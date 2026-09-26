November is hands-down the best time of year to buy a new TV. However, with Prime Big Deal Days on the horizon, TV deals are starting earlier than ever. Whether you're buying your first OLED or you're curious about RGB LEDs, I'm rounding up the best October Prime Day TV deals you can get right now.

Currently, Amazon has smart TVs on sale from $69. It's a price point I've seen from Amazon before, but what makes today's sale slightly more appealing are the TVs that are included. For example, you can get the TCL 85-inch QM6K Mini-LED 4K TV for just $897. All sizes of this TV are currently on sale, but only the 85-inch is at an all-time price low.

If you're looking for something that's smaller and/or more affordable, Amazon has the 2026 Roku 50-inch Select Series 4K TV on sale for $249. I own the previous-gen version of this TV and love it for its performance, simplicity, and amazing operating system. Below are more TV deals I recommend shopping in the ramp up to Prime Big Deal Days.

OLED

Samsung 48" S85H 4K OLED TV: was $1,097 now $997 at Amazon Unlike the mid-range Samsung S90H and the flagship-level Samsung S95H, the entry-level S85H does not feature the brand's iconic (and divisive) glare-free display. Instead, its screen is glossy. Nevertheless, this 2026 TV packs dynamic brightness and contrast, AI-powered voice enhancements so you always hear crystal clear audio, and built-in Alexa. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 42" S90H 4K OLED TV: was $1,399 now $1,097 at Amazon The S90H replaces the Samsung S90D as Samsung's mid-range OLED TV for 2026. Unlike last year's model, the all-new S90H also arrives with Samsung's glare-free display. Gamers can enjoy 4K gaming at 120Hz (and up to 165Hz) across all four of the TV's HDMI 2.1 inputs, and there are plenty of extra gaming enhancements, too, like FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync compatibility. Read more Read less ▼

LG 65" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,599 at Amazon The LG C6 is one of the year's best OLED TVs. It offers spectacular OLED performance (including ample brightness) for far less than what you'd have to pay for a flagship-level model. It also comes with a full slate of four HDMI 2.1 inputs, Dolby Vision support, and just about every gaming-related feature a dedicated gamer could ask for. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. Read more Read less ▼

QLED/Mini-LED/Micro RGB

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. The sale includes a lot of smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, there are also plenty of larger sets included in the sale. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Roku 50" Select Series 4K QLED TV: was $299 now $249 at Amazon This 50-inch Roku TV (2026) is an excellent TV for small budgets. It provides a bright 4K picture, Apple AirPlay support, Apple HomeKit/Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant support, and three HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. Read more Read less ▼

Save $370 Amazon 55" Omni Mini-LED 4K QLED Fire TV: was $819 now $449 at Amazon Amazon's latest Mini-LED TV features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos 2.1 audio. Read more Read less ▼

New Price Low! Amazon 65" Ember Artline 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $799 at Amazon The Ember Artline is one of Amazon's new 2026 TVs. Priced at $1,099, it's a direct competitor to other art TVs such as the Samsung The Frame. It features a matte 4K QLED display that, like The Frame, can act as artwork when you're not watching shows or movies. Instead of Tizen, however, the Artline comes with the new Fire TV operating system that received an overhaul this past February, as well as access to Alexa+. Read more Read less ▼

Lowest Price! Hisense 65" U7SG 4K Mini-LED TV : was $1,499 now $847 at Amazon Hisense's newest, mid-range set offers a taste of high-end, Mini-LED-based performance without the sky-high price. Right now, it's selling at its lowest price ever. In addition to bright, punchy Mini-LEDs and QLED color, the U7SG also offers a thorough slate of gaming- and streaming-related features. Even better, the 65-inch model is cheaper than the 55-inch model, which is selling at list price for $1,297. Read more Read less ▼

Lowest Price! TCL 85" QM6K 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,097 now $897 at Amazon If you're shopping on a budget for something with solid performance, take a closer look at the TCL QM6K, which is currently at its all-time price low. In addition to quantum-dot color, it comes with an advanced array of Mini-LED backlights. Google TV and Dolby Vision support are here, too, as well as a solid selection of gaming features. Read more Read less ▼

TCL 65" QM7L SQD Mini-LED TV: was $1,199 now $997 at Amazon The TCL QM7L is one of the brand's first Super Quantum Dot (SQD) TVs that offers better contrast and color than rival Mini-LED TVs. It recently won the Tom's Guide Award for Best Mini-LED TV and it's currently on sale for under $1,000. In our TCL QM7L review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers premium Mini-LED performance without a high price tag. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Exclusive! Samsung 55" R85H Micro RGB 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,199 at Best Buy Ok, this isn't an Amazon deal — it's a Best Buy exclusive — but I'm including it because this is the cheapest price I've seen for Samsung's new Micro RGB TV. It uses a new LED-based display technology that trades traditional white LEDs for red-, green- and blue-colored LEDs, which allows for better color volume. The R85H is one of Samsung's less costly alternatives, but it doesn't skimp on features. You get Samsungs Micro RGB AI Engine, Motion Xcelerator 144Hz with VRR support, and Dolby Atmos support. Read more Read less ▼

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