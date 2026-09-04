The ultimate Labor Day sales shopping guide: Live updates by our deals experts

Summer is winding down. Before you know it, days will get shorter, temperatures will drop, and leaves will start to yellow. However, you can beat those end-of-summer blues with a little retail therapy.

Labor Day is one of the biggest retail holidays of the year and I don't know about you, but my wallet can definitely use some relief. Whether you're looking for last-minute back to school laptop deals or interested in browsing end-of-summer clearance sales, Labor Day is the perfect opportunity to make any small or big-ticket purchases you were holding off on.

I've been covering Labor Day sales for over 10 years. Right now my favorite sale comes from Amazon. As one of the biggest online retailers, Amazon is taking up to 45% off sitewide. As part of the sale Amazon has its Echo devices on sale from $29. That may sound like your typical Amazon deal, but it's more relevant than ever because last month Amazon raised the price of its hardware by up to 61%.

The first days of September are also great time to shop end-of-summer deals, and Walmart has patio furniture / accessories on sale from $15. I've always thought that barbecues are more enjoyable in the cooler weather, so now is the time to give your backyard a revamp or get it ready for summer of 2027.

There are plenty of Labor Day sales out there and we'll be updating this live blog with all of the best deals. For more discounts and personal recommendations, make sure to check out the Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub, where we bring our our favorite deals each day.

Louis Ramirez Editor in Chief, Deals I'm the Editor in Chief of deals at Tom's Guide and I've been covering Labor Day sales for over a decade. From running sneakers to iPhone deals, I'll guide you through the best discounts you can buy this holiday weekend. I'll highlight deals on Tom's Guide-recommended TVs, coffee machines, and more.

My Favorite Deals

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon

I've been a Skechers fan for years. In addition to being super comfortable, there's a Skechers sneaker for pretty much any style. Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon devices: deals from $29 @ Amazon

Amazon recently increased the price of its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices by as much as 61%. The basic Echo Dot, for example, now has a $79 MSRP (was $49). Offset that price increase with Amazon's Labor Day sale which has Echo devices discounted from $29. You can also shop Fire TV, Ring, and Kindle devices from $19. Read more Read less ▼

Bricktember sale: deals from $11 @ Walmart

Bricktember is back! Throughout the month of September, Walmart has select LEGO sets on sale from $11. You can get everything from Disney to Pokemon as well as generic sets in this sale. The sale also includes FIFA stars like Messi and CR7. Read more Read less ▼

YETI sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently knocking 30% off YETI coolers, tumblers and water bottles. You'll even find YETI apparel and blankets on sale. If you're a fan of YETI, this is the sale you've been waiting for. Read more Read less ▼

Dell XPS 13: $699 at Dell The Dell XPS 13 (2026) is a serious rival to the MacBook Neo. It can be configured to your liking, but the base model packs a 13.4-inch 2.5K touchscreen display, Core i5-320 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You also get two USB 3 ports and an all-aluminum design. Starting at $699, it's a budget laptop worth considering. In our XPS 13 2026 review, we called it the "the best budget Windows laptop right now." Note: Students can get it for $599 upon verifying their student status at Dell. Read more Read less ▼

Laptops

Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop: was $699 now $499 at Best Buy The Acer Aspire Go 15 is a previous pick on our list of the best laptops, and it's even better value now that it's on sale. You get a roomy 15.6-inch display, 10 hours of battery life, and plenty of ports. We also like its comfortable keyboard, and its AMD Ryzen 7-7730U processor, which although showing its age, is still enough to handle everyday tasks. Especially when combined with its 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. A very rare at this price point. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook 3: was $979 now $629 at Best Buy This HP OmniBook 3 saves you $350! The laptop packs a 16-inch 2K touchscreen display, which gives you more versatility for work. In addition, it packs a fast Core Ultra 5-225U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 15 Laptop: was $1,099 now $649 at Best Buy This Dell 15 laptop is a great, no-frills machine that's perfect for work or school. Inside, it packs an Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a 15.6-inch 2K touch display, which will make everything appear nice and sharp. I've seen it sell for $599 before, but even at this price I'd consider it a good deal. Read more Read less ▼

Save $630 HP OmniBook X Flip OLED: was $1,329 now $699 at Best Buy This HP OmniBook X Flip is one of the best value machines you can buy. It packs some powerful specs, too, with its Ryzen AI 5-430 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Throw in its 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) OLED display and you're looking at a solid laptop that packs a punch. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Swift Go 16 AI: was $1,499 now $999 at Best Buy If you want a laptop with a generous amount of RAM, look no further than the Acer Swift Go AI. It packs 32GB of RAM making it perfect for work, play, and whatever else you throw its way. It also houses an AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 CPU and a sizable 1TB SSD. Plus, you get a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen display. Read more Read less ▼

Mattresses

DreamCloud Classic (queen): was $1,892 now $699 at DreamCloud The DreamCloud Classic is our top-rated mattress in a box, a luxury-style hybrid that punches well above its $699 queen price tag. Granted, this is a sale we see throughout most of the year but it's still an excellent deal on a well-made bed. With its full-body support, soothing pressure relief and breathable build, we particularly recommend it to side sleepers looking for reliable temperature regulation. Plus, it comes with excellent benefits, including a 365 night sleep trial and forever warranty. Read more Read less ▼

Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress (queen): $999 at Nectar Sleep The Nectar Premier is voted the best memory foam mattress by our testers, thanks to the body-hugging comfort it delivers to side sleepers. Nectar mattress sales are common, but even so, a queen mattress under $1,000 is an excellent deal for a bestseller from one of the biggest bed-in-a-box brands in America. Also, expect Nectar's generous benefits, including a 365-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty. Read more Read less ▼

Bear Elite Hybrid (queen): was $2,284 now $1,370 at Bear Mattress If this summer's heatwaves have been a punish for your sleep, it might be time to invest in a specialist cooling bed. The Bear Elite Hybrid aced our temperature regulation tests to earn it top place in our guide to the best cooling mattresses — and there's 40% off for Labor Day when you use the code TOMS40 at checkout. That takes a queen down to $1,370 from 2,284. Plus, you'll get two free pillows and a mattress protector. Our testing data found the Elite Hybrid effectively shed excess heat to make stuffy, sweaty nights a thing of the past. Like the Saatva, it comes in three firmness levels. Read more Read less ▼

Helix Midnight Luxe : was $2,398 now $1,799 at Helix Sleep The Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress has been designed and constructed specifically with side sleepers in mind, and it doesn't disappoint. After testing and re-testing this luxury mattress, it continues to take the top spot in our guide to the best mattress for side sleepers. The plush pillow top provides ample pressure relief around the shoulders and hips, but those who prefer a more responsive sleep surface might prefer the Saatva at #1. There was 27% off for Memorial Day, which was a slightly better deal. Still, 25% off beats the standard 20% off Helix mattress sale. Read more Read less ▼

Saatva Classic (queen): was $2,229 now $1,829 at Saatva The Saatva Classic scored an unprecedented 5 stars in our review, hitting all the right notes for comfort and support for practically every type of sleeper. Our semi-exclusive sale access unlocks $400 off all sizes of the Classic in the current sale, taking a queen down to $1,829 from $2,229. While that is an excellent deal, we have tracked a small MSRP increase on the classic since the last Saatva Labor Day sale, when it was priced at $2,139 at full MSRP. Still $400 is the best deal you'll get on the best hybrid mattress we've tested. Read more Read less ▼

Phones

iPhone 17 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 17 Pro for free when you trade-in an old device in any condition and sign up for an eligible unlimited data plan. The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A19 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP w/ 4x zoom telephoto lens. The front camera is 18MP. In our iPhone 17 Pro review, we said its its upgraded 48MP telephoto camera, 18MP Center Stage front camera, and vapor cooling chambers are significant changes to reaffirm its status as Apple's premium phone. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 17 sale: up to $830 off w/ new line or trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is taking up to $830 off any iPhone 17 with trade-in or with select unlimited data plans. Additionally, you can get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube for free. The deals breakdown as follows:



iPhone 17e: up to $600 off w/ new line or trade

iPhone 17: up to $830 off w/ new line or trade

iPhone Air: up to $830 off w/ new line or trade

iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max: up to $830 off w/ new line or trade Read more Read less ▼

Visible: from $19/month for 1 year @ Visible

For a limited time, Visible is offering unlimited 5G data plans from $19/month for a full year via coupon code "SAVE6". After discount, you can get Visible for $19/month, Visible+ for $29/month, or Visible+ Pro for $39/month. All plans include unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. You also get 5G Ultra Wideband access and 1080p streaming video quality on the Plus plans. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile has a few Pixel 11 deals it's offering. For example, you can get it for free with trade-in and an Experience Beyond or More plan. Or get up to $500 off with trade-in on most plans. The new phone features a 6.3-inch Actua Display OLED (2424 x 1080) 120Hz display, Tensor G6 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP (f/1.7) main, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and 10.8MP (f/3.1) telephoto with 5x optical zoom. On the front there's a 10.5MP (f/2.2) lens. Read more Read less ▼

Galaxy Z series: up to $1,200 off + free $100 GC @ Best Buy

Fancy yourself a content creator? Best Buy is knocking up. to $1,200 off the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, or Galaxy Z Flip 8 with a qualifying trade-in. Plus, you'll get a free $100 Best Buy gift card. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Hana Clogs: was $59 now $44 at Amazon For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of Cushionaire Hana Clogs. With soft suede soles and an easy to wear design, these are great for casual wear and relaxing around the home. You can choose between vegan suede, denim or corduroy uppers in different colors. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $94 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Ellipse: was $144 now $109 at Amazon The Ellipse is an everyday running shoe from New Balance that's designed for beginners and athletes alike. Featuring elevated cushioning in the midsole and a breathable engineered-mesh upper, it's ideal for everything from 5am marathon training to a fast lunchtime 5K run. This is the first time I've seen it on sale since its launch earlier this year. Read more Read less ▼

Lego

Lego Altar of the Dead: was $14 now $12 at Walmart This Lego skull is perfect Day of the Dead decor. The colorful flowers can be rearranged however you like — and you can also flip the skull model around to reveal a colorful altar with offerings and artwork. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Botanicals Hibiscus: was $69 now $55 at Walmart One of the more expensive Lego Botanicals sets, but also undoubtedly one of the most beautiful. This gorgeous set includes five hibiscus blooms with bright green leaves and a dark blue pot. Read more Read less ▼

Apparel

Under Armour: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Under Armour sales are going strong! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10. Read more Read less ▼

Lululemon: finds from $14 @ Lululemon

Good news! Lululemon's has restocked its We Made Too Much section. From apparel to accessories, the popular activewear retailer has tons of hidden gems starting at just $14. Whether you're looking for warm weather activewear for the last days of summer or comfortable lounge apparel, I recommend shopping these stylish and functional items now. Read more Read less ▼