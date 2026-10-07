The Prime Day deals I'd buy you if your once bright white pillow has turned yellow
Banish those ugly yellow pillow stains for less before the October Prime Day sale ends tonight
A couple of months ago, I discovered an easy and cheap way to lift yellow stains from my pillows and restore them to bright white. The star ingredient in my pillow-cleaning toolkit? 3% Hydrogen Peroxide, now just $3.98 in Amazon's Prime Day sale. Yes, the humble medicine cabinet staple doubles as a stain-removing essential.
I discovered this versatile ingredient when trying viral and gold-standard pillow cleaning hacks, and hydrogen peroxide was the only product that could get my pillow back to mint condition. However, it's not the only ingredient I have in my toolkit, which is why I've rounded up everything I used to brighten yellow pillows — and the good news is that they're all live Prime Day deals.
Plus, if you feel that it's time to bite the bullet and replace your yellowed pillow, I've rounded up three of the best pillows to buy. One of my favorite Amazon Prime Day sleep deals is the Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows, now 34% off at Amazon, but I've also included two excellent pillow deals outside of the retail giant.
When I tried to remove deep-set stains from old pillows — only 3% hydrogen peroxide ingredient passed the test. While it's found in first-aid boxes as an antiseptic, it also makes a great stain lifter, acting as a safer, effective alternative to bleach. To restore your pillows to white, first read this guide on how to hydrogen peroxide as a safe cleaner and grab some gloves and an empty spray bottle. Spritz equal parts hydrogen peroxide and water all over the stained pillow and let it sit for 30 minutes. Start scrubbing with an old toothbrush and watch the stains flake off. Pop in the washing machine to finish.
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After you've completed the hydrogen peroxide pre-treatment, you'll need to give your pillow a final refresh by washing it in the washing machine (but check the care label first to see if your pillow is machine-washable). It's best to use a gentle, fragrance-free detergent like the BLUELAND 100% Plastic-Free Laundry Detergent Tablets and make sure your washing machine is set to a gentle cycle and read our advice on how to wash a pillow.
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Some pillows, such as feather or down pillows, need an even gentler detergent to prevent the natural, delicate materials becoming damages. Not only does the Revivex Down Wash promise to remove dirt and grime from down-filled bedding, but it's also made to restore loft on pillows that use feather or down blends for fluffiness and support. For more info on caring for your down and feather bedding, read our guide on how to wash a down pillow.
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To spritz the 3% hydrogen peroxide solution on your pillows, an empty DIY spray bottle is the way to go. This two-pack of glass spray bottles at Amazon have a colored silicone bottom to help you distinguish between cleaning solutions. They hold 16oz each, and they're nozzles can switch between a fine mist or a strong spray.
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Over $20 off this Prime Day, the AllerZip Waterproof Pillow Protectors won't help you lift stains, but they can help you to prevent yellow pillow stains in the first place. Once you've restored your pillow to white, simple cover with the pillow protectors for waterproof safeguarding.
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Prime Day pillow deals
Sometimes, there's not enough hydrogen peroxide in the world to bring your pillow back to factory condition. Every pillow has an expiration date, and most pillows should be replaced after two years of use.
So, if you think your pillow has seen better days, and a deep clean won't cover up the fact that its lost its support and comfort, here are my favorite pillow deals from the this month's sleep and mattress sales.
The Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows are a great way to experience luxury hotel comfort at a budget price, as they're usually under $60 for a two-pack (making them under $30 each). Right now, they're down to $20 each thanks to a Prime Day that shaves 34% off the set, taking it down from $59.99 to $39.86.
Our Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow review: ★★★½
User score:★★★★½ (264,000+ reviews)
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The Coop Home Good Original Pillow is our No 1 pick thanks to its supportive fill that can be removed or added to create the ideal pillow loft for your sleep position. Right now, the Original Pillow is 20% off, taking the customizable pillow down to $71.20 (this deal wasn't there at the start of the week, so I suspect it's a Prime Day-rivalling deal that'll end soon).
Our Coop Home Goods Original Pillow review: ★★★★½
User score:★★★★½ (19,000+ reviews)
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The Purple Harmony Pillow comes in three different heights, so you can choose the one that suits your sleep position the most. Yes, at $171, it's a luxury spend even with the 25% discount, but its Talalay latex fill (plus Purple's iconic GelFlex Grid) provides a super soft yet supportive feel.
Our Purple Harmony Pillow review: ★★★★
User score:★★★★½ (14,000+ reviews)
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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