From a luxury bed stuffed with horse hair to a Goop-approved $60,000 mattress , I've covered many organic sleep launches over the last three years that have left me scratching my head in amazement. But the new Pine & Pillow Candle, now $26.99 at Naturepedic, is a release that makes perfect sense to me.

After all, Fall is upon us, and nothing will get me into the cozy, autumnal spirit more than a candle that Naturepedic describes as "warm" and "woodsy".

Plus, for health-conscious shoppers, the non-toxic Pine & Pillow Candle sits in a sustainable amber glass jar and is made from pure beeswax and coconut oil. It also uses FSC-certified cherry wood for its wick.

The Pine & Pillow is the first candle to be launched by Naturpedic, a brand more well known for luxury organic mattresses than aromatherapy, in collaboration with luxury candlemaker Fontana.

While lavender tends to be the default scent for sleep accessories like pillow mists, the Pine & Pillow Candle's notes include black pine, black spruce, ho wood, and vanilla.

Now, I know what you're thinking: Where on earth is the French lavender oil?

"We didn’t choose fragrance notes simply because they appeared on a list of' sleep-inducing' scents," says Emily Prawda Weiss, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Naturepedic. "We tried to create something people would genuinely look forward to lighting at the end of the day — something warm, comforting, and familiar."

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While that sounds heavenly to me, I also asked Dr. Tim Mercer, and Hannah Shore, Head of Sleep Science at retailer MattressOnline, to explain the sleep-promoting effects of different scents and whether the Pine & Pillow Candle's notes can really help you wind down for sleep. Here’s their verdict…

Calm racing thoughts with fresh forest scents

Before we delve into whether the green, earthy scents of the Pine & Pillow will promote relaxation, Shore wants us to know what there is no universal sleep scent.

“There is no real research as to a specific scent that will help everyone sleep better," she says. "The scents that evoke calmness in you can help promote relaxation, with chamomile, lavender, and other natural plants being the most common.

"However, if you do not enjoy these scents or they do not evoke calmness in you, then relaxation will not happen," she adds.

According to Dr. Mercer, woody scents, such as the ones found in the Pine & Pillow Candle, are often linked to "nature, clean air, and open spaces".

(Image credit: Naturepedic)

"This can make the environment feel fresher and more tranquil, which is particularly useful when you’re trying to leave behind the mental clutter of a busy day," says the holistic health care expert.

Dr. Mercer adds that scents like pine and ho wood have a "grounding" quality that "encourages you to slow down, relax your body and prepare for a restul night.

"The crisp quality of pine can also create a sense of freshness in the room, helping to make the bedroom feel clean, airy and peaceful rather than stuffy or overstimulating," he tells me.

Add winter warmth with comforting vanilla

In contrast to the earthy, green notes of pine and black spruce, vanilla is considered a smooth, gourmand scent. And its sweet fragrance can be a source of comfort and take you to different places, according to Shore.

“For example, the scent of coffee and toast is mainly related to breakfast, which can make you feel like you get up and get ready for the day," says the sleep researcher. "If you see vanilla as a calming scent, then this could help you relax, in turn helping you fall asleep easier.

"However, if you smell vanilla and it makes you think of sweet treats, promoting excitement, then this is less likely to make you feel relaxed and therefore will not help you fall asleep.”

(Image credit: Naturpedic)

According to Dr. Mercer, most people associate the soft aroma of vanilla with "warmth, relaxation, and home comforts.

"Introducing this type of scent as you begin winding down can help create a clear transition between the busyness of the day and getting ready for sleep," he explains. "Over time, using the same calming scent can help build a familiar association with relaxation, making it easier to mentally switch off and settle into bed.”

Where to buy the Naturepedic Pine & Pillow candle

(Image credit: Naturpedic)

If the clean, refreshing scent of pine and the sweet, comforting aroma of vanilla sound like a relaxing match to you, then the good news is that, right from today, the Pine & Pillow Candle is available to buy for $26.99 at Naturepedic. The candle is non-returnable, and shipping is free.

After looking at its ingredient list and eco credentials, the Pine & Pillow Candle is something I look forward to trying out. (And you best believe I'm first in line; my eyes are glued to my inbox for shipping info.) Considering the glowing reviews we've given to Naturepedic's mattresses over the years, my expectations are sky high for this candle.

"We spend about a third of our lives in bed, and that's why we believe the bedroom is one of the most important places to be intentional about materials and ingredients," says Naturepedic’s Prawda Weiss. "The Pine & Pillow Candle is one example of that belief in practice."