Labor Day weekend brings some of the biggest sales of the summer, making it the perfect time to score a great deal before the season comes to an end. Apple products are no exception. If you’re in the market for some new tech, Amazon is offering attractive discounts on a wide range of premium Apple devices.

Right now, you can shop deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, accessories and more. One of my favorite finds is $100 off the iPad 11" (Wi-Fi/128GB). You can also grab the Apple AirPods 4 for just $99 or the MacBook Neo for just $689. Plus, there's tons of must-have accessories starting at $14.

Sure, these aren't the lowest prices we've ever seen on the popular products, but the deals are certainly still worth considering. So if you're ready to upgrade your tech for the new season (without spending a fortune) take a look at these rare Apple deals.

Accessories

Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $14 at Amazon If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair! Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $24 at Amazon Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Pencil (USB-C): was $79 now $69 at Amazon If you want a cheaper stylus that covers the basics, than the Apple Pencil USB-C is the one for you. With pixel-perfect precision, low-latency and magnets to attach to your tablet, this is the no-frills approach to writing ad drawing on your tablet. Read more Read less ▼

AirPods

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 are about as barebones as AirPods come, but they're still packed with features. Spatial Audio is on board for example, something you'd have to pay more for on the old model. 5 hours of battery isn't the very best, but they're a great on boarding place for the AirPods line. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4 w/ ANC: was $179 now $148 at Amazon These AirPods 4 have all the same great features as the base AirPods 4, except they also include Active Noise Cancellation. They also feature Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, and Voice Isolation. It's a modest, but welcome price cut. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 3 bring the heat with 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we said the Editor's Choice buds deliver the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for with improved battery life, stronger noise cancellation, and smart new features like Live Translation, which delivers real-time translations to your ears. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $479 at Amazon These are some of the best headphones we've ever used. With seamless Apple ecosystem integration, well-balanced sound, and excellent comfort, the AirPods Max 2 will make you want to listen to music. You have to try them to believe them and at this price, it's almost a steal. Read more Read less ▼

iPads

Apple iPad 11" (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon Apple's latest iPad (11th Gen) can just about do it all thanks to its upgraded A16 chip, larger 128GB base storage and longer battery at over 11 hours (it even beats the iPad Air M3 and iPad mini 7). In our 4-star iPad 11 review, we called it the Apple tablet for most. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad mini 7: was $599 now $569 at Amazon The iPad mini is getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size. Read more Read less ▼

New 2026 iPad! Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $749 now $649 at Amazon The 2026 iPad Air packs Apple's M4 processor, which Apple states is up to 30 percent faster than iPad Air with M3. It also has an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet now supports Wi-Fi 7 a well as Bluetooth 6 and Thread. In our iPad Air M4 review, we said the upgrades are modest, but the iPad Air remains the best tablet out there. Read more Read less ▼

New 2026 iPad! Apple 13" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $949 now $849 at Amazon This larger size iPad Air sports the same M4 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. Otherwise, it packs the same 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. You also get Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. The larger display and more potent CPU should make this a great tablet for gaming. Read more Read less ▼

MacBooks

Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $689 at Amazon The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $799. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close to the Neo in terms of bang for your buck — even with its new/higher $699 price tag. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M5/1TB): was $1,999 now $1,849 at Amazon The new MacBook Pro features Apple's latest M5 chipset, with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It's designed to deliver a huge boost in AI and graphics performance for everyone from students to creatives. In our MacBook Pro M5 review we said the Editor's Choice machine is a fantastic option for power users who demand a powerful and portable notebook with epic (18 hour) battery life. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼