Fall is well and truly here. Now's the time to transition your indoor and outdoor living spaces to suit the new season! There are a bunch of Lowe's deals to help you get ready — as well as clearance deals on a bunch of gear that'll be great for next summer!

Lowe's is currently offering up to 30% off grills and up to 50% off patio furniture. Don't forget Halloween is almost here, and there are lots of Halloween decor deals from $19 to grab.

See all my top picks below, plus see our Lowe's promo codes to learn about more ways to save.

Editor's Choice

Halloween decorations: up to 50% off @ Lowe's

It's spooky season! Decorate your home with huge savings on some of the most festive inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats, decor and more at Lowe's. Read more Read less ▼

Appliance sale: up to 45% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves, and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor grills: up to 30% off @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 30% off a range of outdoor grills. Read more Read less ▼

Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 50% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your outdoor spaces looking their best. Read more Read less ▼

EGO sale: up to $100 off @ Lowe's

Right now Ego tools are up to $100 off at Lowe's! The sale includes a range of deals on outdoor power equipment from Ego, from lawn mowers to leaf blowers. Perfect to get your yard in shape for fall. Read more Read less ▼

Costway Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill: was $190 now $155 at Lowe's Don't you just hate when you're too busy to get those steps in during your workday? Well, now you can kill two birds with one stone when using this under desk treadmill. Simple to move and store, this treadmill that is essentially just a walking pad can be placed near your desk so you can still get your work done while walking. Its 7-layer non-slip running belt ensures your safety whether you're walking or jogging between the 0.6 and 3.8 MPH speed range. Read more Read less ▼

Under $50

Patiowell 32-Gallon Black Plastic Deck Box: was $46 now $30 at Lowe's This box is great as it doubles as both storage and a surface area for your drinks, snacks and anything else you want to enjoy in the great outdoors. There are four neutral color options to choose from, but different discounts apply to each. Read more Read less ▼

WhizMax 8 Tier Metal Plant Stand: was $52 now $38 at Lowe's You may want to bring your plants indoors before temperatures drop — and this plant stand is the perfect place to store them all. The black tiered stand gives every pot pride of place. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween

Segrass Halloween String Lights: was $12 now $9 at Lowe's These string lights come in the perfect colors for Halloween — orange and purple — and cost just $9 for a 9.8-ft string. They can be used indoors and outdoors, and have a timer mode that switches them on for 6 hours, then off for 18 hours so they only come on when it's dark. Read more Read less ▼

Boyel Living 6ft Glowing Ghost: was $73 now $49 at Lowe's Not everyone can drop hundreds of dollars on a giant animatronic skeleton — this glowing inflatable ghost is an impressive way to amp up your Halloween decor without spending a ton. Its LED eyes light up the night in spooky splendour! Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor

Royal Gourmet Grill and Griddle Combo: was $359 now $269 at Lowe's This deal gets you the best of both worlds. This gril and griddle combo from Royal Gourmet comes with folding legs and four burners, with a side shelf and space for 32 burgers. Shoppers were impressed with this one, with one reviewer writing "Very easy to assemble and instructions were clear. Great quality for the price point." Read more Read less ▼

Xizzi Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional: was $1,139 now $699 at Lowe's This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather resistant frame. Read more Read less ▼