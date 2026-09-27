7 best Robert Pattinson movies, ranked

Robert Pattinson is fearless. The 40-year-old actor isn’t afraid to take risks. One moment, Pattinson is the Caped Crusader, and the next, instead of resting on his laurels, he’ll play a dishonorable coward. What I admire about Pattinson is how he uses his movie star prowess for good. He’ll star in the blockbuster and use his fame to get an independent movie made with an interesting director.

Pattinson’s busy 2026 continues with “Primetime,” where he plays television host Chris Hansen in a dramatized story inspired by “To Catch a Predator.” Pattinson’s performance is generating significant Oscar buzz, so expect him to be a major player this awards season.

In honor of his new movie, here are the seven best Pattinson movies to watch. Since many of you have not seen “Primetime,” we left it off the list.

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7. ‘Twilight’

Twilight Official Trailer | The Twilight Saga - YouTube Watch On

Admittedly, I am not a “Twilight” guy. However, it’s difficult to keep what is arguably Pattinson’s most famous role off a best-of list. The actor leaped into superstardom as Edward Cullen, the 105-year-old vampire posing as a high school student in Washington. Edward falls in love with 17-year-old Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), but he soon must protect her from a group of vampires trying to kill her.

Considering where Pattinson’s career has ended up, it’s almost shocking to see him star in an adaptation of a young adult fantasy novel. That being said, Edward Cullen means the world to a certain generation, and “Twilight” established Pattinson as a leading man capable of handling a massive franchise.

Watch on Peacock

6. ‘The Drama’

The Drama | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

In the social media era, avoiding spoilers is nearly impossible. For many new releases, you have to stay off X and Instagram for fear of seeing a post that reveals a major plot point. Somehow, the internet remained quiet about the twist in “The Drama” during its opening weekend, making for an effective viewing experience.

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Charlie Thompson (Pattinson) is set to marry his perfect woman, Emma Harwood (Zendaya). During a conversation with friends, Emma reveals a secret that puts Charlie in an uncomfortable position, testing his love for her. I laughed and cringed so many times while watching “The Drama.” It’s one of the more thought-provoking movies of 2026, especially if you’re in a relationship. Pattinson brilliantly captures the anxiety and uneasiness Charlie feels after learning Emma’s secret. It’s not an easy role, but Pattinson’s bravery shines.

Watch on HBO Max

5. ‘Tenet’

TENET - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I gave up trying to understand “Tenet,” Christopher Nolan’s espionage thriller released at the height of the pandemic. Even Nolan, who penned the script, believes viewers don’t have to grasp every concept in the movie. What I do know is this: “Tenet” is about vibes, and Pattinson’s Neil is as cool as a cucumber.

“Tenet” is what happens when the director of “Memento” and “Inception” wants a James Bond movie that defies the laws of physics. Neil and the Protagonist (John David Washington) work together on a mission that requires traveling back in time to prevent a future war. When watching “Tenet,” don’t think; instead, feel it. Let the movie come to you, and you’re rewarded with a unique spy saga that has aged well.

Rent or buy on Apple or Amazon

4. ‘The Lighthouse'

The Lighthouse | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Pattinson loves to get weird. The more peculiar the story, the more likely Pattinson is to join. If Pattinson can do a different voice, it’s a wrap — he’s making the movie. In 2019, Pattinson starred alongside Willem Dafoe in “The Lighthouse,” Robert Eggers’ fantasy horror set in the 1890s.

On a secluded island off the coast of New England, Ephraim Winslow (Pattinson) is hired to work the lighthouse under the tutelage of sailor Thomas Wake (Dafoe). The more time Winslow spends on the island, the more he descends into madness. Eggers’ second feature film is a wild psychological horror rooted in mythology that has much to say about isolationism, sexuality, and dominance. Pattinson and Dafoe throw caution to the wind as they deliver exceptionally bold performances. Eggers wins the movie, but Pattinson and Dafoe prove their acting ranges have no limits.

Watch on HBO Max

3. ‘The Batman'

THE BATMAN – Main Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If “Twilight” defined the first half of Pattinson’s career, “The Batman” will represent the next stage. In 2022, Pattinson starred as Bruce Wayne in “The Batman,” his first solo outing as the Dark Knight. Matt Reeves’ Batman movie begins with the titular superhero roughly two years into his vigilante career.

Corruption runs rampant in Gotham, as the mysterious Riddler (Paul Dano) targets some of the city’s most prestigious individuals. With the help of Lt. Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), Batman investigates a string of murders in hopes of stopping the Riddler before the city plunges into chaos. It’s still too early to tell where Pattinson ranks among the actors to portray Batman. That being said, I enjoy Pattinson’s “Sad Boy” version of Bruce Wayne. The moody and restrained performance worked for me, and I hope to see more of it in “The Batman Part II.”

Watch on HBO Max

2. ‘The Odyssey’

The Odyssey | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It’s only been two months since the release of “The Odyssey,” and I already believe it will go down as one of Pattinson’s finest performances. Nolan’s epic film captivated the world; it set numerous box office records, including the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever ($1.7 billion worldwide and counting). Based on Homer’s famous poem, “The Odyssey” follows Odysseus (Matt Damon), the king of Ithaca, as he embarks on a treacherous journey home after the Trojan War.

Pattinson has the hardest job in the movie as Antinous, one of the suitors vying to marry Odysseus’s wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway). Antinous is a two-faced coward who will lie and cheat to get what he wants. The character has no redeeming qualities. Not every actor wants to play, for lack of a better word, a loser. Remember that Pattinson is fearless, and his scenes steal the movie. While “Primetime” will be his Oscar play, I hope Universal gives Pattinson a strong supporting campaign for “The Odyssey.” Plus, he gave us the meme of the year.

Watch in theaters

1. ‘Good Time’

Good Time | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Pattinson linked up with the Safdie Brothers for 2017’s “Good Time,” a tense crime thriller that never takes its foot off the gas. After a botched robbery, Connie (Pattinson) races to pull together enough money to secure a bail bond to get his disabled brother (Benny Safdie) out of jail. Botched drug deals, violent encounters, and police evasion are some of the chaotic elements that plague Connie’s overnight journey.

Out of all the movies on this list, “Good Time” truly changed my perception of Pattinson. I thought he would always be the heartthrob from “Twilight,” anchoring popular franchises and caring more about box office success than critical acclaim. Hand up, I could not have been more wrong. Pattinson chose to work with the Safdie Brothers, who were largely unknown to mainstream audiences. The Safdies then wrote “Good Time” for Pattinson. That is the perfect example of using movie stardom for the greater good.

Watch on Tubi

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