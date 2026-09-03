From Dune to The Handmaid's Tale: 24 classic sci-fi novels to celebrate National Read A Book Day

Sunday September 6 is this year's National Read A Book Day! If you're looking for something new and brilliant to read, why not take a look at our hand-picked list of the best science fiction novels.

If you only know sci-fi from TV or the movies then you've just scratched the surface of one of the most exciting, mind-expanding, and thought-provoking genres in all of literature. It's not just about space adventures — though those are great — but about the entirety of the human condition. Plus robots and aliens.

For this list I've picked out 24 of the greatest science fiction novels of all time. There are canonical classics here like Frankenstein, Dune and 1984, as well as more recent titles like Annihilation and Station Eleven.

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