Not only are yellow stains on your memory foam pillow unsightly, they can mask a bacterial breeding ground. No one wants to breathe that in all night long, so the deep-set stains from sweat and oil (yuck) on my once brilliant white pillow had to go.

Yellow pillow stains occur when sweat, sebum and oil from your skin and hair seep into the surface of your pillow. These fluids oxidize over time, causing set-in yellow discoloration that's difficult to shift.



Washing a memory foam pillow isn't as simple as popping it in the washing machine on a hot wash. That's because high temperatures and saturation can damage the spongey foams beyond repair.



Instead, restoring a yellowed memory foam pillow to bright white again involves tackling stains head-on with a gentle spot cleaning approach. Sounds like hard work, right? Nope – I had a secret ingredient up my sleeve to banish those stains on sight...

The $1 cabinet staple I used

(Image credit: Future)

My secret anti-stain weapon is hydrogen peroxide. This is essentially water with an extra ingredient — oxygen. It's a store cupboard staple, thanks to its antiseptic and mild bleaching properties, and cheap price.

Cleaning experts recommend 3% for the best results and safest use.

Disclaimer ✅To use hydrogen peroxide as a safe cleaner, use a 3% concentration.

❌Avoid using on dark-colored fabrics and delicate materials such as silk, wool and cashmere, as hydrogen peroxide has a mild bleaching affect.

✅Use gloves to protect your hands.

❌Avoid mixing with other chemicals.

While we usually recommend diluting hydrogen peroxide further by combining with water in a 50/50 ratio, memory foam is delicate. Therefore, I diluted my hydrogen peroxide further by mixing one part chemical to four parts water to prevent staining.

Once diluted, apply the solution to the stains. Instead of just masking the stains, the hydrogen peroxide eliminates them thanks to its antiseptic properties.



Scroll below for my step-by-step cleaning process...

How to use it

My memory foam pillow was so tarnished by yellow sweat, oil and tea stains I thought it was destined for the bin. Instead, I used hydrogen peroxide to restore it back to its original brilliant-white color. Here's what you'll need and a step-by-step guide to do it:

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Vacuum cleaner with upholstery attachment

Rubber or disposable gloves to protect hands

Clean microfibre cloth

Laundry detergent

bicarbonate of soda/baking soda

3% hydrogen peroxide

Spray bottle

Step 1: Vacuum thoroughly

(Image credit: Future)

Regardless of the pillow type you sleep on, the dead skill cells we shed every night drop and collect onto our headrests. Gross, right? Over time, our pillows become weighed down with dead skin cells, dust and the dust mites that feed on them.

Top tip If your pillow doesn't smell especially fresh, sprinkling a fine layer of baking soda at this stage is a good idea. Leave for at least 30 minutes, allowing the powder to absorb any oils or odors. Shake off, then vacuum thoroughly.

So, the first step in deep cleaning my memory foam pillow is giving it a thorough vacuum. I used the FEPPO cordless mattress vacuum cleaner from Amazon, but any vacuum with an upholstery attachment will work.



Slowly move the vacuum over the surface of the pillow, paying close attention to any crevices or seams. Flip the pillow over and repeat this step.

Step 2: Gently spot clean stains with laundry detergent

(Image credit: Future)

Before I tackled the stains specifically, I wanted to give my pillow a thorough clean. To do this, I mixed one part laundry detergent with ten parts of water and applied a light mist of the cleaning solution to the pillow.



Then, I used a clean and soft microfibre cloth to gently dab at the areas I wanted to clean (in this instance, it was the entire pillow). I used a gentle circular motion all over the surface of the pillow in order to lift the dirt and oil.



Don't press too hard and don't use too much water, as being too rough and oversaturation can damage the pillow.

Step 3: It's time to tackle the stains

For this step, it's time to pop on your gloves if you haven't already. Hydrogen peroxide can be harmful to memory foam, as it can discolor the foam and outer layer, as well as damaging the structure of the delicate foams.



For that reason, I diluted it by mixing one part hydrogen peroxide and four parts water. I then spritzed the solution directly onto a microfibre cloth, which I then used to dab at the stain. This was so that I could manage the amount of fluid that came into direct contact with the foam, to avoid damage.



After allowing the hydrogen peroxide to work for around 30 minutes, I blotted at the stains with a clean and damp microfibre cloth. Here's my colleague Frances using hydrogen peroxide to restore her yellow-stained pillow back to bright white...

Step 4: Allow to dry thoroughly

(Image credit: Future)

At this stage, your pillow should be looking back to its bright white best. If it isn't, you can repeat steps 2 and 3 (I had to repeat this process once in order to achieve the above results).



Once you're happy with the level of cleanliness, it's time to allow the pillow to dry thoroughly. Extreme heat can damage the delicate foam, so avoid using a tumble dryer.



I placed my pillow flat on a drying rack in direct but weak sunshine, so I knew it wouldn't get too hot. If you're drying your pillow during high summer, I would suggest moving the pillow out of direct sunlight to avoid heat damage.



Memory foam is incredibly porous, which means it traps moisture in its tiny holes. It's important that it dries thoroughly, as these holes can become a breeding ground for bacteria and mold.



To ensure that it dries thoroughly, allow up to four hours to dry after a light spot clean, turning over halfway through. For heavier saturation, you'll need to allow up to 24 hours.

Why it works

Hydrogen peroxide is often called the wonder cleaning product for its stain-busting abilities — and I can see why. This cleaning product made light work of the years of set-in stains from sweat, oils and spillages.



However, memory foam is a much more delicate material that other pillow types, so you should proceed with caution. Always water the solution down and always apply with a microfibre cloth, as opposed to spritzing directly onto the pillow.

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