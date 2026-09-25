19 Lowe's weekend deals for a fall refresh: up to 50% off Halloween decor, grills, patio furniture and appliances
Lowe's best deals this weekend
Fall is well and truly here. Now's the time to transition your indoor and outdoor living spaces to suit the new season! There are a bunch of Lowe's deals to help you get ready — as well as clearance deals on a bunch of gear that'll be great for next summer!
Lowe's is currently offering up to 30% off grills and up to 50% off patio furniture. Don't forget Halloween is almost here, and there are lots of Halloween decor deals from $19 to grab.
See all my top picks below, plus see our Lowe's promo codes to learn about more ways to save.
Quick Links (Lowe's)
- shop all deals at Lowe's
- Appliance sale: up to 45% off
- Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off
- Lawn & garden care: up to 30% off
- Tools: up to 40% off
- Grills & accessories: up to 30% off
Quick Links (Other Retailers)
- YETI: deals from $24
- T-Mobile: iPhone 18 Pro or Pixel 11 for free @ T-Mobile
- REI: 50% off Arc'teryx, Patagonia, more @ REI
- Ninja sale: up to 50% off
- Nectar mattresses: up to 50% off @ Nectar
- Smart TVs: deals from $59
- Dell: up to $900 off laptops
- Samsung: up to $800 off TVs & soundbars
- Running shoes: deals from $49 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice
Halloween decorations: up to 50% off @ Lowe's
It's spooky season! Decorate your home with huge savings on some of the most festive inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats, decor and more at Lowe's.
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Appliance sale: up to 45% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves, and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG.
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Outdoor grills: up to 30% off @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 30% off a range of outdoor grills.
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Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 50% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your outdoor spaces looking their best.
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EGO sale: up to $100 off @ Lowe's
Right now Ego tools are up to $100 off at Lowe's! The sale includes a range of deals on outdoor power equipment from Ego, from lawn mowers to leaf blowers. Perfect to get your yard in shape for fall.
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Don't you just hate when you're too busy to get those steps in during your workday? Well, now you can kill two birds with one stone when using this under desk treadmill. Simple to move and store, this treadmill that is essentially just a walking pad can be placed near your desk so you can still get your work done while walking. Its 7-layer non-slip running belt ensures your safety whether you're walking or jogging between the 0.6 and 3.8 MPH speed range.
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Under $50
At $3, these outdoor path lights are super affordable, and you can get exactly how many you need since they're sold individually. Just pop it in the ground and it'll charge via the sun, and light up your yard at night.
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This box is great as it doubles as both storage and a surface area for your drinks, snacks and anything else you want to enjoy in the great outdoors. There are four neutral color options to choose from, but different discounts apply to each.
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You may want to bring your plants indoors before temperatures drop — and this plant stand is the perfect place to store them all. The black tiered stand gives every pot pride of place.
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The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk.
Price check: $39 @ Amazon
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If you need a place to store and serve you and your guests' favorite drinks, this Nuu Garden serving cart will do the job perfectly. There are racks to store wine glasses, hooks to hang towels, and two levels for bottles and snacks.
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This weather-resistant tiltable patio umbrella is perfect to keep both sun and rain away while you're enjoying your outdoor space. Plus, the beige color fits in with pretty much any decor.
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This versatile mirror will elevate the style levels in your room, and it can be displayed in multiple ways — propped against the wall or mounted. You could even pop it on the back of your door with the included hooks.
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Halloween
These string lights come in the perfect colors for Halloween — orange and purple — and cost just $9 for a 9.8-ft string. They can be used indoors and outdoors, and have a timer mode that switches them on for 6 hours, then off for 18 hours so they only come on when it's dark.
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Right now you can grab this nicely-priced, poseable skeleton for just $44. At 5 feet tall, it's comparable to a life size skeleton and will look great posing alongside the rest of your Halloween decor.
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Not everyone can drop hundreds of dollars on a giant animatronic skeleton — this glowing inflatable ghost is an impressive way to amp up your Halloween decor without spending a ton. Its LED eyes light up the night in spooky splendour!
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Outdoor
I'm extremely tempted to grab this deal ready for outdoor dining next summer. The set comes with three pieces — two chairs and a table — and is perfect to add to your existing bar. The chairs swivel, too.
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75% off is a massive discount on this 2-piece patio set. Featuring a comfortable wicker loveseat and a matching coffee table, I doubt that it will stay in stock for long — so act fast!
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This deal gets you the best of both worlds. This gril and griddle combo from Royal Gourmet comes with folding legs and four burners, with a side shelf and space for 32 burgers. Shoppers were impressed with this one, with one reviewer writing "Very easy to assemble and instructions were clear. Great quality for the price point."
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This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather resistant frame.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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