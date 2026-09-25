National Comic Book Day is here: 18 essential graphic novels to add to your bookshelf
Celebrate the many worlds of comics and graphic novels with these 18 must-buy books
It's National Comic Book Day, one of the two big days on the calendar where fans celebrate this amazing medium. (The other is Free Comic Book Day, which usually takes place in May.)
For this article, I've pulled together a list of 18 essential graphic novels, divided into three subsets: DC, Marvel, and a special section for those of you who want to read something other than superhero comics.
It's a list that's packed full of all-time classics, from the amazing All Star Superman (which heavily inspired the recent film), to Secret Wars (so you can get ahead of next year's Avengers movie) and my two personal favorite comics of all time: The Invisibles and From Hell. Really, though, this list could easily have been three times as long and still not scratched the surface of what comics have to offer.
DC superheroes
Marvel superheroes
If you don't like superheroes...
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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