21 early Prime Day walking shoe deals, with up to 55% off Skechers, Birkenstocks and New Balance

Amazon's next big sale is on the way! Prime Big Deal Days (AKA October Prime Day) will have a ton of discounts on pretty much anything you can think of. But you don't need to wait, as there are already early savings to take advantage of.

If you want to enjoy a few fall walks this season, there are tons of comfortable walking shoe options on sale. From Skechers extra 10% off sale to comfy Birkenstocks, I'm sharing the best walking shoe deals you can get ahead of October Prime Day.

Note: prices can vary depending on the size and color you select. To find the best deals, check out the different colors available in your size.

Skechers

Skechers Bobs Skip Cute Keep It Sweet (Women's): was $35 now $32 at Amazon A simple, casual sneaker that's also affordable — and will surely become a wardrobe staple if you pick up a pair. These slip-on sneakers are extremely comfortable to wear, with a Memory Foam cushioned insole that feels soft on your feet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Skechers Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer (Men's): was $75 now $42 at Amazon For a more vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer for just $42 on Amazon right now. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Slip-ins Go Walk Flex: was $60 now $55 at Amazon These slip-in shoes are ideal if you find it hard to bend to get your shoes on, or if you're travelling and want shoes you can slip on and off at the airport. They have Skechers' famous arch support, and for this price, they are a steal! Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstocks

Save 44% Birkenstock Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA Slide (Women's): was $54 now $30 at Nordstrom Rack A pair of Birkenstocks for $30??? Sign me up. Fall might be here, but warm weather is still hanging around. These waterproof slides are perfect for the beach and pool. They feature a rubber-like texture with sleek adjustable straps and a grippy traction sole. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire

Cushionaire Laz Cork Footbed Sandals: was $59 now $39 at Amazon If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Lens Sandals: was $69 now $49 at Amazon Looking for a fun little twist on a classic slide? Slip into these comfortable sandals that feature unique braided straps. They have a cushioned footbed and a contoured sole making them extra comfy. They also pair nicely with dresses, denim and casual outfits. Read more Read less ▼

Ugg

Ugg Goldenstar Clog Slip On (Women's): was $129 now $90 at Amazon If boots aren't for you, you can still get the luxurious comfort of Ugg shoes with these Goldenstar Clogs. They come in a gorgeous chestnut color, slip on easily and have soft cushioned soles. Read more Read less ▼

Project Cloud

Project Cloud 100% Genuine Suede Leather Ankle Boots (Women's): was $69 now $49 at Amazon Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg Mini Platform Boots, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boots are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance

Save 54% New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $79 now $36 at Amazon You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe. Read more Read less ▼

Asics

Asics Gel-Venture 11: was $90 now $69 at Amazon The Asics Gel-Venture 11 are designed for everyday runs and walks! They have Amplifoam Plus midsole cushioning on board, and a 2mm higher stack height — 2mm of extra softness to absorb impact and keep you comfortable for hours. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-K1011 Sneakers (Men's): was $140 now $99 at ASICS America An iconic design and reliable comfort, what more could you want from a pair of sneakers? It takes cues from some of Asics' best shoes, with Gel-Kayano-inspired panels on the upper and the same midsole tooling system as the Gel-Cumulus 17. Read more Read less ▼

Saucony

Saucony Excursion Tr17 Sneaker (Women's): was $80 now $59 at Amazon Keep yourself grounded on your next hike with these grippy, traction-focused shoes from Saucony. With a rugged mesh upper, responsive midsole and comfortable cushioning, these sneakers will be durable enough to sustain daily training and an occasional trail run. Read more Read less ▼

Saucony Integrity Walker 3 Walking Shoe (Women's): was $100 now $69 at Amazon Not everyone is a runner... but these Saucony Integrity Walker 3 Walking Shoes are perfect for the rest of us who are always on the go. They have a cushioned Pwrrun midsole and a secure fit to keep you steady. Read more Read less ▼

Saucony Integrity Metro (Women's): was $100 now $88 at Amazon These Saucony walking shoes feature a high stack with lots of cushioning, and a stylish leather upper. They're some of the best-looking walking shoes around for sure. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka

Hoka Skyflow (Men's): was $160 now $112 at HOKA US The Hoka Skyflow is a comfortable, cushioned running shoe with a midsole made from a lightweight supercritical EVA foam. It's a protective shoe that's also quite versatile, and a good option for walking and runners of all levels. Read more Read less ▼