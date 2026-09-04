I just tried the world’s first AI espresso machine — I'm a coffee snob, and it was surprisingly... good?

As a self-confessed coffee snob and director of Tom's Guide's The Coffee Lab, I'm always testing out new espresso products. At IFA 2026, I tried nunc., an AI-assisted espresso machine. Yes, an AI espresso machine.

So what does the AI in nunc. actually do? Instead of having to manually dial in your beans, nunc. uses an NFC code to analyze pre-packaged, nunc.-branded beans (you can also use your own beans). Then, the machine analyzes humidity, heat, bean size, and basically every other variable to grind to the perfect particle size. As someone who loves espresso but hates dialing in (why does it take so long sometimes?), I was excited to try this out. But as someone skeptical of AI at best, I had my reservations.

I didn't want nunc. to take away the art of making coffee. That's so human and personalized that it's impossible for AI to copy. Luckily, though, nunc. proved me wrong. Here's what happened when I tried it.

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How does nunc. work?

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

As I mentioned above, every nunc.-branded bean hopper has an NFC code, exactly like a Nespresso Vertuo pod. The machine reads this NFC code to analyze the roast date, roast type, bean type, and processing type, and work out precisely how to grind those specific beans. Then, it analyzes the environment — heat, humidity — to finalize the optimal grind.

This means the grind size will change from morning to evening, or even hour to hour. If you have an espresso at 6 a.m., when the air in your house is dewy and humid, the grind size will be different from your 1 p.m. espresso, sun shining overhead, A/C running.

Of course, if you have the companion app, you can input information about any beans.

How is nunc. different from a normal espresso machine?

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

In terms of functionality, nunc. works just like any other espresso machine. Think about it like this: it's almost like a superautomatic — Jura, De'Longhi Rivelia — but a totally manual machine. All it does for you is choose the ideal grind size. Honestly, dialling in beans is the worst part of espresso making for me, so I'm completely on board.

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You tamp, insert the portafilter into the grouphead, and can pre-infuse the beans yourself. You can either steam the milk automatically (like the Breville Bambino Plus), or do it manually (any other manual espresso machine).

You dispose of the spent grounds yourself; you empty the drip tray yourself. The only part that is "AI" is the grinder.

How does nunc.'s "AI" coffee taste?

nunc. doesn't make "different" coffee. You won't have one sip and go, "Woah, I can totally taste the AI, dude!" It honestly tastes like a human barista was there every step of the way... because there was. You make the coffee.

Here's a shot of my oat flat white.

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

It looks like a normal coffee. The taste was clean, polished, with a soft, dark-chocolate-like bitterness rounding it out. I wanted a little more fruit, acid, and funk — I like a funky coffee — but this was likely because I didn't choose my beans.

The milk texture was a little too bubbly for me; I like mine more velvety. Like any other espresso machine, though, you can adjust milk texture easily. Just don't aerate it as much.

I expected to dislike it because I'm extremely particular about my coffee, but this went down a treat.

Where can I get nunc.?

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

So, now's the time for the bad news. As I'm writing this, nunc. is only available in Germany. If you happen to be in Germany, nunc. costs €2,699. For an extra €149, you get a grinder, the machine, a spring-loaded tamper, a milk jug, a brush, and a tamping mat.

That price equates to around $3,135, which makes this one of the most expensive home espresso machines I've ever seen. There's the $3,000 Breville Dual Boiler, but the nunc. out-prices many of the prosumer models like the Lelit Bianca ($2,999) and Fellow Espresso Series 1 ($1,499).

nunc.'s representative informed me there is no release date for the U.S., U.K., E.U., Canada, Australia — basically any non-German markets. Hopefully, it won't be five years before we're seeing nunc. in our kitchens. I would love to play around with this machine myself.

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