Let’s be honest, it’s hard to get excited about Android tablets when you can get an iPad instead. However, one slate rose above the rest in 2026 and truly stands out — so much so that we awarded it the best tablet in our Tom’s Guide Computing Awards. Which tablet is that? The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2, which is on sale at a nice discount.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 for $289 at Lenovo. This tablet typically retails for $399, so you’re saving $110. The big deal here, and I mean that quite literally, is the enormous back speaker that delivers loud, punchy sound for a tablet. Its rotatable built-in kickstand is also noteworthy. Read on to see why you should consider buying the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2. (For more deals, check out our guide to the best tablet sales).

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2: was $399 now $289 at Lenovo The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 easily won best tablet in our Tom's Guide Awards since it delivers loud and punchy sound thanks to its enormous JBL-9 speaker. It's also great for watching videos and reading, thanks to its sharp and bright 12.1-inch 2.5K 2560 x 1600 multitouch 120Hz display. Inside, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 CPU and 8GB of RAM, which is just powerful enough to easily handle streaming content.

While it’s not entirely fair to call this a speaker with a tablet attached, it also wouldn’t be inaccurate, since that huge JBL-9 unit speaker is the main reason you’d want to buy this tablet. There are 9 built-in speakers: four tweeters, three woofers, and two passive radiators. Those last two speakers deliver deep bass, while the tweeters handle higher-frequency sounds. As a result, movies, podcasts, and music sound vibrant. You can even use Lenovo’s tablet as a Bluetooth speaker, which is a nice bonus.

Then there’s the built-in kickstand, which attaches directly to the speaker. It can rotate 360 degrees clockwise or counterclockwise, letting you orient the tablet horizontally when watching movies or vertically for reading. The kickstand is made of aluminum, like the rest of the tablet, so it stays firmly in place once you’ve set it up. This is easily the best kickstand I’ve seen for a tablet.

While the big speaker is the main draw, this is still a tablet. The 12.1-inch (2560 x 1600) display delivers sharp, bright, and colorful image quality, despite not being an OLED panel. Color reproduction is generally oversaturated, which accounts for the vivid colors. Those colors truly stand out thanks to the bright SDR and HDR brightness.

The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 isn’t the most powerful tablet out there, but if you just want an entertainment-focused slab with strong picture quality and exceptional speakers, get this one now while the deal lasts.

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