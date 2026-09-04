I’m shopping Amazon’s Labor Day sale this weekend — here are the 37 deals at the top of my list
Everything you need to close out summer the right way
Labor Day Weekend is officially here — and while end of summer sales are popping up everywhere, Amazon’s holiday deals are especially impressive. The retailer is currently offering up to 45% off sitewide, making it a great time to snag essentials for the new season ahead.
From grilling essentials and running shoes to back to school tech and patio furniture, Amazon's Labor Day sale has a little something for everyone. My favorite sale is 60% off select Alexa smart home devices. Amazon just increased the price of select Echo speakers and Fire TV Sticks, so this is a good opportunity to offset the recent price hikes.
Additionally, you can grab the Weber Spirit II E-210 Propane Grill, which is down to just $399. If you're gearing up for back to school, you can't go wrong with some Apple tech. I recommend taking a look at the Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB) for just $399 or the AirPods 4 for just $99.
Top brands like Stanley, Bose, YETI, Garmin and more also have deals you don't want to miss. Below, I've picked the best Amazon deals to shop this Labor Day Weekend. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite finds.
Quick Links
- shop Amazon's Labor Day sale
- Amazon Haul: deals from $5
- Lego sale: deals from $11
- YETI sale: deals from $17
- Skechers sale: deals from $24
- Amazon grill sale: deals from $39
- Garmin: deals from $149
- Halloween Shop: up to 50% off
- Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21
- Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $94
- Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99
- Ninja Crispi 4-in-1: was $179 now $159
- Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $449 now $399
- Weber Spirit II E-210 Propane Grill: was $549 now $399
My Favorite Deals
Halloween Shop: up to 50% off @ Amazon
Halloween is still months away, but Amazon's Halloween Shop is officially open for business. Stocking up on cozy essentials and Halloween decor now is a must. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your fall cravings with deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween lights, candy, costumes, decor and more starting at just $9.
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YETI sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon
Amazon is currently knocking 30% off YETI coolers, tumblers and water bottles. If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale like this doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware deals starting at just $17.
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Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon
I've been a Skechers fan for years. In addition to being super comfortable, there's a Skechers sneaker for pretty much any style. Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children.
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Amazon Haul: deals from $5 @ Amazon
Amazon Haul is an Amazon storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. It features over 300 million products across more than 35 product categories including brands like Columbia, Under Armour, Adidas, and more. Right now, you can get name-brand apparel from $5.
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The popular 30-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours.
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For less than $30, the Tribit PocketGo packs one heck of a punch in the sound department and is the ultimate rugged speaker. It has a waterproof rating of IP68 and military-grade drop protection, making it the perfect companion on hikes. With some very minor EQ adjustments in the Tribit app, this has quickly become my most-used speaker.
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For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of Cushionaire Hana Clogs. With soft suede soles and an easy to wear design, these are great for casual wear and relaxing around the home. You can choose between vegan suede, denim or corduroy uppers in different colors.
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This is the Garmin to get if you're buying a running watch for the first time. It offers a bright screen, easy to read stats, and long battery life. You'll also have access to PacePro suggested workouts, which is like having a running coach on your wrist. In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we said this watch was like having an expert coach on your wrist.
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The Ninja Crispi is one of Ninja's most interesting recent releases. It features a removable cooking lid and interchangeable glass containers to cook meals of a range of sizes. In our Ninja Crispi review, it earned a well-deserved 4.5 stars.
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In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $160 less, these are nearly perfect.
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Outdoor Cooking Deals
Grilling season is here! Pick up these BBQ tongs for even more delicious results. The 17-inch tongs are extra long to keep your hands safe from the heat, and they're made from stainless steel. The acacia wood handles make for an extra stylish look.
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The Coleman Classic Cooler isn't as fancy as some other brands, but this 70-quart version offers excellent capacity at a budget price. And that's why we recommend it as the best budget cooler in our buying guide. It can hold 100 cans, and doubles up as a seat — and if you're looking for a cooler to keep your catch on ice, it even has a fish ruler. It doesn't come with wheels, but with a discount we don't think you can ask for more.
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Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal. It's also a previous candidate on our list of the best grills.
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Need a portable grill that's ready to hit the road? This Coleman grill is over $100 off on Amazon. Ideal for camping, tailgating and roadtrips, the versatile appliance has quick-fold legs and wheels, as well as an easy setup and tear-down. It's perfect to bring along on any outdoor adventure.
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If you’re a fan of cooking outdoors, this is the deal for you. This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700°F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. The capacity can hold a 12 lb turkey or a 12-inch pizza, which is generous enough.
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Weber's Spirit line offers a mid price but high performance that's the perfect middle-ground for most homes. Its portability doesn't make it feel flimsy, and the two burners are the ideal size for most families.
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Second to a traditional grill, I couldn't live without a griddle anymore. Traeger's 2-Zone Flat Top Griddle has a much higher quality design than other griddles at this price, maintains even heating and makes a mean smashburger. Take my word for it, once you go griddle, you never go back.
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Running Sneakers
Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot.
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The Brooks Hyperion Max 3 is a plated training shoe with a mega-stack of cushioning in its midsole, the top layer of which is made from a particularly springy PEBA material. It's a speedier option than shoes like the Glycerin and Ghost, and still comfortable for easy runs as well.
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If you want a shoe that feels like it gives you a zesty boost, the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer v3 is a great pick. Its carbon fiber plate adds extra spring, perfect for speed workouts and race days.
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Big discounts on carbon plate racers are hard to find, so this $95 saving on the fastest shoe in the New Balance line-up is certainly eye-catching. It's not a shoe you'd use for your everyday runs, but if you're chasing PRs, the SC Elite v5 will help you get there.
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When it comes to running fast, carbon plate racers are the shoe to go for, but they're normally prohibitively expensive. Thanks to this $125 saving the Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 is under $200 in the Amazon sale. It's still not exactly cheap, but if you have PRs in mind, it will help get you there with its lightweight, propulsive design.
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Amazon Devices
If you have a 4K TV, I recommend picking up a 4K streaming stick — but this is a nice discount if you have a HD TV. The 2026 Fire TV Stick HD is easier to set up than before and reduces clutter: it connects and draws power from your TV, so no need to find a power outlet.
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The Blink Mini 2K+ debuted in 2025 and offers higher resolution (2560 x 1440) than its predecessor for indoor monitoring. It offers up to 4x zoom, night color vision and a 138-degree field of view. It can also be paired with the Blink Arc mount accessory for a wider scope.
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The Amazon Echo Show 5 combines Alexa’s voice assistant with a 5.5-inch screen for video calls, streaming and smart home control. With its compact design, it’s a great fit for any room — and now available at $69, it’s an affordable addition to your smart home setup.
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This 1080p TV won't win any awards for best picture quality, but it fits perfectly in smaller spaces, and it comes with Amazon’s Fire TV experience built right in. You’ll get thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, along with an Alexa Voice Remote for quick control.
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This is an affordable way to monitor both your porch and the inside of your home. You get a Ring Video Doorbell Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk — and a Ring Indoor Cam Plus with 2K video and super-easy setup.
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Apple Deals
Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags.
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The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less. Note: these sold for $69 on Black Friday.
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The AirPods Pro 3 bring the heat with 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we said the Editor's Choice buds deliver the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for with improved battery life, stronger noise cancellation, and smart new features like Live Translation, which delivers real-time translations to your ears.
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The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.
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Outdoor Deals
Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently only $19 at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
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This handy supplies kit includes gloves, cultivator and weeder for, hand fork, hand rake, trowel and transporter — everything needed to get the job done well. What’s more, these are all organized in a floral, multi-pocketed tote bag making it easy to carry around the garden, and machine-washable.
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For just $29, this cute and colorful ottoman is sure to spruce up your outdoor space for less. The inflatable pouf doubles as extra seating. Reviewers have placed theirs amongst a few Adirondack chairs around the fire or on smaller balcony arrangements.
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This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions.
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This 9-foot umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days.
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Score a discount on this wicker patio set. It comes with two comfy chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are three different cushion color options to match your decor.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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