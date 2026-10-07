A couple of months ago, I discovered an easy and cheap way to lift yellow stains from my pillows and restore them to bright white. The star ingredient in my pillow-cleaning toolkit? 3% Hydrogen Peroxide, now just $3.98 in Amazon's Prime Day sale. Yes, the humble medicine cabinet staple doubles as a stain-removing essential.

I discovered this versatile ingredient when trying viral and gold-standard pillow cleaning hacks, and hydrogen peroxide was the only product that could get my pillow back to mint condition. However, it's not the only ingredient I have in my toolkit, which is why I've rounded up everything I used to brighten yellow pillows — and the good news is that they're all live Prime Day deals.

Plus, if you feel that it's time to bite the bullet and replace your yellowed pillow, I've rounded up three of the best pillows to buy. One of my favorite Amazon Prime Day sleep deals is the Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows, now 34% off at Amazon, but I've also included two excellent pillow deals outside of the retail giant.

Save 15% 1. Amazon Basics 3% Hydrogen Peroxide Topical Solution: was $4.71 now $3.98 at Amazon When I tried to remove deep-set stains from old pillows — only 3% hydrogen peroxide ingredient passed the test. While it's found in first-aid boxes as an antiseptic, it also makes a great stain lifter, acting as a safer, effective alternative to bleach. To restore your pillows to white, first read this guide on how to hydrogen peroxide as a safe cleaner and grab some gloves and an empty spray bottle. Spritz equal parts hydrogen peroxide and water all over the stained pillow and let it sit for 30 minutes. Start scrubbing with an old toothbrush and watch the stains flake off. Pop in the washing machine to finish. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% 2. BLUELAND 100% Plastic-Free Laundry Detergent Tablets: was $23.99 now $16.79 at Amazon After you've completed the hydrogen peroxide pre-treatment, you'll need to give your pillow a final refresh by washing it in the washing machine (but check the care label first to see if your pillow is machine-washable). It's best to use a gentle, fragrance-free detergent like the BLUELAND 100% Plastic-Free Laundry Detergent Tablets and make sure your washing machine is set to a gentle cycle and read our advice on how to wash a pillow. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% 3. GEAR AID Revivex Down Wash: was $12.95 now $10.35 at Amazon Some pillows, such as feather or down pillows, need an even gentler detergent to prevent the natural, delicate materials becoming damages. Not only does the Revivex Down Wash promise to remove dirt and grime from down-filled bedding, but it's also made to restore loft on pillows that use feather or down blends for fluffiness and support. For more info on caring for your down and feather bedding, read our guide on how to wash a down pillow. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% 4. FANSTINOW Store Glass Spray Bottles (2-pack): was $13.96 now $6.98 at Amazon To spritz the 3% hydrogen peroxide solution on your pillows, an empty DIY spray bottle is the way to go. This two-pack of glass spray bottles at Amazon have a colored silicone bottom to help you distinguish between cleaning solutions. They hold 16oz each, and they're nozzles can switch between a fine mist or a strong spray. Read more Read less ▼

Prime Day pillow deals

Sometimes, there's not enough hydrogen peroxide in the world to bring your pillow back to factory condition. Every pillow has an expiration date, and most pillows should be replaced after two years of use.

So, if you think your pillow has seen better days, and a deep clean won't cover up the fact that its lost its support and comfort, here are my favorite pillow deals from the this month's sleep and mattress sales.