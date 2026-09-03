Lowe's Labor Day sale is live — 25 end of summer deals worth buying on grills, patio furniture and appliances

Labor Day weekend is right around the corner — and that means it's time to shop the best Lowe's Labor Day deals! The retailer is currently offering discounts on everything from appliances to grills and patio furniture, so it's truly the perfect way to close out summer with a bang.

Grab some of these deals, and you'll be able to enjoy the summer vibes well into the fall. My favorites currently include the grills and outdoor cooking sale from $16, and there are tons of Halloween decor deals from $21 to get ready for spooky season.

See all my top picks below, plus see our Lowe's promo codes to learn about more ways to save.

Editor's Choice

Halloween decorations: up to 50% off @ Lowe's

It's spooky season! Decorate your home with huge savings on some of the most festive inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats, decor and more at Lowe's. Read more Read less ▼

Appliance sale: up to 45% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves, and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor grills: up to 20% off @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 20% off a range of outdoor grills. Read more Read less ▼

Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your outdoor spaces looking their best. Read more Read less ▼

Power tools: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Now's a great chance to upgrade your tool collection! Right now, you can get up to 40% off lawn mowers, trimmers, leaf blowers and everything in between from brands like Ego and Greenworks. Read more Read less ▼

Lawn and garden sales: up to 30% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden, you'll find something to spruce it up here. Read more Read less ▼

Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Lowe's

Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more. Read more Read less ▼

Storage solutions: up to 30% off @ Lowe's

Hoping to get your spaces organized? Don't worry — Lowe's has the perfect storage solutions just for you. Whether it's your closet, garage or basement that needs tidying, there's plenty of shelving, rack and bin options for less at Lowe's. Read more Read less ▼

Under $50

Patiowell 32-Gallon Black Plastic Deck Box: was $46 now $30 at Lowe's This box is great as it doubles as both storage and a surface area for your drinks, snacks and anything else you want to enjoy in the great outdoors. There are four neutral color options to choose from, but different discounts apply to each. Read more Read less ▼

Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum: was $39 now $34 at Lowe's Powerful, convenient and easy to store, this Bissell Featherweight Stick vacuum is the optimal choice for a dorm room. Not only is it extremely affordable, it also has great suction on hard floors, carpets and area rugs — so if you're unsure what kind of floors to expect in your dorm, this vacuum will get the job done regardless. The versatile cleaning machine also converts into a handheld vacuum and includes a crevice tool to reach difficult spaces.

Price check: $34 @ Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Costway Wooden Vegetable Raised Garden Bed: was $73 now $47 at Lowe's Add a vegetable bed, and your garden will give back to you by providing delicious veggies to add to your meals. This raised garden bed is now on sale with 36% off, features 8'x 2' of space and a divider in the middle to let you grow two different plants. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween

Boyel Living 6ft Glowing Ghost: was $73 now $49 at Lowe's Not everyone can drop hundreds of dollars on a giant animatronic skeleton — this glowing inflatable ghost is an impressive way to amp up your Halloween decor without spending a ton. Its LED eyes light up the night in spooky splendour! Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor

Royal Gourmet Grill and Griddle Combo: was $359 now $269 at Lowe's This deal gets you the best of both worlds. This gril and griddle combo from Royal Gourmet comes with folding legs and four burners, with a side shelf and space for 32 burgers. Shoppers were impressed with this one, with one reviewer writing "Very easy to assemble and instructions were clear. Great quality for the price point." Read more Read less ▼

Xizzi Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional: was $1,139 now $699 at Lowe's This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather resistant frame. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Allen +Roth Chatham Pier 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set: was $1,098 now $548 at Lowe's This discount brings this comfortable 4-piece patio set well under $1,000. You get a pair of chairs, a loveseat and a coffee table. I especially love the blue cushion color; it pairs beautifully with the natural wood color for a beachy vibe. Read more Read less ▼