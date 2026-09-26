As a Deals Editor, I’m extremely picky about what I buy — especially when it comes to Amazon. With October Prime Day just around the corner, I’ve been spotting plenty of “too-good-to-be-true” deals that are frankly a waste of time and money. But there are also plenty of genuinely great deals worth knowing about, too. The tricky part? Figuring out which is which. Fortunately, that’s where I come in.

Over the past few months, I've spent a lot of time tracking deals and testing new products, which has given me a strong sense of what's truly worth buying and what isn't. That's why I've decided to curate a list of early Prime Day products that myself or the Tom's Guide team has tried and more importantly recommends.

From the Stanley water bottle that I bring with me everywhere to the Shark vacuum that makes my home sparkling clean, here are all the deals that are tried, true and actually worth your money ahead of Prime Day.

Olivia Halevy Deals Editor I'm Olivia Halevy, a deals editor for Tom's Guide. I'm cutting through the Prime Day noise and handpicking deals that are actually worth your time and money. I've tested several of the products below and I still use them all on a daily basis, so you can trust that they're that good.

My Favorite Deals

YETI sale: up to 30% off @ Amazon

YETI fans, listen up! You know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. YETI has the perfect picks for back to school, travel, commuting and much more. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween Shop: up to 50% off @ Amazon

The Halloween countdown is on! And yes, we still have a while to go — but Amazon's Halloween Shop is officially open for business. Stocking up on cozy essentials and Halloween decor now is a must. Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your fall cravings with deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween lights, candy, costumes, decor and more starting at just $9. Read more Read less ▼

Grubhub Plus: $20 off orders $30+@ Amazon

Prime members get GrubHub Plus for free. Normally priced at $9.99/month, that's a total savings of $119. GrubHub Plus gives you access to unlimited $0 deliveries, lower service fees, and exclusive coupon codes. Through October 5, you can use coupon code "DEALS20" to take $20 off orders of $30+. Read more Read less ▼

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

It's no secret that the best Lego deals are typically found closer to the holidays. However, Amazon has multiple sets on sale right now. Save on Lego Star Wars, Marvel, Botanicals, Disney, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 62% Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39 now $15 at Amazon If you have a 4K TV, I recommend picking up a 4K streaming stick — but this is a nice discount if you have a HD TV. The 2026 Fire TV Stick HD is easier to set up than before and reduces clutter: it connects and draws power from your TV, so no need to find a power outlet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 62% Amazon Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $15 at Amazon Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $12. Personally, I use the Blink Mini 2K+ to spy on my dog when I'm not home. I place one in the bedroom and one in the living room, my dog's favorite lounging and people-watching spots, respectively. It's super easy to set up and sync the devices to the Blink app on your phone. It definitely gives me some peace of mind that's he's safe while I'm out and about. Read more Read less ▼

ODODOS Slim Racerback Cropped Tank (Women's): was $24 now $19 at Amazon Want Vuori style without the huge price tag? I own this tank and can confirm that it looks and feels just like Vuori. It's extremely soft and breathable and I absolutely love its flattering cropped and racer back design. Plus, you can't beat a $19 price tag. The brand is called ODODOS and is a fraction of the price when compared to Vuori. I own a few pieces from the brand and I probably will never spend money on actual Vuori again — that's how similar it is. Read more Read less ▼

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently only $19 at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $24 at Amazon Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit: was $45 now $29 at Amazon Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over. Read more Read less ▼

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState (40 oz): was $45 now $33 at Amazon The Stanley Quencher H20 is the water bottle that sits on my nightstand each night and comes along with me during every car ride. It helps me reach my water intake goals on the daily. Even better? It's now 27% off, bringing the price down to just $33. That's a total steal in my book. This stylish, roomy tumbler is perfect for everyday adventures. Designed to fit in a car cup holder, you'll be able to take it with you everywhere and it can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours thanks to its double walled insulation. The advanced FlowState lid can move between closed to prevent splashes, straw and an opening to sip from. Read more Read less ▼

HeyNuts Workout Pro Leggings: was $32 now $25 at Amazon If you're in the market for some Lululemon leggings but don't want to pay the hefty price, these HeyNuts leggings are the next best thing. In my opinion, HeyNuts leggings look and feel just like Lululemon leggings — and they're literally a fraction of the price. I've been wearing them for a few years now, and I can attest to the fact that they're super durable and won't pill or rip even after several washes. They're available in a plethora of colors and you can even choose from a few different lengths depending on your height or where you'd like the leggings to fall. The best part? This version also has pockets on the outside! Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $39 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. Read more Read less ▼

CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandals: was $49 now $34 at Amazon I love wearing sandals, even in the fall. My favorite brand just so happens to be one of the most expensive brands: Birkenstocks. But Luckily, I've found a sandal alternative that both my feet and my bank account love. If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks this fall but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. They also match literally any outfit and come in tons of colors. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% Asics Glideride Max (Men's): was $170 now $89 at Amazon At 48% off, it's no wonder Tom's Guide readers are buying up the Asics Glideride. These come with GuideSole tech to help you save energy, keeping you going for longer. You also get FF Blast Max cushioning for a lightweight, soft feel. Read more Read less ▼

Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer: was $249 now $159 at Amazon With extremely limited counter space in my apartment, I had to get picky when it came to small kitchen appliances. Of course, a coffee machine was the main priority, but when I (barely) had room for one more appliance, I chose this Ninja Flip — which can basically replace 8 other cooking appliances. The versatile machine can air fry, roast, bake, toast, and more. But the best thing about it is the fact that when you're not using it, you can flip it up and away, which will give you 50% more counter space back. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299 now $181 at Amazon The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a comprehensive fitness tracker that comes in at an affordable price. In our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review, we loved this device's gorgeous AMOLED display, access to multitude of sports apps and its advanced health stats like sleep and stress coaching. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 3 bring the heat with 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we said the Editor's Choice buds deliver the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for with improved battery life, stronger noise cancellation, and smart new features like Live Translation, which delivers real-time translations to your ears. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% Shark Hydrovac Messmaster 3-in-1 Floor Cleaner: was $299 now $199 at Amazon In my opinion, vacuuming is a hassle and a household chore I usually pass on to my husband. But I found the Shark Messmaster that makies the once pesky chore a total breeze. For the hardwoods in my apartment, this all-in-one vac has been a godsend. It can vacuum and mop at the same time to deep clean hard floors and refresh area rugs. It's powerful enough to quickly suck up dirt, debris, wet messes and stains to cover all your needs. It's also cordless, easy to charge and has a self-propelling mechanism so you don't have to actually push a heavy machine. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% Shark FlexStyle: was $314 now $199 at Amazon I've been using this Shark hair tool for a few weeks now, and I can honestly say my hair has never looked better. What used to take me an hour of blow-drying and styling now takes just 20 minutes — even with my sometimes stubborn hair. It may seem like a small change, but it’s made a huge difference in my daily routine. The Shark FlexStyle replicates salon-quality results at home. Designed for all hair types, it includes multiple attachments that handle everything from blowouts and waves, to straightening and more. Plus, a 43% discount is just the icing on the cake. Read more Read less ▼

New Apple Watch! Apple Watch Series 12: was $399 now $389 at Amazon $10 off! Apple's latest flagship watch is officially available for purchase at Amazon. Apple Watch Series 12 will deliver "the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable," alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features set to arrive later this year. Read more Read less ▼