I’ve had my eye on the Ninja Crispi Pro — it just hit its lowest price ever ahead of Prime Day
Save $50 on the versatile kitchen gadget that's topping my wishlist
I’m someone who loves cooking a fancy meal — but definitely not every night. There are certain occasions when I love to go all out, but most of the time, my goal is to make the most delicious meal with the least amount of effort. That’s why I’ve had my eye on the Ninja Crispi Pro, a glass cooking gadget that puts a fresh spin on the traditional air fryer.
Although the device comes with a $299 price tag, it’s currently on sale for $249 at Amazon ahead of October Prime Day. That’s $50 off a versatile cooking appliance with six different cooking functions, precise and consistent cooking capabilities and snap-lock lids that make it easy to take leftovers straight from the counter to the fridge in one simple step. It's also the Ninja Crispi Pro's lowest price to date!
Taking a step above the original Ninja Crispi, the Pro offers 6 different functions, like Recrisp, Air Fry and Roast, and comes with three larger glass containers, making it the perfect size for families or meal prep. It comes with an interchangeable stand which allows you to fit everything from 2.5 quart to 10 quart containers to the cooking lid. Now discounted by $50 for Prime Day, this is a certified steal.
In our Ninja Crispi Pro review, we gave it 4-stars, as we found it was a bit pricey to justify at full cost. However, this $50 discount nips that problem in the bud.
According to Ninja, the Crispi Pro can cook an entire eight-pound chicken, with vegetables, for 10 people. It now has an XL eight-quart capacity, but still works with the 2.5 and four-quart containers included with the original, meaning it's able to expand on your existing modular setup. Although it loses the portability claim of its predecessor, it now offers an excellent meal prep setup for larger households (and plenty of room for leftovers).
While I haven't got my hands on the Crispi Pro quite yet, what I'm most looking forward to is its simplicity and convenience. Cooking is a part of my daily routine — from frying up chicken cutlets to roasting vegetables, I'm assuming the Ninja Crispi would make the entire process a total breeze. And what's more is the fact that I can pop a lid on my leftovers and simply store them in the fridge.
If you're in the market for a new air fryer, the Ninja Crispi Pro is basically a no-brainer — especially right now with its $50 discount. We don't know how long this discount will last, so we recommend grabbing the deal ahead of Prime Day. I know I certainly will be adding to cart!
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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