe's Labor Day sale is live — 25 end of summer deals worth buying on grills, patio furniture and appliances
Shop the best deals in Lowe's Labor Day sale
Labor Day weekend is right around the corner — and that means it's time to shop the best Lowe's Labor Day deals! The retailer is currently offering discounts on everything from appliances to grills and patio furniture, so it's truly the perfect way to close out summer with a bang.
Grab some of these deals, and you'll be able to enjoy the summer vibes well into the fall. My favorites currently include the grills and outdoor cooking sale from $16, and there are tons of Halloween decor deals from $21 to get ready for spooky season.
See all my top picks below, plus see our Lowe's promo codes to learn about more ways to save.
Quick Links (Lowe's)
- shop all deals at Lowe's
- Appliance sale: up to 45% off
- Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off
- Lawn & garden care: up to 30% off
- Tools: up to 40% off
- Grills & accessories: up to 20% off
Quick Links (Other Retailers)
- YETI: deals from $24
- T-Mobile: iPhone 17 or Pixel 11 for free @ T-Mobile
- REI: 50% off Arc'teryx, Patagonia, more @ REI
- Ninja sale: up to 50% off
- Nectar mattresses: up to 50% off @ Nectar
- Smart TVs: deals from $59
- Dell: up to $900 off laptops
- Samsung: up to $800 off TVs & soundbars
- Running shoes: deals from $49 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice
Halloween decorations: up to 50% off @ Lowe's
It's spooky season! Decorate your home with huge savings on some of the most festive inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats, decor and more at Lowe's.
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Appliance sale: up to 45% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves, and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG.
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Outdoor grills: up to 20% off @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 20% off a range of outdoor grills.
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Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your outdoor spaces looking their best.
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Power tools: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
Now's a great chance to upgrade your tool collection! Right now, you can get up to 40% off lawn mowers, trimmers, leaf blowers and everything in between from brands like Ego and Greenworks.
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Lawn and garden sales: up to 30% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden, you'll find something to spruce it up here.
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Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Lowe's
Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
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Storage solutions: up to 30% off @ Lowe's
Hoping to get your spaces organized? Don't worry — Lowe's has the perfect storage solutions just for you. Whether it's your closet, garage or basement that needs tidying, there's plenty of shelving, rack and bin options for less at Lowe's.
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Under $50
Your garden might need a little extra help now that temperatures are dropping! This 2-cu ft bag of Sta-Green mulch is on sale, so stock up while it's still available.
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At $3, these outdoor path lights are super affordable, and you can get exactly how many you need since they're sold individually. Just pop it in the ground and it'll charge via the sun, and light up your yard at night.
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These Harbor Breeze string lights are perfect to light up your outdoor space. You get 18 shatter proof bulbs, and the set is weather proof too.
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This box is great as it doubles as both storage and a surface area for your drinks, snacks and anything else you want to enjoy in the great outdoors. There are four neutral color options to choose from, but different discounts apply to each.
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Powerful, convenient and easy to store, this Bissell Featherweight Stick vacuum is the optimal choice for a dorm room. Not only is it extremely affordable, it also has great suction on hard floors, carpets and area rugs — so if you're unsure what kind of floors to expect in your dorm, this vacuum will get the job done regardless. The versatile cleaning machine also converts into a handheld vacuum and includes a crevice tool to reach difficult spaces.
Price check: $34 @ Amazon
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If you need a place to store and serve you and your guests' favorite drinks, this Nuu Garden serving cart will do the job perfectly. There are racks to store wine glasses, hooks to hang towels, and two levels for bottles and snacks.
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This weather-resistant tiltable patio umbrella is perfect to keep both sun and rain away while you're enjoying your outdoor space. Plus, the beige color fits in with pretty much any decor.
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Add a vegetable bed, and your garden will give back to you by providing delicious veggies to add to your meals. This raised garden bed is now on sale with 36% off, features 8'x 2' of space and a divider in the middle to let you grow two different plants.
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Halloween
Not everyone can drop hundreds of dollars on a giant animatronic skeleton — this glowing inflatable ghost is an impressive way to amp up your Halloween decor without spending a ton. Its LED eyes light up the night in spooky splendour!
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One of Lowe's Extra Big Deals is on this extra big 5-foot skeleton animatronic. It lights up, talks and moves — perfect for scaring all your guests.
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Outdoor
The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk.
Price check: $69 @ Amazon
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This beautiful 5-piece dining set will add some style to your backyard — for under $200. There are four chairs and a glass-top table, for the perfect poolside vibe whether you have one or not!
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This deal gets you the best of both worlds. This gril and griddle combo from Royal Gourmet comes with folding legs and four burners, with a side shelf and space for 32 burgers. Shoppers were impressed with this one, with one reviewer writing "Very easy to assemble and instructions were clear. Great quality for the price point."
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A 50% discount on this patio set is nothing to take lightly, and it's one of Lowe's top sellers — so snap this deal up fast. The set comes with two wicker chairs that swivel and rock, for a super comfortable seating experience.
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One of Lowe's Extra Big Deals for Labor Day, the Pit Boss 850 DX is on sale for $449. It features a roomy cooking area of 840 square inches, and a Flame Broiler Lever with direct flame searing at up to 1,000°F.
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This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather resistant frame.
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This discount brings this comfortable 4-piece patio set well under $1,000. You get a pair of chairs, a loveseat and a coffee table. I especially love the blue cushion color; it pairs beautifully with the natural wood color for a beachy vibe.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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