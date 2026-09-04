I found 12 of the best tool deals in Lowe's Labor Day sale — prices start at $15

Labor Day sales are in full effect! As we head into the weekend, all of the major retailers are slashing prices on thousands of great products. One of the sites definitely worth checking out is Lowe's, which specializes in home improvement and DIY.

For this article I've selected 12 of the best deals I could find on a diverse range of tools. There's everything from a humble screwdriver sets to work benches, saws, nailers and much more besides. There's big name brands included here, including Bosch and DeWalt. What's more, all of these deals have been rated five-stars by buyers on Lowe's site, so you can trust that you're making a solid purchase.

Deals don't last forever, so if you're planning to do some work around the house make sure to move fast and grab yourself a bargain today.

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