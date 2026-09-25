I play my Nintendo Switch 2 every day, and these early Prime Day Switch deals are must haves

Despite the Nintendo Switch 2's recent price hike, September is a surprisingly good month for Nintendo Switch deals. Firstly, you can save a ton on games and accessories in Nintendo's customer appreciation sale. This sale ends at 8.59 pm PT on September 26, so act fast. And secondly, Amazon is offering early deals for its Prime Big Deal Days October event.

My favorite deals right now are the Nintendo Switch 2 + Nintendo Switch Sports Resort bundle for $529 and the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $549. These bundles include a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a game, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership; and will net you savings ($27 and $37 respectively) compared to buying the items separately.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals!

Nintendo Switch 2 consoles

Nintendo Switch 2: $499 at Amazon The Nintendo Switch 2 takes what worked about its best-selling predecessor and makes impactful upgrades across the board. From the excellent, and noticeably larger, 7.9-inch display to the more powerful internal specs, the Switch 2 is a full leap forward and the best hybrid console you can buy.

Price check: $499 @ Best Buy Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: $549 at Best Buy This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $549. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $37. Before the Nintendo Switch 2's price hike, you could get this bundle for $499 — but at least savings are being offered again for shoppers who missed out before. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch accessory deals

PowerA Slim Case for Nintendo Switch 2: was $19 now $16 at Amazon For just $16, you won't get much better protection for your Nintendo Switch 2. Plus, this case has a fun design featuring Mario and friends. This slim case can store your Nintendo Switch 2 console and cartridges, as well as having a built-in stand for tabletop gaming sessions. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 Carrying Case and Screen Protector: $39 at Amazon It's not discounted, but make sure to get your pre-order in for this Zelda carrying case. (The 40th Anniversary edition Nintendo Switch 2 console and Pro Controller are already sold out.) It comes in a gorgeous black, green and gold color scheme and is perfect to protect your Switch 2 console in style. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (L-R): was $89 now $62 at Amazon If you need a new pair of official Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers, you can save 30% right now. I always recommend picking up extra controllers for multiplayer gaming sessions! Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch game deals

Sonic Superstars: was $29 now $24 at Amazon A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love. Superstars is a carefully-crafted love letter to classic Sonic, and longtime fans will love it. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch Sports: was $49 now $34 at Best Buy Nintendo Switch Sports is one of the most fun games on the console, especially for casual multiplayer sessions. It's also pretty cheap thanks to a discount. Enjoy eight unique sports — including bowling, tennis, golf, basketball and soccer — at your leisure. Read more Read less ▼

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $34 at Amazon A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 game deals

Pragmata: was $59 now $49 at Amazon Pragmata is a new sci-fi action-adventure game from Capcom. You play Hugh, a man stranded on a lunar space station, who encounters Diana, a mysterious android resembling a young girl. Teaming up, they must find a way to return to Earth while dealing with various robotic threats that have taken over the station. With a cinema campaign and unique hacking-based combat, Pragmata is one of 2026’s strongest new games to date. Read more Read less ▼

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond: was $69 now $59 at Amazon In Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran finds herself transported to the planet Viewros after a clash with deadly sharpshooter, Sylux. As Samus, you'll explore this strange new world, uncover and deploy Samus' new psychic powers, and drive across the landscape on her futuristic new bike, Vi-O-La, solving puzzles and doing battle with the strange creatures that reside on Viewros as you try to make your way home. Read more Read less ▼