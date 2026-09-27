Do you actually need the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6? Qualcomm's SVPs explain who should pay the premium

With Qualcomm splitting its top-tier mobile silicon into the Snapdragon 8 Elite and 8 Elite Extreme, Android buyers are facing a new level of flagship fragmentation.

While it’s all fair and good to speeds and feeds nerds like me to benchmark the fastest chip, when it comes to you going online or walking into a store, which one should you buy.

To figure out how you’re supposed to navigate this, I put the question directly to the company’s mobile leadership during a post-keynote roundtable: Chris Patrick (SVP and GM of Mobile Handsets) and Dino Bekis (SVP and GM of Premium Mobile & AI).

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Their answers cut through the marketing jargon and offered surprisingly blunt buying guidance based on form factor, budget and future-proofing.

Who should buy the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme?

(Image credit: Future)

According to Patrick and Bekis, the Extreme tier is engineered for three specific types of buyers who view their smartphone as a long-term tech investment.

The hardcore gamer

(Image credit: Future)

If you are chasing raw frame rates and competitive advantages, Patrick says the choice is simple.

"If you tell me... you love gaming, getting that FPS moving higher, being able to shoot the person before he shoots you, because your response time is even better... I'll tell you to go get the Extreme," Patrick commented.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The camera and media purist

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

For users who care about advanced image processing and future video formats.

Patrick notes that the Extreme is for those who “want the brand new codec that’s just coming out,” ensuring that as streaming services adopt new standards, and new camera breakthroughs are made, the phone delivers “the best quality, the best bit rate and the best power consumption.”

The “future-proof” enthusiast

(Image credit: Future)

Bekis made the case for the buyer who simply doesn’t want to hit a hardware ceiling in three years. “I don’t know what my needs are tomorrow, maybe I will become a gamer… I want the best. I want to have access. I want to have the flexibility for the future. Okay, go get the extreme.”

Who should stick to the base Snapdragon 8 Elite?

If you aren’t chasing 144fps or analyzing video bitrates, Patrick argues that paying the premium for the Extreme chip is a waste of money — especially if you prioritize hardware design over raw benchmark supremacy.

The form factor crowd (flips and foldables)

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The standard Elite is the chip of choice for highly stylized phones where thermal limits and battery size are constrained by the chassis.

“A whole category of consumers really enjoy the flip form factor and enjoy being able to position the camera,” Patrick explained. “But you don’t necessarily want to spend a huge premium for a completely overpowered processor. So why invest in the Extreme? Go with the Elite. It’s perfectly fine.”

The pragmatic buyer

(Image credit: Future)

As Patrick bluntly summarized, OEMs now have two logical choices: use the lower-cost chip to save money, or use the higher-cost silicon to justify the ultra-premium phone price.

For most traditional smartphone users, the base Elite delivers flagship performance without the enthusiast tax.

The death of the ‘one size fits all’ flagship

(Image credit: Future)

Qualcomm’s decision to segment the 8-series acknowledges a new reality in the Android market: a thin, folding flip phone and a bulky, vapor-chamber-cooled super phone should not be forced to use the exact same silicon.

Reading between the lines of their answers, you can start to paint a picture for yourself. The Extreme chip exists for spec-chasers, but for everyone else, the base Elite is more than enough.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.