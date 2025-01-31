How to wash a down pillow — 5 easy steps to cleaner, softer and fluffier pillows

Down pillows are known for their soft, luxurious feel. But if you want to keep them plush and extend their lifespan, proper cleaning and pillow maintenance are essential. Over time, natural body oils, sweat and saliva make their way onto the surface of even the best pillows, which can lead to stains, smells and even cause the pillow to become uncomfortable.

It’s good practice to clean your pillows at least twice a year to keep them in good condition. Fortunately, most down filling pillows can be cleaned at home in your washing machine — but sometimes some extra maintenance is needed, which is where this guide comes in.

Before we get started, do consider that if your pillow is severely stained, or overly lumpy and uncomfortable, it could be time for a new one. The Presidents’ Day bedding sales are a great time to upgrade your sleep set up as you can get some epic discounts on accessories. For now, here’s a step-by-step guide to washing down pillows...

Can you wash a down pillow?

Yes, down pillows are incredibly easy to wash, as long as you follow a few simple rules. Even though they feel soft and fluffy, down pillows are durable and can withstand machine washing.

You just need to make sure that you know the right water temperature and proper drying techniques and you’ll wonder why you’ve not done it before. As well as maintaining good hygiene standards, washing down pillows on a regular basis can also help to preserve the pillow’s loft and comfort.

How to wash a down pillow

Step 1. Inspect and prepare the pillow

Before you wash your down pillow, remove the pillowcase and any protective cover and carefully examine it for any tears, loose seams or damaged areas. This is import because any damages mean the down can escape and end up all over your washing machine. If you do spot one (or more!), you don't need to ditch your pillow, just repair it before you wash it.

Whilst almost all down pillows can be machine washed, it is best to just double-check the care label to make sure there are no special instructions you need to follow. For the final step, shake the pillow to evenly distribute the filling so it doesn’t clump together in the wash.

Step 2. Put your pillows in the machine

When it comes to machine washing your pillows, you need to choose the right cycle and the right temperature. Set the machine to a gentle or delicate cycle and use warm water, going no higher than 30ºC (86ºF). If you use water that’s too hot, it can cause damage to the down feathers and affect their natural properties, which will leave your pillows lumpy and uncomfortable.

Use a very small amount of mild laundry detergent, around a 1/4 of what you'd use for a normal load of washing (ideally, you should buy detergent that has been designed for use with down items). Never use fabric softener when washing your pillows as it can leave behind a residue that will damage the down and reduce its insulating properties.

Step 3: Practice the right washing settings

When washing pillows, it’s really important that you maintain balance during the spin cycle. Balancing your machine can prevent damage to your washing machine as it’s less likely to shake or “walk”.

As well as ensuring proper cleaning, as the water will circulate evenly, (without which, the pillows may not get cleaned properly or rinsed well enough), balancing can also help to spin more efficiently so excess water won’t be left within the pillows (reducing your drying time).

To balance your machine when washing your down pillows, you simply need to add two pillows to your machine at the same time. If you only need to wash one pillow, then you can add a couple of towels to the wash to balance the load. Once the initial wash is done, add an extra rinse cycle so that all soap is removed from the pillow.

Step 4. Dry your pillows

Drying your down pillows is probably one of the most important aspects of this process. You can use a tumble drier, just be careful to set it on a low heat. While it may be tempting to set the heat higher to dry them quicker, this can damage the down feathers and potentially create a fire hazard.

When drying, it’s best to add a couple of drier balls (or even clean tennis balls!) if you have them. These will help with keeping the feathers from clumping together and maintaining the loft of the pillow. Every 30 minutes, take the pillows from the dryer and give them a shake to help them dry evenly.

Finally, always make sure that your pillows are completely dry before you put them back on the bed. A pillow that is even slightly damp can develop mold and mildew, which could transfer to your mattress.

Step 5. Fluff your pillows

If you have down pillows you’ll know how soft and fluffy they are — that’s what makes them amazing to sleep on. To keep them feeling luxurious, once your pillows are dry you need to do a final fluffing.

Hold your pillow at either end and push inward before pulling outward. Do this a couple of times before kneading the pillow to evenly distribute the filling. This process will also help you identify if there are any damp spots left (if there are you need to return the pillow to the dryer). As a last step, allow the pillow to air for a few hours before you put on a fresh pillowcase.

How often should you clean a down pillow?

Down pillows should ideally be cleaned every three to six months to maintain good hygiene and extend their lifespan. This is because, over time, pillows collect dead skin cells, dust mites, saliva and sweat, which can trigger allergies, result in stains and affect sleep quality.

Cleaning your down pillow on a regular basis isn’t just good for hygiene purposes, but it also can help to maintain the pillow’s loft and keep it feeling supportive, which means you get a good night’s sleep. And, as this guide proves, down pillows can be cleaned at home so you don’t need to take them for professional cleaning.

How to keep a down pillow clean

The first thing you can do is to invest in a good quality pillow protector, which acts as a barrier between you and your pillow. Simply fit one over your pillow and then you put your pillowcase on top.

Like mattress protectors, a pillow protector will guard against moisture, stains and allergens, and it’ll even help stop bed bugs from getting in your pillow. You should aim to wash it once a month, while pillowcases should be changed at least once a week — though if you have pets or allergies, you may want to refresh them more often.

Another way to make sure your pillows stay fresh is to fluff them daily and give them regular airings to naturally deodorize them. Finally, always deal with any spills or liquids immediately. Take a clean cloth and dab the area (never rub) to remove the excess liquid and always fully dry the pillow before you put it back on your bed.