I play my Nintendo Switch 2 every day, and these early Prime Day Switch deals are must haves
Prime Big Deal Days is on the way, but you shouldn't wait to shop these Switch deals
Despite the Nintendo Switch 2's recent price hike, September is a surprisingly good month for Nintendo Switch deals. Firstly, you can save a ton on games and accessories in Nintendo's customer appreciation sale. This sale ends at 8.59 pm PT on September 26, so act fast. And secondly, Amazon is offering early deals for its Prime Big Deal Days October event.
My favorite deals right now are the Nintendo Switch 2 + Nintendo Switch Sports Resort bundle for $529 and the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $549. These bundles include a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a game, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership; and will net you savings ($27 and $37 respectively) compared to buying the items separately.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals!
Quick Links
- shop Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon
- Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Gaming Headset: was $27 now $17
- Sonic X Shadow Generations: was $49 now $24
- Nintendo Switch Sports: was $49 now $34
- Pokémon Legends Z-A: was $59 now $49
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $79 now $55
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: was $69 now $59
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (L-R): was $89 now $62
- Nintendo Switch 2: now $499
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort bundle: now $529 [save $27!]
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle: now $549 [save $37!]
Nintendo Switch 2 consoles
The Nintendo Switch 2 takes what worked about its best-selling predecessor and makes impactful upgrades across the board. From the excellent, and noticeably larger, 7.9-inch display to the more powerful internal specs, the Switch 2 is a full leap forward and the best hybrid console you can buy.
Price check: $499 @ Best Buy
Read moreRead less▼
Woot is selling refurbished Nintendo Switch 2 consoles for $449. These Grade A refurbished consoles ensure like-new functionality.
Read moreRead less▼
This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $529. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $27. Pre-order this bundle in time for release day on October 22.
Price check: $529 @ Walmart | check stock @ Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $549. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $37. Before the Nintendo Switch 2's price hike, you could get this bundle for $499 — but at least savings are being offered again for shoppers who missed out before.
Read moreRead less▼
Nintendo Switch accessory deals
For just $16, you won't get much better protection for your Nintendo Switch 2. Plus, this case has a fun design featuring Mario and friends. This slim case can store your Nintendo Switch 2 console and cartridges, as well as having a built-in stand for tabletop gaming sessions.
Read moreRead less▼
The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit headset offers a fantastic (and affordable) elevated gaming experience. Its 40mm drivers create immersive soundscapes, and it comes with a flip-to-mute mic that makes you sound loud and clear. This is a budget headset that performs like a premium one.
Read moreRead less▼
It's not discounted, but make sure to get your pre-order in for this Zelda carrying case. (The 40th Anniversary edition Nintendo Switch 2 console and Pro Controller are already sold out.) It comes in a gorgeous black, green and gold color scheme and is perfect to protect your Switch 2 console in style.
Read moreRead less▼
Save on the iconic alternative to Nintendo Switch JoyCon controllers, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. It works brilliantly for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Splatoon 3 or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Long sessions using JoyCon controllers can cause some wrist ache, so there is much to like about the Pro controller's more typical format and comfortable grip.
Read moreRead less▼
If you need a new pair of official Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers, you can save 30% right now. I always recommend picking up extra controllers for multiplayer gaming sessions!
Read moreRead less▼
Boost your storage with a 512GB microSD Express Card. This one works with the Nintendo Switch 2, so it's perfect to add more space for digital games.
Read moreRead less▼
Nintendo Switch game deals
A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love. Superstars is a carefully-crafted love letter to classic Sonic, and longtime fans will love it.
Read moreRead less▼
Nintendo Switch Sports is one of the most fun games on the console, especially for casual multiplayer sessions. It's also pretty cheap thanks to a discount. Enjoy eight unique sports — including bowling, tennis, golf, basketball and soccer — at your leisure.
Read moreRead less▼
A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.
Read moreRead less▼
Experience two classic Super Mario Galaxy games, now enhanced for the Nintendo Switch system, featuring improved resolution and UI. In Super Mario Galaxy 2, team up with Yoshi and Lubba aboard Starship Mario, using Yoshi's unique abilities and power-ups like the Dash Pepper and Blimp Fruit.
Price check: $57 @ Walmart | $48 @ Best Buy
Read moreRead less▼
Pokémon Legends Z-A reworks the franchise's traditional turn-based combat, but the thrill of capturing powerful pocket-sized monsters remains as compelling as ever. It's one of the best Nintendo Switch games, for sure.
Read moreRead less▼
Nintendo Switch 2 game deals
Sonic X Shadow Generations remasters the classic game and bundles it with a new chapter where you play as beloved anti-hero Shadow. It's a fun mix of 2D and 3D Sonic, and with shorter, replayable levels, it fits perfectly on the portable Nintendo Switch 2.
Read moreRead less▼
Pragmata is a new sci-fi action-adventure game from Capcom. You play Hugh, a man stranded on a lunar space station, who encounters Diana, a mysterious android resembling a young girl. Teaming up, they must find a way to return to Earth while dealing with various robotic threats that have taken over the station. With a cinema campaign and unique hacking-based combat, Pragmata is one of 2026’s strongest new games to date.
Read moreRead less▼
In Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran finds herself transported to the planet Viewros after a clash with deadly sharpshooter, Sylux. As Samus, you'll explore this strange new world, uncover and deploy Samus' new psychic powers, and drive across the landscape on her futuristic new bike, Vi-O-La, solving puzzles and doing battle with the strange creatures that reside on Viewros as you try to make your way home.
Read moreRead less▼
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is getting remade for the Nintendo Switch 2. One of the N64's most beloved games has been completely overhauled to celebrate the franchise's 40th Anniversary. It launches on November 5, 2026, and looks truly stunning! Amazon is taking $10 off physical copies as a hidden discount.
Read moreRead less▼
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is the newest entry in Monster Hunter's creature-collecting spin-off series. Featuring gorgeous graphics, tough battles and dozens of monsters to add to your team, it's a must-have for RPG fans playing on Switch 2.
Read moreRead less▼
Donkey Kong Bananza allows DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles and our current choice for the best Nintendo Switch 2 game on the shelves.
Price check: $69 @ Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.